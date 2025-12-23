Annual Breakfast with Santa Spectacular at NorthPark Center Delights and Inspires

Event attendees enjoyed a catered breakfast, photographs with NorthPark Santa, holiday performances and Christmas carolers, face painting, balloon artists, additional photo opportunities with special character appearances, and so much more. (Photo by Kim Gleason)

Young guests had the opportunity to meet with Santa Claus, of course. (Photo by Kim Gleason)

What: Children’s Health Breakfast with Santa Spectacular

Where: NorthPark Center

PC Moment: In partnership with NorthPark Center and the Women’s Auxiliary to Children’s Medical Center Dallas, family and friends gathered to kick off the holiday season and enjoyed a morning full of holiday cheer at the Children’s Health Breakfast with Santa Spectacular.

Co-chaired by Ellie Campion and Taryn McDonald, event attendees enjoyed a catered breakfast, photographs with NorthPark Santa, holiday performances and Christmas carolers, face painting, balloon artists, additional photo opportunities with special character appearances, and so much more— all while raising critical funds for North Texas’ leading pediatric health care system.

Impact: NorthPark Center and the Women’s Auxiliary to Children’s Medical Center Dallas raised $1.2 million through their A Season of Giving, an initiative now in its sixth year that includes a wide range of festive activities, including the Children’s Health Breakfast with Santa Spectacular. The Breakfast with Santa, along with other events, brings joy to families while funding critical programs that make life better for children across North Texas and beyond. These annual festive programs not only create magical memories for so many families each year, but also generate essential funds for pediatric medical research, patient care, and family support services.

Formed in 1962, the Women’s Auxiliary to Children’s Medical Center Dallas consists of nearly 1,000 members who are dedicated to serving the patients and families treated at Children’s Health. During the past 63 years, the Women’s Auxiliary has contributed more than $29 million to the Children’s Medical Center Foundation.

In 2024, A Season of Giving welcomed more than 3,600 children (including many patients spending the holidays in the hospital) and raised an incredible $270,000 through its festivities. This year’s milestone— surpassing $1 million in cumulative funds raised— demonstrates North Texas’ commitment to improving the lives of children in our community.

PC Seen: Brent Christopher, Rebecca Egelston Caso, Nancy Nasher, David Haemisegger, Francie Mancillas, Sally Dutter, Monica Christopher, Joanna Clarke, and Brandi Chilian.