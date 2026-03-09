Dallas-Based Sleep System Ciridian Hosts Afternoon in the Sky at HALL Arts Residences

If you want to catch Ciridian again, they’ll be popping up during the Center for BrainHealth’s Brain Health Week from February 23 to February 28, where they’re the presenting sponsor. (Photo by George Fiala)

When some of Dallas’ most luxurious wellness brands unite, you know it’s going to be an incredible time. A recent afternoon at a penthouse at the HALL Arts Residences was one of those times not to be missed for Dallas’ wellness aficionados. Hosted by Ciridian, the world’s most sophisticated sleep system, based in Addison, in a jaw-dropping, gorgeous, and experiential showroom that’s well worth the visit, the event featured some of the city’s most revered brands leading the health and wellness space for a chic afternoon.

The luxury sleep brand, founded by Bob Duncan, the visionary behind American Leather, curated a compelling case that luxury and wellbeing are one and the same, all with sweeping views of the Dallas skyline in the backdrop.

An Afternoon of Luxury and Wellbeing

Upon stepping off the elevator into one of HALL Arts Residences‘ most divine penthouses flooded with natural light, Dallas’ most elite names in health and wellbeing fluttered around the space with floor-to-ceiling windows boasting views of a sunlit skyline to talk all things wellness and trial both old and new products on the market. One of those people was none other than special guest Dr. Mary Collings herself.

With three decades of experience in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, and official chiropractor of the Dallas Mavericks and Dallas Stars, Dr. Mary Collings’ celebrated chiropractic care has become as much a part of the fabric of North Texas as sports, steak, and Saturday night boot-scootin’. Since graduating from Dallas’ Parker College of Chiropractic, Dr. Collings has grown her business from a modest office in Irving in the early ‘90s into a well-respected, multi-location franchise sprawling from Las Colinas to Highland Park to Frisco.

If anyone knows the importance of a good bed to optimize your sleep and back health, it’s Dr. Collings. The Center for BrainHealth was also on hand as the new frontier of human potential.

The event also shone a spotlight on Center for BrainHealth and its annual BrainHealth Week, now in its fourth year. The initiative brings together experts offering the latest science and practical strategies for getting proactive about brain health at every life stage.

As for the brand lineup? Nothing short of a love letter to the art of living well. Women’s ready-to-wear brand Eve & Max, whose pieces sit squarely at the intersection of artful and ethical, mingled beautifully alongside Bully Blocker, the sleek skincare line whose “Healthy Skin. Healthy Life.” mantra felt right at home in this crowd. VARA Naturals brought its cult Ayurvedic hair oil, a ritual in a bottle, while Alive & Well, Dallas’ destination for functional medicine and regenerative treatments, represented the elevated, integrative side of wellness we are all very much here for. Hannah Estelle Fine Jewelry showcased its signature colored stones and bespoke craftsmanship, the kind of pieces you find yourself thinking about days later. Audio Note brought its world-class audio equipment into the mix, and House of Baumann represented the very best of custom menswear.

Tying it all together was Ciridian itself, built around a sleep system featuring 400 independently controlled smart springs that continuously adjust to your body in real time.

For those at the forefront of luxury, health, and wellbeing in Dallas, it was an afternoon not to be missed.

PC Spotted: Alex Vadeboncoeur, Max Trowbridge, Matthew Hayward, Bob Baumann, Alex Sanchez, Brittney Solomon, Corey & Mary Margaret Anderson, Donna Brittingham, Lucia Kastle, Eddie Palacios, Emily Herrman, Lisa Cobb, Katie Kornegay, Kathy Harden, Stephanie Dvorin, and more.