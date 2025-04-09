Barbara Bush’s 100th Birthday Powers a $2.6 Million Night For Reading — With Kelsey Grammer & Condoleezza Rice All In

Victoria Christopher Murray, Kelsey Grammer, H.W. Brands, Nate Bargatze at the Celebration of Reading (Photo by Jacob Power)

Y. Ping Sun, Gigi Do at the Celebration of Reading (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Danny Ward & Nancy Ames at The Celebration of Reading. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Betty & John Hrncir at The Celebration of Reading. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Alvin Abraham, Tony Bradfield at The Celebration of Reading. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Allison Schultze, Lisa Jakel, Emily George at The Celebration of Reading. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Monte & Deborah Stavis at the Celebration of Reading (Photo by Jacob Power)

Sarabeth & Pierce Bush at the Celebration of Reading (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Texas A&M Singing Cadets at the Celebration of Reading (Photo by Jacob Power)

Ashley Bush LeFevre & Julian LeFevre at The Celebration of Reading. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Steve & Kelly Lubanko, Shawn Stephens & Jim Jordan at the Celebration of Reading (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Satya & Naveen Pandrang at the Celebration of Reading (Photo by Jacob Power)

Best-selling author H.W. Brands at the Celebration of Reading (Photo by Jacob Power)

Sarahbeth Bush, Marshall Bush, Whitney Lawson at the Celebration of Reading (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Christian fiction writer Victoria Christopher Murray at the Celebration of Reading (Photo by Jacob Power)

John & Terri Havens, Maria & Neil Bush at the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation Authors' Luncheon at the Havens' home. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

Comedian Nate Bargatz at the Celebration of Reading (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Pierce Bush, Neil Bush at the Celebration of Reading (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

What: The Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation’s A Celebration of Reading

Where: The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts

PC Moment: In celebration of what would have been Barbara Bush’s 100th birthday, the annual Celebration of Reading, founded by the former First Lady, took on special meaning for the 1,300 people who helped raise $2.6 million for the beloved Bush’s foundation literacy programs. In honor of the centennial, former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice offered heartfelt remarks on Barbara Bush in a recorded video presentation.

That was followed by the Texas A&M University Singing Cadets performing “The Battle Hymn of the Republic” and “God Bless America” in a moving patriotic moment in the program.

Authors taking the stage to read from their latest tomes and remark on their careers and literacy include heavy-hitters Nate Bargatze, H.W. Brands, Kelsey Grammer and Victoria Christopher Murray.

Leading the program were Neil Bush and son Pierce Bush, the duo referred to the milestone birthday and to the founding of Literary Legacy Society in honor of the late Bush. Susan Baker is serving as society honorary chair and Deborah and Monte Stavis are serving as co-chairs of the significant donor organization.

“The Literacy Legacy Society will honor Mom and help to grow and sustain the impactful programs of her namesake foundation, while recognizing donors for their incredible commitment to our community,” Neil Bush notes. “Together, we can help more children thrive in life and assure for a vibrant Houston.”

Bush family members joining the fundraiser included Ashley Bush LeFevre and Julian LeFevre, Sarabeth Bush, Maria Bush and Marshall Bush. Following the authors’ program, Bush family members and VIPs in the gathering moved on to dinner tables spread across the Hobby Center for dinner by City Kitchen.

The day before the evening fundraiser Terri and John Havens hosted the authors and major donors for a festive luncheon in their River Oaks home.

PC Seen: Barbara Bush Foundation president and CEO Julie Baker Finck and Ron Finck, Nancy Ames and Danny Ward, Deborah and Monte Stavis, Lisa and Mark Jakel, Laurie and Mark Lashier, Shana and Brian Mandell, Barbie and Steve Prusak, Tony Bradfield, Alvin Abraham, Claudia Kreisle, Pat and David Jones, Betty and John Hrncir, and Y. Ping Sun.

The foundation’s media partner, KPRC Channel 2, will broadcast a one-hour, commercial-free version of the program which includes new interviews and stories of impact on Saturday May 10 at 7 pm with a rebroadcast set for Saturday June 7 at 7 pm.