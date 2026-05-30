Houston’s $2.2 Million Celebration of Reading Keeps Barbara Bush’s Legacy Alive — Military Authors Take Centerstage

Maria & Neil Bush, host Terri Havens at the luncheon preceding at the Celebration of Reading (Photo by Michelle Watson)

With the celebration of the United States’ 250th anniversary little more than a month away, it was only fitting, if totally serendipitous, that the three authors who presented at the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation’s A Celebration of Reading each had military backgrounds. The program resonated with a certain patriotism while raising $2.2 million for the nonprofit.

Guest speakers included New York Times Best Selling Author Leon Carroll, Jr., who spent 21 years as a Special Agent for the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS); retired four-star U.S. Navy Admiral William H. McRaven; and Emmy Award winning actor, comedian and Marine Corps veteran Rob Riggle.

Funds raised from the evening that began with an audience of 1,000 in the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts will support the foundation’s research-backed childhood and family literacy programs and advances its mission to transform lives and communities through the power of literacy.

Co-founder and chairman of the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation Neil Bush and his son Pierce Bush offered welcome remarks, thanked sponsors and spoke of their love of family matriarch Barbara Bush, her commitment to literacy and the legacy she established though the work of the foundation’s impact.

“Children are gaining confidence, families are building literacy skills, and futures are being transformed through the work of the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation,” Pierce Bush, Barbara Bush’s grandson and a Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation board member, told the gathering. “My Ganny would be so proud of the purposeful work being done in the city she called home for more than five decades.”

Joining Neil Bush and Pierce Bush on stage were Bush family members Lizzie Andrews, Sarahbeth Bush and Clemmie Pierce Martin, who each introduced one of the authors. Julie Baker Fink, foundation president and CEO, also commented on the work of the foundation.

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The program concluded with a performance by native Houstonian songbird Yolanda Adams whose powerful and moving renditions of “I Gotta Believe” and “Hope” spoke of her time serving as a public school teacher in Houston and meeting Barbara Bush through one of the former first lady’s literacy programs.

The emotional performance was followed by dinner on stage for high-level ticket buyers. It was a lively conclusion to the evening that featured dinner from City Kitchen.

The day before this gala night, Terri and John Havens welcomed the authors, Bush family members and major donors to “A Celebration of Reading” into their amazing French-inspired chateau in River Oaks.

PC Seen: Gail & Greg Garland, Mark & Laurie Lashier, Lisa & Ryan Lance, Betty & John Hrncir, Sidney Faust, Lesha Elsenbrook, Alice & Keith Mosing, Lisa & Mark Jakel, Cathy & Joe Cleary, Ginger Blanton, Michelle & Kevin Mitchell, Shayna Andrews, Ruth J. Simmons, Pam & Jim Wells, Carrie & Michael Zamora, Alvin Abraham, Tony Bradfield, Terri & Greg Ebel, Patricia & Sig Cornelius, Deborah & Monte Stavis, and Jim Postl.