The Dynamic Duo and Powerhouse Women Chairing the 2026 Children’s Cancer Fund Fashion Show & Gala in Dallas

A proud product of the Dallas Independent School District and graduate of the University of Texas at Austin, Palnitkar’s story is deeply rooted in Dallas.

Kasey Lemkin now calls Dallas home, where she has quickly become an active and engaged community leader.

On Friday, April 17, at the Hilton Anatole Dallas, Children’s Cancer Fund will celebrate 36 years of hope, heart, and changing lives for pediatric cancer patients. Expected to raise more than $3 million to support pediatric cancer research and treatment programs at Children’s Health and UT Southwestern, the fun-filled evening is packed with cocktails, couture, a fashion show where patients are paired with celebrities to walk the runway, and so much more.

Let’s meet the dynamic women and the powerhouse duo who are bringing this incredible evening to life, all for an incredible cause: Unbridled Courage Co-Chairs Kasey Lemkin and Bina Palnitkar.

Kasey Lemkin: Where Fashion Meets Philanthropy

For Lemkin, fashion, family, and philanthropy are intertwined. Her journey spans New York City, Los Angeles, and now Dallas, with each chapter shaping her perspective on creativity, business, and giving back.

With roots in design education at Parsons School of Design and Fashion Institute of Technology, Lemkin built a career working alongside major fashion brands. In Los Angeles, her philanthropic work with Baby2Baby reflected her passion for supporting families, a value that continues to guide her. Now, as co-founder of Partlow, Lemkin is redefining the traditional cowboy boot through a modern, design-forward lens, blending heritage with innovation.

Lemkin now calls Dallas home, where she has quickly become an active and engaged community leader. She brings both creativity and intention to her involvement. Her long-standing connection to Children’s Cancer Fund makes her role as Co-Chair for Unbridled Courage especially meaningful, having supported and attended the gala for years.

Bina Palnitkar: A Dallas Leader with a Legacy of Service

A proud product of the Dallas Independent School District and graduate of The University of Texas at Austin, Palnitkar’s story is deeply rooted in Dallas. She began her career breaking barriers as one of the few women in the trading pits of the Chicago Board Options Exchange before transitioning into law.

Today, as a Principal Shareholder at Greenberg Traurig LLP, she advocates for clients globally while maintaining a strong commitment to pro bono and community work. Her civic leadership spans organizations such as the Callier Center for Communication Disorders and the Katy Trail, reflecting a long-standing investment in the city’s growth and well-being.

Palnitkar’s connection to healthcare is deeply personal — influenced by her mother’s decades-long cancer research career at UT Southwestern Medical Center and her husband’s leadership within Methodist Health System.

With Lemkin and Palnitkar at the helm, and Troy Aikman and Dak Prescott serving as Honorary Co-Chairs, there’s nothing this team can’t do to bring progress to pediatric cancer research.