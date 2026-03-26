Record River Oaks Affair Boosts Children’s Museum Houston and Its New Groundbreaking Gallery Of Wonder

Co-chairs Lexi Sakowitz Marek and Natasha Stolte with Children's Museum Houston CEO Rayanne Darensbourg at the Friends & Family Luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)

More than 400 moms and a sprinkling of dads and other supporters who share a passion for children’s learning gathered at River Oaks Country Club for Children’s Museum Houston’s 2026 Friends and Families Luncheon. The affair ended up raising a record-setting $237,000, making it the most successful luncheon in the museum’s history.

Co-chaired by Lexi Sakowitz Marek and Natasha Stolte, the luncheon brought together a committed community of advocates who believe in the power of playful learning to shape confident, curious children. Supporters were welcomed by emcee Katherine Whaley, who ably guided the afternoon’s celebration of family, community and the transformative impact of early learning.

The keynote address was delivered by Spencer Russell, groundbreaking entrepreneur and educator. As founder of Toddlers CAN Read, Russell delivered a message about helping children embrace challenges that resonated deeply with the audience.

Children’s Museum Houston CEO Rayanne Darensbourg noted that, thanks to the community’s generosity, the museum can continue to create playful learning experiences that spur curiosity and empower the next generation of thinkers, creators and problem-solvers. During the luncheon, the museum also unveiled its newest gift to Houston-area families.

That’d be the Gallery of Wonder, the largest museum space in the nation dedicated exclusively to early learning. It is designed for infants through age five.

Proceeds from the luncheon help advance Children’s Museum Houston mission to improve the trajectories of children in Greater Houston through innovative, child-centered learning.

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