Record River Oaks Affair Boosts Children’s Museum Houston and Its New Groundbreaking Gallery Of Wonder

Co-Chair Lexi Sakowitz Marek, Keynote Speaker Spencer Russell, Co-Chair Natasha Stolte (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Children’s Museum Houston Board President Jonathan Sloan and Ashley Sloan (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Jennifer Miller, Stephanie Braun, Lauren Zwart, Lakshmi Picoli (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Becca French, Lindsey Putterman, Mackenzie Harris (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Courtney Freels and Lauren Zwart (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Devorah Krieger (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Kendall Strait and Morgan Neal (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Elizabeth Cordia and Kathryn Boeker (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Jennifer Miller, Annie Briggs, Co-Chair Natasha Stolte, Elaine Furbee (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Gail Adler and Veronika Adler (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Jessica Cohen, Lauren Zlotnik, Mary Morgan Stevens, Erin Vaughan (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Jessica Roupe and Ashley Pappas (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Co Chairs Lexi Sakowitz Marek and Natasha Stolte and Children’s Museum Houston CEO Rayanne Darensbourg (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Landi Lutz, Brelan Pearson, Ashly Braunig (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Katie Arnoldy, Lauren Barrett, Whitney Burns (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Keynote Speaker Spencer Russell 1 (1) (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Lauren Atchison and Chea Kelly (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Lauren Dickie, Cassandra Dalton, Sheila Shtepani (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Mistress of Ceremonies Katherine Whaley (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Allison Chavez and Bethany Buchanan (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Morgan Neal and Annabel Florescu (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Tracy Buryakovsky and Crystal Robin (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Lauren Zwart and Lakshmi Picoli (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Nina Rand and Candace Thomas (Photo by Wilson Parish)
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Lexi Sakowitz Marek, Spencer Russell, Natasht Stolte at Children's Museum Houston Friends & Family Luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)

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Board president Jonathan Sloan & Ashley Sloan at Children's Museum Houston Friends & Family Luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)

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Jennifer Miller, Stephanie Braun, Lauren Zwart, Lakshmi Picoli at Children's Museum Houston Friends & Family Luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)

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Becca French, Lindsey Putterman, Mackenzie Harris at Children's Museum Houston Friends & Family Luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)

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Courtney Freels, Lauren Zwart at Children's Museum Houston Friends & Family Luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)

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Devorah Krieger at Children's Museum Houston Friends & Family Luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)

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Kendall Strait, Morgan Neal at Children's Museum Houston Friends & Family Luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)

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Elizabeth Cordia, Kathryn Boeker at Children's Museum Houston Friends & Family Luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)

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Jennifer Miller, Annie Briggs, Natasha Stolte, Elaine Furbee at Children's Museum Houston Friends & Family Luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)

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Gail Adler, Veronika Adler at Children's Museum Houston Friends & Family Luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)

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Jessica Cohen, Lauren Zlotnik, Mary Morgan Stevens, Erin Vaughan at Children's Museum Houston Friends & Family Luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)

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(Photo by Wilson Parish)

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Co-chairs Lexi Sakowitz Marek and Natasha Stolte with Children's Museum Houston CEO Rayanne Darensbourg at the Friends & Family Luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)

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Landi Lutz, Brelan Pearson, Ashly Braunig at Children's Museum Houston Friends & Family Luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)

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Katie Arnoldy, Lauren Barrett, Whitney Burns at Children's Museum Houston Friends & Family Luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)

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Keynote speaker Spencer Russell at Children's Museum Houston Friends & Family Luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)

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Lauren Atchison, Chea Kelly at Children's Museum Houston Friends & Family Luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)

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Lauren Dickie, Cassandra Dalton, Sheila Shtepani at Children's Museum Houston Friends & Family Luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)

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Emcee Katherine Whaley at Children's Museum Houston Friends & Family Luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)

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Allison Chavez, Bethany Buchanan at Children's Museum Houston Friends & Family Luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)

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Morgan Neal, Annabel Florescu at Children's Museum Houston Friends & Family Luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)

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Tracy Buryakovsky, Crystal Robin at Children's Museum Houston Friends & Family Luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)

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Lauren Zwart, Lakshmi Picoli at Children's Museum Houston Friends & Family Luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)

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Nina Rand, Candace Thomas at Children's Museum Houston Friends & Family Luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Co-Chair Lexi Sakowitz Marek, Keynote Speaker Spencer Russell, Co-Chair Natasha Stolte (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Children’s Museum Houston Board President Jonathan Sloan and Ashley Sloan (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Jennifer Miller, Stephanie Braun, Lauren Zwart, Lakshmi Picoli (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Becca French, Lindsey Putterman, Mackenzie Harris (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Courtney Freels and Lauren Zwart (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Devorah Krieger (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Kendall Strait and Morgan Neal (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Elizabeth Cordia and Kathryn Boeker (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Jennifer Miller, Annie Briggs, Co-Chair Natasha Stolte, Elaine Furbee (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Gail Adler and Veronika Adler (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Jessica Cohen, Lauren Zlotnik, Mary Morgan Stevens, Erin Vaughan (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Jessica Roupe and Ashley Pappas (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Co Chairs Lexi Sakowitz Marek and Natasha Stolte and Children’s Museum Houston CEO Rayanne Darensbourg (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Landi Lutz, Brelan Pearson, Ashly Braunig (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Katie Arnoldy, Lauren Barrett, Whitney Burns (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Keynote Speaker Spencer Russell 1 (1) (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Lauren Atchison and Chea Kelly (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Lauren Dickie, Cassandra Dalton, Sheila Shtepani (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Mistress of Ceremonies Katherine Whaley (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Allison Chavez and Bethany Buchanan (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Morgan Neal and Annabel Florescu (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Tracy Buryakovsky and Crystal Robin (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Lauren Zwart and Lakshmi Picoli (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Nina Rand and Candace Thomas (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Society / Featured Parties

Record River Oaks Affair Boosts Children’s Museum Houston and Its New Groundbreaking Gallery Of Wonder

The Most Successful Luncheon In the Museum's History

BY Carol Brejot //
photography Wilson Parish
Lexi Sakowitz Marek, Spencer Russell, Natasht Stolte at Children's Museum Houston Friends & Family Luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Board president Jonathan Sloan & Ashley Sloan at Children's Museum Houston Friends & Family Luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Jennifer Miller, Stephanie Braun, Lauren Zwart, Lakshmi Picoli at Children's Museum Houston Friends & Family Luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Becca French, Lindsey Putterman, Mackenzie Harris at Children's Museum Houston Friends & Family Luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Courtney Freels, Lauren Zwart at Children's Museum Houston Friends & Family Luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Devorah Krieger at Children's Museum Houston Friends & Family Luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Kendall Strait, Morgan Neal at Children's Museum Houston Friends & Family Luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Elizabeth Cordia, Kathryn Boeker at Children's Museum Houston Friends & Family Luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Jennifer Miller, Annie Briggs, Natasha Stolte, Elaine Furbee at Children's Museum Houston Friends & Family Luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Gail Adler, Veronika Adler at Children's Museum Houston Friends & Family Luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Jessica Cohen, Lauren Zlotnik, Mary Morgan Stevens, Erin Vaughan at Children's Museum Houston Friends & Family Luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)
(Photo by Wilson Parish)
Co-chairs Lexi Sakowitz Marek and Natasha Stolte with Children's Museum Houston CEO Rayanne Darensbourg at the Friends & Family Luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Landi Lutz, Brelan Pearson, Ashly Braunig at Children's Museum Houston Friends & Family Luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Katie Arnoldy, Lauren Barrett, Whitney Burns at Children's Museum Houston Friends & Family Luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Keynote speaker Spencer Russell at Children's Museum Houston Friends & Family Luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Lauren Atchison, Chea Kelly at Children's Museum Houston Friends & Family Luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Lauren Dickie, Cassandra Dalton, Sheila Shtepani at Children's Museum Houston Friends & Family Luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Emcee Katherine Whaley at Children's Museum Houston Friends & Family Luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Allison Chavez, Bethany Buchanan at Children's Museum Houston Friends & Family Luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Morgan Neal, Annabel Florescu at Children's Museum Houston Friends & Family Luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Tracy Buryakovsky, Crystal Robin at Children's Museum Houston Friends & Family Luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Lauren Zwart, Lakshmi Picoli at Children's Museum Houston Friends & Family Luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Nina Rand, Candace Thomas at Children's Museum Houston Friends & Family Luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)
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Lexi Sakowitz Marek, Spencer Russell, Natasht Stolte at Children's Museum Houston Friends & Family Luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)

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Board president Jonathan Sloan & Ashley Sloan at Children's Museum Houston Friends & Family Luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)

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Jennifer Miller, Stephanie Braun, Lauren Zwart, Lakshmi Picoli at Children's Museum Houston Friends & Family Luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)

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Becca French, Lindsey Putterman, Mackenzie Harris at Children's Museum Houston Friends & Family Luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)

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Courtney Freels, Lauren Zwart at Children's Museum Houston Friends & Family Luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)

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Devorah Krieger at Children's Museum Houston Friends & Family Luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)

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Kendall Strait, Morgan Neal at Children's Museum Houston Friends & Family Luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)

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Elizabeth Cordia, Kathryn Boeker at Children's Museum Houston Friends & Family Luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)

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Jennifer Miller, Annie Briggs, Natasha Stolte, Elaine Furbee at Children's Museum Houston Friends & Family Luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)

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Gail Adler, Veronika Adler at Children's Museum Houston Friends & Family Luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)

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Jessica Cohen, Lauren Zlotnik, Mary Morgan Stevens, Erin Vaughan at Children's Museum Houston Friends & Family Luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)

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(Photo by Wilson Parish)

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Co-chairs Lexi Sakowitz Marek and Natasha Stolte with Children's Museum Houston CEO Rayanne Darensbourg at the Friends & Family Luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)

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Landi Lutz, Brelan Pearson, Ashly Braunig at Children's Museum Houston Friends & Family Luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)

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Katie Arnoldy, Lauren Barrett, Whitney Burns at Children's Museum Houston Friends & Family Luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)

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Keynote speaker Spencer Russell at Children's Museum Houston Friends & Family Luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)

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Lauren Atchison, Chea Kelly at Children's Museum Houston Friends & Family Luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)

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Lauren Dickie, Cassandra Dalton, Sheila Shtepani at Children's Museum Houston Friends & Family Luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)

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Emcee Katherine Whaley at Children's Museum Houston Friends & Family Luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)

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Allison Chavez, Bethany Buchanan at Children's Museum Houston Friends & Family Luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)

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Morgan Neal, Annabel Florescu at Children's Museum Houston Friends & Family Luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)

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Tracy Buryakovsky, Crystal Robin at Children's Museum Houston Friends & Family Luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)

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Lauren Zwart, Lakshmi Picoli at Children's Museum Houston Friends & Family Luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)

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Nina Rand, Candace Thomas at Children's Museum Houston Friends & Family Luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)

More than 400 moms and a sprinkling of dads and other supporters who share a passion for children’s learning gathered at River Oaks Country Club for Children’s Museum Houston’s 2026 Friends and Families Luncheon. The affair ended up raising a record-setting $237,000, making it the most successful luncheon in the museum’s history.

Jennifer Miller, Stephanie Braun, Lauren Zwart, Lakshmi Picoli (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Jennifer Miller, Stephanie Braun, Lauren Zwart, Lakshmi Picoli at Children’s Museum Houston Friends & Family Luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Co-chaired by Lexi Sakowitz Marek and Natasha Stolte, the luncheon brought together a committed community of advocates who believe in the power of playful learning to shape confident, curious children. Supporters were welcomed by emcee Katherine Whaley, who ably guided the afternoon’s celebration of family, community and the transformative impact of early learning.

The keynote address was delivered by Spencer Russell, groundbreaking entrepreneur and educator. As founder of Toddlers CAN Read, Russell delivered a message about helping children embrace challenges that resonated deeply with the audience.

Landi Lutz, Brelan Pearson, Ashly Braunig (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Landi Lutz, Brelan Pearson, Ashly Braunig at Children’s Museum Houston Friends & Family Luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Children’s Museum Houston CEO Rayanne Darensbourg noted that, thanks to the community’s generosity, the museum can continue to create playful learning experiences that spur curiosity and empower the next generation of thinkers, creators and problem-solvers. During the luncheon, the museum also unveiled its newest gift to Houston-area families.

That’d be the Gallery of Wonder, the largest museum space in the nation dedicated exclusively to early learning. It is designed for infants through age five.

Children’s Museum Houston Board President Jonathan Sloan and Ashley Sloan (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Board president Jonathan Sloan & Ashley Sloan at Children’s Museum Houston Friends & Family Luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Proceeds from the luncheon help advance Children’s Museum Houston mission to improve the trajectories of children in Greater Houston through innovative, child-centered learning.

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PC Seen: Jennifer Miller, Annie Briggs, Elaine Furbee, Bethany Buchanan, Jessica Cohen, Lauren Zlotnik, Mary Morgan Stevens, Erin Vaughan, Katie Arnoldy, Lauren Barrett, Whitney Burns, Landi Lutz, Brelan Pearson, Ashly Braunig and Candace Thomas.

Tracy Buryakovsky and Crystal Robin (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Tracy Buryakovsky, Crystal Robin at Children’s Museum Houston Friends & Family Luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)

The Birdsall Residences

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