Houston’s Party Scene Hits the Sea — This $1.6 Million Night Keeps the Children’s Fund Afloat

Stephanie Massey, Julie Stirneman, Bridget Vick, Mary O'Black, Kristen McDanald at the Children's Fund 'By the Sea' gala

Analisa Baron, Hannah Prudhomme, Erica Baron, Allyson Carameros at the Children's Fund 'By the Sea' gala

Allison & Chuck Helms at the Children's Fund 'By the Sea' gala

Nick from Nick and the Hits band performing at the Children's Fund 'By the Sea' gala

Kelly Jordan, Leslie Smith, Jordan Smith, Morgan Marichal, Kevin Dunlap at the Children's Fund 'By the Sea' gala

Rae Lee Boag, Heather Clark, Maria Eleni Soechting, Chad Soechting, Katie Moorman at the Children's Fund 'By the Sea' gala

Erica & Jonathan Baron table at the Children's Fund 'By the Sea' gala

McKenzie Reitz in auction action at the Children's Fund 'By the Sea' gala

Megan Smith, Morgan Marichal, Gerard Marichal at the Children's Fund 'By the Sea' gala

Jenny Tompkins, Allison Helms, Brooke Powell, Holly Guthneck at the Children's Fund 'By the Sea' gala

John & Meredith Wooldridge at the Children's Fund 'By the Sea' gala

Co-presidents Allison & Chuck Helms, presidents-elect Kate & John DeWitt at the Children's Fund 'By the Sea' gala

Riley & Beau Landry, Morgan & Christian Dewhurst, Jenna & Colby Gibbins at the Children's Fund 'By the Sea' gala

Rich & Jenny Tompkins with auction puppy, Sailor, at the Children's Fund 'By the Sea' gala

Jenny Tompkins, Amy Despot at the Children's Fund 'By the Sea' gala

Bess & Carson McDaniel at the Children's Fund 'By the Sea' gala

Katy Dunlap, Kelly Jordan, Morgan Marichal, Lauren Ellis, Leslie Smith at the Children's Fund 'By the Sea' gala

Ellie & Devon Graham at the Children's Fund 'By the Sea' gala

A champagne tower at the Children's Fund 'By the Sea' gala held at the Post Oak Hotel

Corporate co-chairs Chad & Megan Smith, Naseem & David Sawyer at the Children's Fund 'By the Sea' gala

Michael & Alyssa Skarke, Katie & Robby Myers at the Children's Fund 'By the Sea' gala

Rich & Jenny Tompkins, Chuck & Allison Helms, Morgan & Gerard Marichal at the Children's Fund 'By the Sea' gala

Hardy Farris, Katie Myers, Ansley & Robby Myers at the Children's Fund 'By the Sea' gala

What: The Children’s Fund “By the Sea” Gala

Where: The Post Oak Hotel

PC Moment: Highlight of this Children’s Fund night afloat had to be the live auction when auctioneer Brittany Franklin of BMH Performance LLC sold the coveted holiday on St. Bart’s three times. Or was it the puppy named SDailor or the unforgettable sailboat journey through the Virgin Islands and an exclusive golfing trip to Scotland? Ka-ching!

Nice work from auction chairs Morgan and Christian Dewhurst, Jenna and Colby Gibbons, and Riley and Beau Landry indeed.

As a result of the successful fundraising, more than $1.6 million will be presented to at least 20 children’s charities at the all-volunteer Children’s Fund’s annual Check Writing Ceremony in May. Recipient are determined by The Children’s Fund charity selection process, which is managed by the nonprofit’s charity selection chairs and presidents-elect Kate and John DeWitt.

Applause for gala chairs Morgan and Gerard Marichal, Jenny and Rich Tompkins; corporate chairs Naseem and David Sawyer and Megan and Chad Smith, along with 2025-26 co-presidents Allison and Chuck Helms. With the help of the presenting sponsor — global law firm Latham & Watkins — this turned into a record breaking evening for the Children’s Fund. Additional important sponsors included Kirkland & Ellis, PFS Group and BCE-Mach.

ELIZABETH ANTHONY Swipe





















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Embracing the rock-my-boat theme, Blooming Gallery dressed the hotel ballroom in nautical flags which were suspended from the ceiling, striped bars with vintage sailboat photographs and a buoy-themed photo opportunity. The themed accoutrements included paper placemats, crab-shaped dinner menus, nautical flag table numbers and an Ocean Waves auction pamphlet honoring sponsors and charities.

With dinner and auction bidding in the past tense, Nick and the Hits kept the dance floor jumping.

PC Seen: Erica and Jonathan Baron, Leslie and Jordan Smith, Ansley and Robbie Myers, Katie Myers, Hardy Farris, Alyssa and Michael Skarke, Ellie and Devon Graham, Katy Dunlap, Kelly Jordan, Bess and Carson McDaniel, Amy Despot, Morgan and Christian Dewhurst, Riley and Beau Landry, Jenna and Colby Gibbons, and Meredith and John Wooldridge.