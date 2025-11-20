Houston’s Cutest Dogs Command the Catwalk — One In His Own Car — In Rocking $1.1 Million Celebrity Paws Night

Kamisha Mickey, Iraida Brown with Panda, and Angela Hernandez at the Celebrity Paws gala (Photo by Jacob Power)

Adam & Suzanne Stiles with Charlie and a photo of their cats at the Celebrity Paws gala (Photo by Jacob Power)

What: Citizens for Animal Protection “Celebrity Paws” gala

Where: Post Oak Hotel

PC Moment: Oh, how many moments there were when furry four-legged contestants walked their two-legged keepers down the catwalk (ha, ha) to the applause of the 680 attendees who on this night helped raise some $1.1 million for Citizens for Animal Protection. Proceeds included sales of raffle tickets for a 2025 Subaru BRZ Premium World Rally in Blue Pearl generously donated by West Houston Subaru.

The action packed evening themed “Studio 39” was a salute to the 39th Celebrity Paws fundraiser. Action focused on circular bar mounted by a life-sized silver mirrored horse, reminiscing back to 1977 when Bianca Jagger rode horseback into Studio 54.

DJ J -QUE had the VIP guests grooving to disco music while everyone flocked to the ice bars sponsored by Sire Spirits. The partygoers’ enthusiasm was fueled by the Branson Cognac espresso martinis and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s award-winning Le Chemin du Roi champagne.

The 2024 Celebrity Pet Champion of the Year winner, Click2Houston reporter Andy Cerota, served as emcee. He was joined in the celebration by chairs Angela Hernandez and Kamisha Mickey and honorary chairs Ben Ackerley and Daphne and Steve Savva.

SHOP Swipe

















Next

Taking bows as evening honorees were Meghan and Clint Conroy, Mary Kenner, and Edna Meyer-Nelson.

Applause, applause for the Celebrity Paws participants: Tori Halbert with Tilly, Emily Carruth with Nala, Iraida Brown with Panda, Kellie Geitner with Chloe, Melanie Camp with Matilda, Kimberly and David King with Hank, Jenna Morris and Sarah Morris with Ellie Lush and Honey Bee, Suzanne and Adam Stiles with Charlie, Sarah Vercher with Coco, Mandy Kao with Mei Mei and Teddy, who rode down the runway in a kiddie car remotely controlled by Mandy’s son to the delight of the crowd.

PC Seen: CAP executive director Sandi Mercado, Kappy Muenzer, CAP board president Linda Schmuck and Todd Zucker, Alicia and Eric Jansen, Courtney and Zac Harmon, Susan Boggio, Danielle and Derek Gillespie, Marian and Austin Cornelius, Christine Johnson, Jody Merritt and Steve Spencer, Christine Johnson, Ghada Ali, and Hershey Grace.