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Houston’s $2.2 Million Celebration of Reading Keeps Barbara Bush’s Legacy Alive — Military Authors Take Centerstage

With a Moving Performance From Houston's Own Songbird

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Yolanda Adams performs at the Celebration of Reading (Photo by Jacob Power))

Yolanda Adams performs at the Celebration of Reading (Photo by Jacob Power))

Admiral William McRaven (ret.) at A Celebration of Reading (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Admiral William McRaven (ret.) at A Celebration of Reading (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Leon Carroll Jr. at A Celebration of Reading (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Leon Carroll Jr. at A Celebration of Reading (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Author Rob Riggle at A Celebration of Reading (Photo by Jacob Power)

Author Rob Riggle at A Celebration of Reading (Photo by Jacob Power)

Neil Bush & Julie Finck at A Celebration of Reading (Photo by Jacob Power)

Neil Bush & Julie Finck at A Celebration of Reading (Photo by Jacob Power)

Yolanda Adams & Neil Bush at A Celebration of Reading (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Yolanda Adams & Neil Bush at A Celebration of Reading (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Maria & Neil Bush, host Terri Havens at the luncheon preceding at the Celebration of Reading (Photo by Michelle Watson)

Maria & Neil Bush, host Terri Havens at the luncheon preceding at the Celebration of Reading (Photo by Michelle Watson)

Betty & John Hrncir at 'A Celebration of Reading' (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Betty & John Hrncir at 'A Celebration of Reading' (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Lisa Jakel, Tony Bradfield at 'A Celebration of Reading' authors luncheon (Photo by MIchelle Watson)

Lisa Jakel, Tony Bradfield at 'A Celebration of Reading' authors luncheon (Photo by MIchelle Watson)

'A Celebration of Reading' authors Rob Riggle, Leon Carroll, Jr., & Admiral (ret.) William H. McRaven (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

'A Celebration of Reading' authors Rob Riggle, Leon Carroll, Jr., & Admiral (ret.) William H. McRaven (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Alice & Keith Mosing at the Celebration of Reading (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Alice & Keith Mosing at the Celebration of Reading (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Christopher Johnston, Mark Folkes, Alvin Abraham at the Celebration of Reading (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Christopher Johnston, Mark Folkes, Alvin Abraham at the Celebration of Reading (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Claudie Kreisle, Rob Riggle, Carrie & Mike Zamora at the Celebration of Reading (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Claudie Kreisle, Rob Riggle, Carrie & Mike Zamora at the Celebration of Reading (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Greg & Gail Garland at 'A Celebration of Reading' (Photo by Jacob Power))

Greg & Gail Garland at 'A Celebration of Reading' (Photo by Jacob Power))

Jeffrey & Alexandra Butt at 'A Celebration of Reading '(Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Jeffrey & Alexandra Butt at 'A Celebration of Reading '(Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Cathy & Joe Cleary at 'A Celebration of Reading' (Photo by Jacob Power)

Cathy & Joe Cleary at 'A Celebration of Reading' (Photo by Jacob Power)

John & Dolores Tobola, Colin Tobola at 'A Celebration of Reading' (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

John & Dolores Tobola, Colin Tobola at 'A Celebration of Reading' (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Mark & Laurie Lashier at 'A Celebration of Reading' (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Mark & Laurie Lashier at 'A Celebration of Reading' (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Lesha Elsenbrook, Ellie Francisco at 'A Celebration of Reading' (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Lesha Elsenbrook, Ellie Francisco at 'A Celebration of Reading' (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Maria Bush, Tony Bradfield at 'A Celebration of Reading' (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Maria Bush, Tony Bradfield at 'A Celebration of Reading' (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Maureen Higdon, Stick Delaup at 'A Celebration of Reading' (Photo by Jacob Power)

Maureen Higdon, Stick Delaup at 'A Celebration of Reading' (Photo by Jacob Power)

Ron Fink & Julie Baker Fink at the author's luncheon preceding the Celebration of Reading (Photo by Michelle Watson)

Ron Fink & Julie Baker Fink at the author's luncheon preceding the Celebration of Reading (Photo by Michelle Watson)

Sig & Patriia Cornelius, Sue & Chris Conway at the Celebration of Reading (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Sig & Patriia Cornelius, Sue & Chris Conway at the Celebration of Reading (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Steve & Barbie Prusak at the Celebration of Reading (Photo by Jacob Power)

Steve & Barbie Prusak at the Celebration of Reading (Photo by Jacob Power)

Greg & Terri Ebel at the Celebration of Reading (Photo by Jacob Power)

Greg & Terri Ebel at the Celebration of Reading (Photo by Jacob Power)

With the celebration of the United States’ 250th anniversary little more than a month away, it was only fitting, if totally serendipitous, that the three authors who presented at the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation’s A Celebration of Reading each had military backgrounds. The program resonated with a certain patriotism while raising $2.2 million for the nonprofit.

Rob Riggle, Leon Carroll, Jr., & Admiral William H. McRaven ; Photo by Priscilla Dickson
‘A Celebration of Reading’ authors Rob Riggle, Leon Carroll, Jr., & Admiral (ret.) William H. McRaven (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Guest speakers included New York Times Best Selling Author Leon Carroll, Jr., who spent 21 years as a Special Agent for the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS); retired four-star U.S. Navy Admiral William H. McRaven; and Emmy Award winning actor, comedian and Marine Corps veteran Rob Riggle.

Funds raised from the evening that began with an audience of 1,000 in the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts will support the foundation’s research-backed childhood and family literacy programs and advances its mission to transform lives and communities through the power of literacy.

Co-founder and chairman of the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation Neil Bush and his son Pierce Bush offered welcome remarks, thanked sponsors and spoke of their love of family matriarch Barbara Bush, her commitment to literacy and the legacy she established though the work of the foundation’s impact.

“Children are gaining confidence, families are building literacy skills, and futures are being transformed through the work of the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation,” Pierce Bush, Barbara Bush’s grandson and a Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation board member, told the gathering. “My Ganny would be so proud of the purposeful work being done in the city she called home for more than five decades.”

Neil Bush & Julie Finck; Photo by Jacob Power
Neil Bush & Julie Finck at A Celebration of Reading (Photo by Jacob Power)

Joining Neil Bush and Pierce Bush on stage were Bush family members Lizzie Andrews, Sarahbeth Bush and Clemmie Pierce Martin, who each introduced one of the authors. Julie Baker Fink, foundation president and CEO, also commented on the work of the foundation.

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The program concluded with a performance by native Houstonian songbird Yolanda Adams whose powerful and moving renditions of “I Gotta Believe” and “Hope” spoke of her time serving as a public school teacher in Houston and meeting Barbara Bush through one of the former first lady’s literacy programs.

Maria & Neil Bush, Terri Havens; Photo by Michelle Watson
Maria & Neil Bush, host Terri Havens at the luncheon preceding at the Celebration of Reading (Photo by Michelle Watson)

The emotional performance was followed by dinner on stage for high-level ticket buyers. It was a lively conclusion to the evening that featured dinner from City Kitchen.

The day before this gala night, Terri and John Havens welcomed the authors, Bush family members and major donors to “A Celebration of Reading”  into their amazing French-inspired chateau in River Oaks.

PC Seen: Gail & Greg Garland, Mark & Laurie Lashier, Lisa & Ryan Lance, Betty & John Hrncir, Sidney Faust, Lesha Elsenbrook, Alice & Keith Mosing, Lisa & Mark Jakel, Cathy & Joe Cleary, Ginger Blanton, Michelle & Kevin Mitchell, Shayna Andrews, Ruth J. Simmons, Pam & Jim Wells, Carrie & Michael Zamora, Alvin Abraham, Tony Bradfield, Terri & Greg Ebel, Patricia & Sig Cornelius, Deborah & Monte Stavis, and Jim Postl.

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