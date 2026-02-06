Society / Hot Ticket

Chris Stapleton To Headline Dallas’ 53rd Cattle Baron’s Ball

The 'Traveller' Will Perform at Southfork Ranch For American Cancer Society's Biggest Night

BY //
Cattle Baron’s Ball

Chris Stapleton will headline the 53rd Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by David McClister)

In addition to placing their bets on who’s going to win the Super Bowl this weekend, Dallasites love to try and predict who will headline Cattle Baron’s Ball every year. It’s the most Dallas night in Dallas, after all.

The annual guessing game (and our city’s best-kept secret) concluded Thursday night. It’s official — Chris Stapleton will headline the 53rd Cattle Baron’s Ball on Saturday, October 17, at Southfork Ranch.

The 50th Cattle Baron’s Ball with Shania Twain in 2023 was “Iconic.” The baronesses (and Carrie Underwood) ushered in the next 50 years by looking to “New Horizons.” From there, the committee, which had some help from Post Malone, fired on “All Cylinders” to maintain status as the largest single-night fundraiser for American Cancer Society in the world. Now, the 100 women who comprise Cattle Baron’s Ball’s committee aim to “Soar Higher.”

Cattle Baron’s Ball
2026 Cattle Baron’s Ball Co-Chairs Paige Westhoff and Cynthia Everitt (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

An anticipated crowd of 3,000 Dallas cosplay cowboys and cowgirls will descend upon Southfork Ranch for the 53rd annual ball, co-chaired by Cynthia Everitt and Paige Westhoff. Who did Everitt and Westhoff tap to follow hometown hero Posty? Like a Swiftie, simply look to the theme to find the first easter egg. Chris Stapleton, who penned an album in 2023 called “Higher,” will headline the 2026 ball, which is sure to be another sellout.

The co-chairs revealed the headliner, theme, and location at a party hosted at a private home in University Park on Thursday night. Thunderous applause followed shrieks of delight from the guests in attendance (all dressed in their best “western chic” attire) when the reveal video announced Stapleton. Almost every top country performer has graced the stage for Cattle Baron’s Ball, so, frankly, it’s about damn time Stapleton followed suit. Everitt and Westhoff echoed that it felt serendipitous and meant to be Stapleton.

Immediately after the announcement, I saw one baroness’ husband turn around and say, “I’ll definitely go to this one.”

Valentine's Day Gift Guide

Swipe
Fairmont Austin
Lake Austin Spa Resort
Pecos Jane Vintage
Rowan
Domain Northside
Joy Gift Shoppe
Music Lane
APIS
Rose Gold Rosé
  • TRIBEZA Valentine's Day Gift Guide 2026
  • TRIBEZA Valentine's Day Gift Guide 2026
  • TRIBEZA Valentine's Day Gift Guide 2026
  • TRIBEZA Valentine's Day Gift Guide 2026
  • TRIBEZA Valentine's Day Gift Guide 2026
  • TRIBEZA Valentine's Day Gift Guide 2026
  • TRIBEZA Valentine's Day Gift Guide 2026
  • TRIBEZA Valentine's Day Gift Guide 2026
  • TRIBEZA Valentine's Day Gift Guide 2026

Signing the decorated artist (who won 11 Grammy Awards!) feels like a proverbial feather in the hat of the organization. It seems to be a literal one, too. The “Soar Higher” theme, a feather background in the announcement video, and even Stapleton’s signature feather-adorned hat all point to birds in flight. And aren’t the baronesses just that?

I recently declared last year’s ball to have the Best Fashion, so it’s never too soon to start plotting your ‘fit. Everitt and Westhoff said this year’s spin on the western aesthetic will lean into a vintage, Ralph Lauren vibe.

Last year’s event was as sold out as sold out could be, so don’t dilly-dally in securing the bag. Otherwise, come October, you’ll find yourself drowning your sorrows in Tennessee Whiskey.

The 53rd Cattle Baron’s Ball, which benefits American Cancer Society and will feature a full performance from headliner Chris Stapleton, will take place on Saturday, October 17, at Southfork Ranch. Underwriting contracts and sponsorship opportunities are available now

Where Beauty Meets Expertise
Learn More
Heights Plastic Surgery
Studio Essex Medical Spa

Curated Collection

Swipe
6901 Hunters Glen Road
University Park
FOR SALE

6901 Hunters Glen Road
Dallas, TX

$24,500,000 Learn More about this property
Chad Barrett
This property is listed by: Chad Barrett (214) 714-7034 Email Realtor
6901 Hunters Glen Road
11460 Strait Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

11460 Strait Lane
Dallas, TX

$4,695,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
11460 Strait Lane
4259 Park Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4259 Park Lane
Dallas, TX

$8,499,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
4259 Park Lane
6440 Brookshire Drive
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

6440 Brookshire Drive
Dallas, TX

$4,995,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
6440 Brookshire Drive
1918 Olive Street #3403
Downtown
FOR SALE

1918 Olive Street #3403
Dallas, TX

$3,400,000 Learn More about this property
Ani Nosnik
This property is listed by: Ani Nosnik (972) 896-5432 Email Realtor
1918 Olive Street #3403
4428 N Versailles Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

4428 N Versailles Avenue
Dallas, TX

$5,400,000 Learn More about this property
Christine Mckenny
This property is listed by: Christine Mckenny (214) 300-5539 Email Realtor
4428 N Versailles Avenue
7149 Northaven Road
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

7149 Northaven Road
Dallas, TX

$2,875,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
7149 Northaven Road
4316 Beverly Drive
Highland Park
FOR SALE

4316 Beverly Drive
Dallas, TX

$5,295,000 Learn More about this property
Brandi Bragg
This property is listed by: Brandi Bragg (214) 763-6755 Email Realtor
4316 Beverly Drive
4208 Beverly Drive
Highland Park
FOR SALE

4208 Beverly Drive
Dallas, TX

$8,990,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
4208 Beverly Drive
4417 Lorraine Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

4417 Lorraine Avenue
Dallas, TX

$6,250,000 Learn More about this property
Carla Hollis
This property is listed by: Carla Hollis (214) 392-4000 Email Realtor
4417 Lorraine Avenue
7130 Brookcove Lane
Lakewood
FOR SALE

7130 Brookcove Lane
Dallas, TX

$3,999,000 Learn More about this property
Richard Graziano
This property is listed by: Richard Graziano (214) 564-2602 Email Realtor
7130 Brookcove Lane
3504 Cornell Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3504 Cornell Avenue
Dallas, TX

$4,990,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
3504 Cornell Avenue
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X