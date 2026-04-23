Children’s Cancer Fund 36th Annual Fashion Show & Gala ‘Unbridled Courage’ Raises Remarkable $4 Million in Dallas

Dallas has lots of philanthropic events. From luncheons to auctions to evening galas to even some of the more unique themed parties, it’s no secret that this city knows how to throw a first-class fundraiser and have fun doing so. So, it’s truly something special when you can say one event stands above the rest.

Children’s Cancer Fund 36th Annual Fashion Show & Gala “Unbridled Courage” at the Hilton Anatole, co-chaired by Kasey Lemkin and Bina Palnitkar, was truly something remarkable.

Each year, the event promises to be star-studded and celebrity-laden, as pediatric cancer patients take the runway along their heroes — many choosing elite athletes such as Honorary Chairs Dak Prescott or Troy Aikman. But that’s not why more than 1,200 people pack the ballroom of the Dallas hotel. The true stars are the patients whose stories, courage, resilience, and, of course, zest for life, inspire. If there was someone who left the event without shedding a single tear, I’d be shocked.

Like all good events, the gala kicks off with an incredible silent auction as guests enjoy the cocktail hour. But, the tone for the event is immediately set as the decor not only mimics the Unbridled Courage theme, but also features gorgeous portraits of the patient models throughout the atrium. Guests then moved to the ballroom, flush with stunning spiral florals, to settle in for the evening full of inspiration.

After a few brief words about the organization and its mission, it was time for the kids to shine. To kick it off? They heard video messages of hope and inspiration from celebrities who couldn’t join in person that night but are sending them love and strength, including Jennifer Garner, Kendra Scott, and more. Then, the lights went down, the music went up, and emcee and NBC 5 anchor Meredith Land took the podium to introduce some of North Texas’ strongest children.

All facing different types of pediatric cancer, patients ranging in age from four years old through teenage years strutted the runway alongside professional athletes, entrepreneurs, fashion designers, the Dallas SWAT Team, the Highland Park Fire Department, and more. Superman even made an appearance! As the children walked the runway, guests heard about their incredible journey, personal survivor mottos, heroes, and the statistics surrounding the need for increased funding of pediatric cancer research (currently only receiving four percent of federal cancer research funding). Each child’s personality came alive as they put one foot in front of the other on the catwalk.

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After the fashion show, Heath Hale took the stage to lead the crowd in a spirited live auction and Call for the Cure that kept everyone on their toes, elbowing out one another to win packages such as Luka Dončić’s personal gameday seats, a behind-the-scenes experience at New York Fashion Week with Alice+Olivia, a backstage meet-and-greet with Kenny Chesney at The Sphere, and so many more once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

In case you hadn’t shed a tear yet, the event ended with an incredible Grand Finale: Survivors Walk, reminding event guests that all things are possible when you have unbridled courage.

PC Seen: Dani Austin, Bridget Bahl, Elizabeth Chambers, Haley and Hanna Cavinder, Jennifer and John Eagle, Jake Ferguson, Tim Headington, Jessica Nowitzki, Jamie O’Banion, Tony and Candice Romo, Kameron Westcott, and Kimberly Whitman.