The 47th Annual Chi Omega Christmas Market Officially Launches The Holidays in Dallas

I don’t know about you, but there’s just something about a holiday bazaar that makes me want to buy dip mixes and blocks of fudge. It really puts me in the spirit! That is likely because the Chi Omega Christmas Market (COCM) has established itself as a beloved holiday tradition in Dallas since the 1970s.

The local Chi Omega alumnae group, which hosts the annual event, enacted two major changes for the 47th market. Firstly, COCM moved from a mid-November slot to September 26 through 28, officially kicking off holiday festivities in the Big D. To the delight of steadfast attendees, the Market also changed venues, moving from Fair Park to the bigger-and-brighter Dallas Market Hall.

The shake-up energized the event as eager shoppers flocked to the new venue, delighted to start their holiday shopping early.

“We were thrilled to see such strong community support, and we know the funds raised will have a lasting impact on the incredible nonprofits we partner with. It’s always an honor to help kick off the holiday season while giving back to those in need,” said Nancy Woodall, 2024 Market Co-Chair.

Alongside Woodall, Karen Hunt and Debbie Lang co-chaired this year’s Market, which funds collegiate scholarships as well as benefits 13 local nonprofit organizations. This year’s beneficiaries included Ascend Dallas, Behind Every Door Ministries, Bonton Enterprises, Children’s Craniofacial Association, Family Compass, Genesis Women’s Shelter and Support, Make-A-Wish North Texas, Network of Community Ministries, Swan Strings, Texas International Theatrical Arts Society, The Stewpot, Together We Thrive, and Young Women’s Preparatory Network.

As a second-generation COCM shopper (I have a pair of Texas wildflower illustrations hanging in my home that my mother purchased at “Chi O Christmas” in the ’90s), I noticed an expanded roster of vendors, too. With more than 220 merchants from across the country, the Market showcased gifts for every age (and every budget) that included home decor, jewelry, toys, and even original artwork.

The gals from Sue Sartor popped up in the Market for the first time, beautifully displaying their block-print dresses (with perfect shades for college game days!). Dallas-based Navy Blooms offered the best curation of Swiftie-inspired goods, from illustrated party plates and napkins to a “Taylor for President” tee. In addition to all the classic COCM staples (wrapping paper! candles! cheeky styros!), I noticed shoppers gravitating to anything sequined and sparkly, especially holiday-themed sweaters. Other vendors I was delighted to shop IRL include Accessory Jane, Oh My Mahjong, and WirrWarr Wraps.

Off the clock and in town from the North Pole, Santa himself attended the Market, jollily posing for photos with everyone on the Nice List.

Snowing and blowing in bushels of fun, thanks to the Chi Omega Christmas Market — the jingle hop has begun!