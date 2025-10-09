The 48th Annual Chi Omega Christmas Market Kicked Off The Most Wonderful Time of the Year

The Dallas-area Chi Omega Alumnae chapter recently hosted the Chi Omega Christmas Market, a beloved Dallas fundraiser since the 1970s. Thousands attended from all over North Texas, eager to commence their holiday shopping. The event proved to be a resounding success and perhaps my favorite Chi Omega Christmas Market in years.

Once again, Santa Claus generously flew in from the North Pole (during his busiest quarter, no less!) to mix and mingle in a jingling beat. At last year’s event, I said, “Throw what you know, Santa!” He immediately held up the ol’ “X and a horseshoe.” Perhaps Mrs. Claus is a Chi O sister? The Big Man is clearly in the fold.

For the 48th annual holiday bazaar, this year’s chairs — Karen Hunt, Debbie Lang, and Nancy Woodall — kept two wonderful changes enacted last year: a move to Dallas Market Hall and a September time slot.

“We were happy to be back at Dallas Market Hall, which featured a record number of merchants this year,” said Woodall. She continued, “We are so grateful for the tremendous support from our sponsors, community, and shoppers, and we know the funds raised will have a lasting impact on the incredible nonprofits we partner with. This was the perfect kick-off for the holiday season, made even more enjoyable by giving back to those in need in the Dallas area.”

Every year since 1978, the ticketed event raises funds for local nonprofit organizations across a diverse range of impact areas including arts, civic engagement, education, health, and welfare. This year’s nine beneficiaries were Beacon Hill, Broadway Dallas, Community Partners of Dallas, Connecting Point of Park Cities, Make-A-Wish North Texas, New Friends New Life, Sleep in Heavenly Peace TX – Dallas/Ft Worth, SPCA of Texas, and The Magdalen House.

I attended the Preview Party, which officially kicked off the Market… and Christmas? The committee transformed Dallas Market Hall into a particularly festive gifting wonderland. Guests took selfies with Santa (of course), and enjoyed holiday-themed specialty cocktails, an SPCA pet adoption pop-up, an appearance from WFAA’s Pete Delkus, and even a performance from Broadway Dallas’ performance ensemble.

This year’s event included 245 carefully selected merchants from across the country, including favorites who participate year after year, as well as many new vendors that delighted shoppers and inspired many “taps” to pay. In addition to the usual suspects (wrapping paper! dip mixes! fudge! styrofoam cups! holiday sweaters!), many things from new-to-me vendors caught our attention — the hand-blocked tea towels from Mended, beaded woven rattan daisy purses from By Jenna Lee, the extensive collection of vintage pennants from Pennantman (who is based in West Hills, California), colorful and modern piñatas from Happy Piñata, and truly perfect cookies from Baked, A Texas Bakery.

Both my friend and I left schlepping more bags than I’m proud to admit. (“It’s for a good cause!” we reminded each other.) Now I understand why so many women arrived toting their Hulkens. Next year, I’ll be ready.

Chi Omega Christmas Market will return to Dallas Market Hall from September 23 through 26 in 2026. For more information, visit www.chiomegachristmasmarket.org.