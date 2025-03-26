Ahead of Its Annual Gala, Children’s Cancer Fund Looks Back At 35 Years of Impact

The organization has 35 years of impact and change in the rearview, with many more to come.

One of Dallas’ most life-changing and life-saving nonprofits, Children’s Cancer Fund (CCF), is celebrating a monumental anniversary this year — 35 years. And what better way to celebrate than with a big Dallas party?

The local nonprofit will celebrate over three decades of history and impact at their upcoming anniversary gala, presented by Dillard’s, on Friday, April 11, at the Hilton Anatole. Chaired by Lori Jones and Meredith Land, with Troy Aikman and Dak Prescott serving as Honorary Co-Chairs, the 2025 event will feature a cocktail reception, silent auction, fashion show with patient models and celebrity escorts, live auction, paddle raise, grand finale survivors walk, and after-party. CCF’s CEO Jennifer Arthur states, “Children’s Cancer Fund’s 35th Anniversary Gala will be a celebration of past accomplishments and also give us the opportunity to cast a vision for the future of healthcare in North Texas.” And it’s all for an organization with lots of heart.

Children Cancer Fund’s History

Founded in 1982, CCF was created by a coalition of parents whose children were receiving cancer treatment at Children’s Medical Center. A testament to its mission, many of the organization’s original founders still serve CCF in some capacity, helping to keep its mission and values in focus. The organization has since been joined by many notable community leaders, dedicated volunteers, and health professionals in their fundraising efforts.

Because of this extensive support network, CCF has become one of the leading fundraising groups in supporting local research toward the treatment and prevention of childhood cancers. One of these key community partnerships is with the Dallas Cowboys, including the “Quarterbacks for a Cure.” Icons Roger Staubach, Tony Romo, Aikman, and Prescott all participate in CCF’s flagship fundraiser (the annual gala) each spring. Let’s dive in and see what this organization has accomplished in 35 years.

Achievements

CCF has accomplished so much over its 35-year history, funding critical research and improving treatments for children throughout the greater North Texas community. Working closely with Children’s Medical Center and UT Southwestern, CCF has the ability to strategically direct funds that will have the greatest positive impact on the children of North Texas.

In the past 35 years, CCF has funded more than 100 critical pediatric cancer research projects. Projects range from finding a cure for cancer to minimizing the often debilitating and sometimes fatal side effects of treatment.

The organization has also donated millions to pediatric cancer supportive care, including initiating and sustaining funding for a full-time Child Life Specialist in the Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders at Children’s Medical Center. This trained professional helps make patients’ visits a more positive experience by easing the emotional and social strain of ongoing treatments.

Thanks to the generosity of its supporters, it was also able to fulfill a $2M pledge to complete a comprehensive pediatric oncology research center at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas. CCF has invested more than $7 million in nine endowments for supporting pediatric cancer patients at Children’s Health and UT Southwestern.

Even with all of these accomplishments in its rearview mirror, CCF isn’t slowing down. The inspiring organization is looking towards a future of innovation, hope, and a brighter future for kids with cancer. It invites North Texans to join them on its journey.