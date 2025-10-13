Party Like It’s 1999 Prom Night at the Children’s Museum Houston’s 2025 Gala

If you ever wanted the chance to redo Prom Night, from your fashion choices to your date to everything in between, Children’s Museum Houston is giving you that chance, all in the name of a good cause. On Saturday, October 18, from 6:30 pm to midnight, join event chairs Kathryn and Travis Boeker and Cassandra and Ryan Dalton along with Underwriting Chairs Rebecca and Bill Adler, Blair and Barry Kessler and Auction Chairs Tracy Northington and Nina Rand for a night you won’t forget, full of glitz, glamour, and giving back.

Prom Night – Party Like It’s 1999

The Children’s Museum Houston 2025 Gala, Prom Night – Party Like It’s 1999, will be at The Corinthian and is your chance to rewind the clock on one of the most iconic nights, while supporting one of Houston’s most treasured nonprofits.

Put on your best “Throwdown Prom” or Black Tie apparel and come out for a night of incredible auction items (silent, live, and online), lively entertainment by The Drywater Band that’ll keep you on the dance floor all night long, and an exquisite dinner by renowned Jackson & Company. Auction items include a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to throw out the first pitch at an Astros game, a fully decked-out 3-row golf cart, and more. You don’t want to miss it.

“Houston is such a giving city and people really show up for each other,” says Co-Chair Kathryn Boeker. “We couldn’t be more thankful for how they’ve supported us in preparation for this big night, and we can’t wait to see everyone there.”

From little touches like having cheerleaders to a marching band from a local high school, Kathryn and Cassandra have thought of everything to bring this night to life. Plus, in true prom fashion, two attendees will be named Prom King and Prom Queen in front of all their friends.

“People have really rallied for this cause and this incredible place that welcomes so many Houstonians and their families every year,” says Co-Chair Cassandra Dalton. “We’re incredibly grateful for that and know the Museum will benefit from that support for decades to come.”

About Children’s Museum Houston

With more than 700,000 visitors annually, Children’s Museum Houston is truly influencing the next generation of Houstonians and beyond. It is truly Texas-sized with 90,000 square feet, bursting with action-packed fun.

Housed in a whimsical building designed by legendary architect Robert Venturi, 13 different galleries (including financial literacy, STEM, art, culture, social studies, and more) ignite curiosity and a passion for lifelong learning in children and their families. With nearly 100 special events and performances year-round and visitors from every state in the US — as well as more than 75 countries — it’s one-of-a-kind.

The Museum shapes early childhood experiences by providing high-quality learning opportunities that prepare children for a lifetime of success, and continues to fulfill its mission of improving the trajectories of children in Greater Houston through innovative, child-centered learning. More than 30 percent of its annual visitors attend through free admission programs, many of which are funded through this annual gala. Named Winner of the 2024 National Medal for Museum and Library Service and Winner of Good Housekeeping’s “Best Family Travel Award” three years in a row (2023-2025), Children’s Museum Houston is truly a playground for your mind.

But its work extends beyond the Museum’s four walls. The Museum brings hands-on learning into a variety of Houston’s neighborhoods, helping them reach over 140,000 additional parents and children. And, it provides 5,000 “Welcome Baby” educational kits annually to increase parents’ talking, reading, and play with their baby to stimulate brain development.

A few tickets are still available for this incredible evening, so grab yours before they’re gone. It’s never too late to make your prom dreams come true.