A Luncheon of Tears, Testimonies and $600,000 — A Woodlands Area Power Couple Is the Heart Behind Children’s Safe Harbor

Children’s Safe Harbor board members Kate Sloan and Elan Crane at the luncheon honoring Robert and Kim Marling. (Photo courtesy of Liz Grimm Public Relations)

Dr. Victoria Constance and Dr. Ann Snyder at the Children's Safe Harbor luncheon at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott. (Photo courtesy of Liz Grimm Public Relations)

More than 500 supporters filled the room at the Children’s Safe Harbor luncheon, raising $600,000 to help children heal and rebuild their lives after abuse and trauma. The event honored Kim and Robert Marling, founders of the Woodforest Charitable Foundation. Their lifelong dedication to children’s welfare and years of generous support have left a lasting impact on The Woodlands community.

In fact, their foundation made a significant contribution in 2022, committing $2.5 million for the naming rights of Children’s Safe Harbor’s new building, under construction in Conroe. Once completed this fall, the new 45,000-square-foot facility will nearly double the size of the children’s advocacy center.

“Kim and Robert exemplify what it means to give back,” says Dr. Victoria Constance, executive director of Children’s Safe Harbor. “Their legacy of giving has helped elevate our mission of achieving justice, healing and hope for children who need it most.”

Uniting for a Cause

The luncheon brought together civic leaders, philanthropists and community members united in support of the organization’s vital mission. It provides advocacy, counseling and protection services to young victims of trauma and abuse. Moreover, the funds raised directly support these life-changing programs.

Judge Wayne Mack, Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace, began the luncheon with a powerful invocation. He emphasized his belief in the essential work of Children’s Safe Harbor.

To give guests a deeper understanding of the organization’s impact, board member Elan Crane premiered a video, “A Beacon in the Storm: Guiding Families Through Crisis.” The emotional video featured moving testimonies from Kim and Scott Perry, whose family benefited from the organization’s support.

Senator Ted Cruz introduced Kim and Robert Marling via video, and the couple took the stage to share their heartfelt gratitude for the opportunity to support the organization’s mission. Their longstanding involvement was met with a standing ovation, recognizing their extraordinary contribution to the cause.

In a special moment, Houston City Council member Twila Carter read a proclamation from Houston Mayor John Whitmire. It declared the day Children’s Safe Harbor Day in recognition of the organization’s work.

Houston City Council member Mary Nan Huffman shared a poignant reflection on the re-traumatizing experiences many child victims endured before Children’s Safe Harbor was established in 1998. She also highlighted how far the organization has come in providing centralized care for local kids and families.

Dr. Constance then presented an update on the progress of the new facility. It will expand Children’s Safe Harbor’s ability to help even more families in need.

Children’s Safe Harbor is dedicated to helping kids ages 2 to 17 and their families impacted by abuse and trauma. Through advocacy, counseling and legal services, the organization offers a safe space for children to heal and rebuild their lives. Their mission is to ensure that every child has access to justice, healing and a brighter future.