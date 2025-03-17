CoChairAshleySloan_KeyNoteSpeakerDrAmyShah_CoChairDevorahKrieger
Children's Museum Houston Friends and Family Luncheon chairs Ashley Sloan, left, and Devorah Krieg flank keynote speaker Dr. Amy Shah.

Whitney Martin, Darta Burns, Ashley & Jonathan Sloan, Diane Sloane at Children's Museum Houston Friends and Family Luncheon.

Veronika Adler, Gail Adler at Children's Museum Houston Friends and Family Luncheon.

Neda Kashani, Rana Mehr at Children's Museum Houston Friends and Family Luncheon.

Children's Museum CEO Rayanne Darensbourg, Alison Powell at Children's Museum Houston Friends and Family Luncheon.

Laurie Allen, Morgan Neal at Children's Museum Houston Friends and Family Luncheon.

Lauren Cox, Chita Craft, Liba Stern at Children's Museum Houston Friends and Family Luncheon.

Kathryn Boeker, Cassandra Dalton, Rebecca Adler, Blair Kessler at Children's Museum Houston Friends and Family Luncheon.

Justin Douglass, museum board president Jonathan Sloan, Patrick Connelly at Children's Museum Houston Friends and Family Luncheon.

Eva Pawelek, Tracy Northington at Children's Museum Houston Friends and Family Luncheon.

Emcee Chita Craft, Jenna Lindley at Children's Museum Houston Friends and Family Luncheon.

Demi McCormack, Ashley Sloan, Elizabeth Douglass, Camille Connely Disney Harris at Children's Museum Houston Friends and Family Luncheon.

Dana Greer, Kelly Mattson, Lindsey Engleman at Children's Museum Houston Friends and Family Luncheon.

Society / Featured Parties

Beating Burnout — Houston Parents Get Lifeline Advice At River Oaks Country Club From Hot Author

Children's Museum Taps Into Real Life Issues

BY // 03.17.25
Children's Museum Houston Friends and Family Luncheon chairs Ashley Sloan, left, and Devorah Krieg flank keynote speaker Dr. Amy Shah.

Whitney Martin, Darta Burns, Ashley & Jonathan Sloan, Diane Sloane at Children's Museum Houston Friends and Family Luncheon.

Veronika Adler, Gail Adler at Children's Museum Houston Friends and Family Luncheon.

Neda Kashani, Rana Mehr at Children's Museum Houston Friends and Family Luncheon.

Children's Museum CEO Rayanne Darensbourg, Alison Powell at Children's Museum Houston Friends and Family Luncheon.

Laurie Allen, Morgan Neal at Children's Museum Houston Friends and Family Luncheon.

Lauren Cox, Chita Craft, Liba Stern at Children's Museum Houston Friends and Family Luncheon.

Kathryn Boeker, Cassandra Dalton, Rebecca Adler, Blair Kessler at Children's Museum Houston Friends and Family Luncheon.

Justin Douglass, museum board president Jonathan Sloan, Patrick Connelly at Children's Museum Houston Friends and Family Luncheon.

Eva Pawelek, Tracy Northington at Children's Museum Houston Friends and Family Luncheon.

Emcee Chita Craft, Jenna Lindley at Children's Museum Houston Friends and Family Luncheon.

Demi McCormack, Ashley Sloan, Elizabeth Douglass, Camille Connely Disney Harris at Children's Museum Houston Friends and Family Luncheon.

Dana Greer, Kelly Mattson, Lindsey Engleman at Children's Museum Houston Friends and Family Luncheon.

What: Children’s Museum Houston annual Friends and Family Luncheon

Where: River Oaks Country Club

PC Moment: Dr. Amy Shah held the room full of moms and dads to rapt attention as she shared wisdom from her best-selling book I’m So Effing Tired: A Proven Plan to Beat Burnout. Her advice on how to boost your energy and reclaim your life from everyday stresses was a welcome salve for any harrowed individuals in the gathering.

The leading expert in integrative medicine, nutrition and wellness shared proven methods for how parents and caregivers can reclaim their energy while juggling the demands of family life. Her science-backed approach focused on the importance of sleep, nutrition and mindfulness. As she spoke, many in the audience nodded their heads in recognition of the problems and encouragement about the proposed potential solutions.

Proceeds from the event, chaired by Devorah Krieger and Ashley Sloan, directly support Children’s Museum Houston’s early childhood and parenting programs that provide educational as well as entertaining experiences for more than one million kids and parents each year. The luncheon supports the museum’s mission of “transforming communities through innovative child-centered learning that improves the trajectories of all children.”

The Houston museum was a winner of the 2024 National Medal for Museum and Library Service, winner of Good Housekeeping’s Best Family Travel Award three years in a row (2023 to 2025), and has received numerous accolades as the Best Children’s Museum in the country.

Adding a cheery note to the luncheon was KHOU 11 meteorologist Chita Craft, who has two young children of her own.

A raffle drawing that featured a luxurious weekend at the Omni Barton Creek resort in Austin, a curated excursion to Round Top and several dining cards boosted the bottom line.

PC Seen: Museum board president Jonathan Sloan, museum CEO Rayanne Darensbourg, Jenna Lindley, Amanda Pickering, Diane Sloane, Lindsey Engelman, Yalda Hamadanian, Dana Greer, Kelly Mattson, Lindsey Engleman, Lauren Cox, Liba Stern, Whitney Martin, and Darta Burns.

