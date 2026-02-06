Chris Stapleton To Headline Dallas’ 53rd Cattle Baron’s Ball

In addition to placing their bets on who’s going to win the Super Bowl this weekend, Dallasites love to try and predict who will headline Cattle Baron’s Ball every year. It’s the most Dallas night in Dallas, after all.

The annual guessing game (and our city’s best-kept secret) concluded Thursday night. It’s official — Chris Stapleton will headline the 53rd Cattle Baron’s Ball on Saturday, October 17, at Southfork Ranch.

The 50th Cattle Baron’s Ball with Shania Twain in 2023 was “Iconic.” The baronesses (and Carrie Underwood) ushered in the next 50 years by looking to “New Horizons.” From there, the committee, which had some help from Post Malone, fired on “All Cylinders” to maintain status as the largest single-night fundraiser for American Cancer Society in the world. Now, the 100 women who comprise Cattle Baron’s Ball’s committee aim to “Soar Higher.”

An anticipated crowd of 3,000 Dallas cosplay cowboys and cowgirls will descend upon Southfork Ranch for the 53rd annual ball, co-chaired by Cynthia Everitt and Paige Westhoff. Who did Everitt and Westhoff tap to follow hometown hero Posty? Like a Swiftie, simply look to the theme to find the first easter egg. Chris Stapleton, who penned an album in 2023 called “Higher,” will headline the 2026 ball, which is sure to be another sellout.

The co-chairs revealed the headliner, theme, and location at a party hosted at a private home in University Park on Thursday night. Thunderous applause followed shrieks of delight from the guests in attendance (all dressed in their best “western chic” attire) when the reveal video announced Stapleton. Almost every top country performer has graced the stage for Cattle Baron’s Ball, so, frankly, it’s about damn time Stapleton followed suit. Everitt and Westhoff echoed that it felt serendipitous and meant to be Stapleton.

Immediately after the announcement, I saw one baroness’ husband turn around and say, “I’ll definitely go to this one.”

Signing the decorated artist (who won 11 Grammy Awards!) feels like a proverbial feather in the hat of the organization. It seems to be a literal one, too. The “Soar Higher” theme, a feather background in the announcement video, and even Stapleton’s signature feather-adorned hat all point to birds in flight. And aren’t the baronesses just that?

I recently declared last year’s ball to have the Best Fashion, so it’s never too soon to start plotting your ‘fit. Everitt and Westhoff said this year’s spin on the western aesthetic will lean into a vintage, Ralph Lauren vibe.

Last year’s event was as sold out as sold out could be, so don’t dilly-dally in securing the bag. Otherwise, come October, you’ll find yourself drowning your sorrows in Tennessee Whiskey.

The 53rd Cattle Baron’s Ball, which benefits American Cancer Society and will feature a full performance from headliner Chris Stapleton, will take place on Saturday, October 17, at Southfork Ranch. Underwriting contracts and sponsorship opportunities are available now.