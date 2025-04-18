Children’s Cancer Fund Uses Star Power to Raise Critical Funds for Pediatric Oncology in Dallas

The Hilton Anatole hosts some of Dallas’ most celebrated soirées. For one night a year, though, our city’s biggest names take a backseat to the real Dallas stars — the young patients and survivors who own the stage at Children’s Cancer Fund (CCF).

In recent weeks, ahead of the CCF’s anniversary, we reflected on the organization’s legacy during the past 35 years, which includes investing more than $7 million in nine endowments for supporting pediatric cancer patients at Children’s Health and UT Southwestern. We also shared how CCF makes a difference right here in Dallas, like by investing in services like pet therapy.

Dubbed ‘A Knight to Remember,’ last year’s affair lived up to its name. For the recent 35th Anniversary Fashion Show and Gala, which was presented by Dillard’s, the stars that night truly did shine big and bright.

More than 1,000 guests descended upon the Hilton Anatole for the sold-out event, many in sparkling shades of silver and blue. Lori Jones and Meredith Land co-chaired this year’s gala. Once again, former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman and current QB1 Dak Prescott served as honorary chairs for the evening, continuing the “Quarterbacks for a Cure” legacy established by Roger Staubach.

The event includes all the requisite bells and whistles a fundraiser requires, including silent and live auctions, as well as a moving paddle raise — Call for the Cure — that benefited cancer research. CCF also announced a partnership with Children’s Health for a new pediatric oncology campus. What sets CCF in a league of its own, though, is the fashion show, which pairs 20 patient models with celebrity escorts. Dressed in ‘fits they personally selected from Dillard’s, the models owned the runway. Their bravery bounced off every wall of the Chantilly Ballroom.

In addition to Aikman, Prescott, and Tony Romo, other escorts included heroes from all genres, from Spiderman and Queen Elsa of Arendelle to Bumblebee from Transformers and firefighters from the Highland Park Fire Department. With a beaming smile, Kimberly Schlegel Whitman eloquently announced each patient with a brief bio that included what they want to be when they grow up. (I spy an opportunity for the young gentleman who aspires to work at GameStop. GameStop, you’re up!)

In total, the event raised $3 million for pediatric oncology research and care. Impressively, all the funds stay in North Texas and will support oncology work and care at Children’s Health and UT Southwestern.

For the grand finale, the gala culminated in a joyful “Survivors Walk” that perfectly underscored the hope and healing CCF provides. The event celebrated all that CCF accomplished during the past 35 years, but kept their eyes firmly fixed on a bright and confident future for kids with cancer in North Texas.

Congratulations on a shimmering, star-studded success, Children’s Cancer Fund. Now, hit the griddy!

