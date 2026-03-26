Record River Oaks Affair Boosts Children’s Museum Houston and Its New Groundbreaking Gallery Of Wonder
The Most Successful Luncheon In the Museum's HistoryBY Carol Brejot //
Lexi Sakowitz Marek, Spencer Russell, Natasht Stolte at Children's Museum Houston Friends & Family Luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Board president Jonathan Sloan & Ashley Sloan at Children's Museum Houston Friends & Family Luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Jennifer Miller, Stephanie Braun, Lauren Zwart, Lakshmi Picoli at Children's Museum Houston Friends & Family Luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Becca French, Lindsey Putterman, Mackenzie Harris at Children's Museum Houston Friends & Family Luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Courtney Freels, Lauren Zwart at Children's Museum Houston Friends & Family Luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Devorah Krieger at Children's Museum Houston Friends & Family Luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Kendall Strait, Morgan Neal at Children's Museum Houston Friends & Family Luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Elizabeth Cordia, Kathryn Boeker at Children's Museum Houston Friends & Family Luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Jennifer Miller, Annie Briggs, Natasha Stolte, Elaine Furbee at Children's Museum Houston Friends & Family Luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Gail Adler, Veronika Adler at Children's Museum Houston Friends & Family Luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Jessica Cohen, Lauren Zlotnik, Mary Morgan Stevens, Erin Vaughan at Children's Museum Houston Friends & Family Luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)
(Photo by Wilson Parish)
Co-chairs Lexi Sakowitz Marek and Natasha Stolte with Children's Museum Houston CEO Rayanne Darensbourg at the Friends & Family Luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Landi Lutz, Brelan Pearson, Ashly Braunig at Children's Museum Houston Friends & Family Luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Katie Arnoldy, Lauren Barrett, Whitney Burns at Children's Museum Houston Friends & Family Luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Keynote speaker Spencer Russell at Children's Museum Houston Friends & Family Luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Lauren Atchison, Chea Kelly at Children's Museum Houston Friends & Family Luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Lauren Dickie, Cassandra Dalton, Sheila Shtepani at Children's Museum Houston Friends & Family Luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Emcee Katherine Whaley at Children's Museum Houston Friends & Family Luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Allison Chavez, Bethany Buchanan at Children's Museum Houston Friends & Family Luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Morgan Neal, Annabel Florescu at Children's Museum Houston Friends & Family Luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Tracy Buryakovsky, Crystal Robin at Children's Museum Houston Friends & Family Luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Lauren Zwart, Lakshmi Picoli at Children's Museum Houston Friends & Family Luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Nina Rand, Candace Thomas at Children's Museum Houston Friends & Family Luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)
More than 400 moms and a sprinkling of dads and other supporters who share a passion for children’s learning gathered at River Oaks Country Club for Children’s Museum Houston’s 2026 Friends and Families Luncheon. The affair ended up raising a record-setting $237,000, making it the most successful luncheon in the museum’s history.
Co-chaired by Lexi Sakowitz Marek and Natasha Stolte, the luncheon brought together a committed community of advocates who believe in the power of playful learning to shape confident, curious children. Supporters were welcomed by emcee Katherine Whaley, who ably guided the afternoon’s celebration of family, community and the transformative impact of early learning.
The keynote address was delivered by Spencer Russell, groundbreaking entrepreneur and educator. As founder of Toddlers CAN Read, Russell delivered a message about helping children embrace challenges that resonated deeply with the audience.
Children’s Museum Houston CEO Rayanne Darensbourg noted that, thanks to the community’s generosity, the museum can continue to create playful learning experiences that spur curiosity and empower the next generation of thinkers, creators and problem-solvers. During the luncheon, the museum also unveiled its newest gift to Houston-area families.
That’d be the Gallery of Wonder, the largest museum space in the nation dedicated exclusively to early learning. It is designed for infants through age five.
Proceeds from the luncheon help advance Children’s Museum Houston mission to improve the trajectories of children in Greater Houston through innovative, child-centered learning.
PC Seen: Jennifer Miller, Annie Briggs, Elaine Furbee, Bethany Buchanan, Jessica Cohen, Lauren Zlotnik, Mary Morgan Stevens, Erin Vaughan, Katie Arnoldy, Lauren Barrett, Whitney Burns, Landi Lutz, Brelan Pearson, Ashly Braunig and Candace Thomas.