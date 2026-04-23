Children’s Cancer Fund 36th Annual Fashion Show & Gala ‘Unbridled Courage’ Raises Remarkable $4 Million in Dallas
Setting a New Bar for Philanthropy With Help From Dak Prescott, Troy Aikman, and More Local Heroes
By Emily Potts //
Christian Lopez, Troy Aikman (Photo by Lori Wilson Photography)
Jamie O'Banion, Elizabeth Chambers, Bridget Bahl, Bina Palnitkar (Photo by BFA)
Kimberley Schlegel Whitman, Amanda Dillard Shufeldt (Photo by BFA)
Madelaine Lam, Dak Prescott, Russell Lam, Jake Ferguson (Photo by BFA)
Sharon Lee Clark, Emily Huskinson, Kameron Westcott (Photo by BFA)
Trevor Keegan, Hanna Cavinder, Haley Cavinder, Jake Ferguson (Photo by BFA)
Troy Aikman, Bina Palnitkar, Jennifer Arthur, Kasey Lemkin, Dak Prescott (Photo by BFA)
Tyler Smith, Trevor Keegan, Dak Prescott, Jake Ferguson (Photo by BFA)
Bina Palnitkar, Tony Romo, Kasey Lemkin (Photo by Lori Wilson Photography)
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, Stella Luna, Rowdy (Photo by Lori Wilson Photography)
Dallas SWAT, Liam (Photo by Lori Wilson Photography)
Dr. Nimesh Patel, Bina Palnitkar, Jeny Bania, Tim Headington, Jessica Nowitzki (Photo by Lori Wilson Photography)
Elizabeth Chambers, Meredith Land, Kimberly Whitman (Photo by Lori Wilson Photography)
Jakyrin Jones, Dak Prescott (Photo by Lori Wilson Photography)
John & Jennifer Eagle (Photo by Lori Wilson Photography)
Kenny Cooper, Leone (Photo by Lori Wilson Photography)
Lincoln Jones, Superman (Photo by Lori Wilson Photography)
Marissa Howard, Troy Aikman (Photo by Lori Wilson Photography)
Rhyann Crosby, Reagan Parker (Photo by Lori Wilson Photography)
Tamara Reyes, Jake Ferguson (Photo by Lori Wilson Photography)
Dennis & Annika Cail, Billy Fong (Photo by BFA)
Dallas has lots of philanthropic events. From luncheons to auctions to evening galas to even some of the more unique themed parties, it’s no secret that this city knows how to throw a first-class fundraiser and have fun doing so. So, it’s truly something special when you can say one event stands above the rest.
Children’s Cancer Fund 36th Annual Fashion Show & Gala “Unbridled Courage” at the Hilton Anatole, co-chaired by Kasey Lemkin and Bina Palnitkar, was truly something remarkable.
Each year, the event promises to be star-studded and celebrity-laden, as pediatric cancer patients take the runway along their heroes — many choosing elite athletes such as Honorary Chairs Dak Prescott or Troy Aikman. But that’s not why more than 1,200 people pack the ballroom of the Dallas hotel. The true stars are the patients whose stories, courage, resilience, and, of course, zest for life, inspire. If there was someone who left the event without shedding a single tear, I’d be shocked.
Like all good events, the gala kicks off with an incredible silent auction as guests enjoy the cocktail hour. But, the tone for the event is immediately set as the decor not only mimics the Unbridled Courage theme, but also features gorgeous portraits of the patient models throughout the atrium. Guests then moved to the ballroom, flush with stunning spiral florals, to settle in for the evening full of inspiration.
After a few brief words about the organization and its mission, it was time for the kids to shine. To kick it off? They heard video messages of hope and inspiration from celebrities who couldn’t join in person that night but are sending them love and strength, including Jennifer Garner, Kendra Scott, and more. Then, the lights went down, the music went up, and emcee and NBC 5 anchor Meredith Land took the podium to introduce some of North Texas’ strongest children.
All facing different types of pediatric cancer, patients ranging in age from four years old through teenage years strutted the runway alongside professional athletes, entrepreneurs, fashion designers, the Dallas SWAT Team, the Highland Park Fire Department, and more. Superman even made an appearance! As the children walked the runway, guests heard about their incredible journey, personal survivor mottos, heroes, and the statistics surrounding the need for increased funding of pediatric cancer research (currently only receiving four percent of federal cancer research funding). Each child’s personality came alive as they put one foot in front of the other on the catwalk.
After the fashion show, Heath Hale took the stage to lead the crowd in a spirited live auction and Call for the Cure that kept everyone on their toes, elbowing out one another to win packages such as Luka Dončić’s personal gameday seats, a behind-the-scenes experience at New York Fashion Week with Alice+Olivia, a backstage meet-and-greet with Kenny Chesney at The Sphere, and so many more once-in-a-lifetime experiences.
In case you hadn’t shed a tear yet, the event ended with an incredible Grand Finale: Survivors Walk, reminding event guests that all things are possible when you have unbridled courage.
PC Seen: Dani Austin, Bridget Bahl, Elizabeth Chambers, Haley and Hanna Cavinder, Jennifer and John Eagle, Jake Ferguson, Tim Headington, Jessica Nowitzki, Jamie O’Banion, Tony and Candice Romo, Kameron Westcott, and Kimberly Whitman.
Trending
- 5 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Crime Comedies, a Popular Book Adaptation, Beef Returns for Round Two, and More Must-Watch Series
- Inside The Greenleigh, Houston’s New River Oaks District Area Hotel With Design Cred — A Rooftop Lounge and Unique Pool Beckon
- Death Of Houston’s Beloved Events Maestro Richard Flowers Shakes the City’s Elite — Lynn Wyatt, Tilman Fertitta and More Remember an Irreplaceable Party Legend
- The Owners of Birrieria y Taqueria Cortez Launch a New Concept, A Favorite Wine Bar Closes, and More Fort Worth Restaurant News
- Children’s Cancer Fund 36th Annual Fashion Show & Gala ‘Unbridled Courage’ Raises Remarkable $4 Million in Dallas