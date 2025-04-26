Helping Houston Students Soar To New Heights — Communities in Schools Fills a Vital Void

CIS015_Co-chairs Will and Caroline Brown, Virginia and Cramer Williams (Photo by Dave Rossman)
CIS001_David Redford and honoree Jan Redford (Photo by Dave Rossman)
CIS020_Diana and Russell Hawkins (Photo by Dave Rossman)
CIS023_Rana & Todd Hassen (Photo by Dave Rossman)
CIS033_Judy Tate and Shannon Swyka (Photo by Dave Rossman)
CIS034_Scott and Kaysha Melancon (Photo by Dave Rossman)
CIS035_Elizabeth Young, Jen Espy, Donna Wotkyns (Photo by Dave Rossman)
CIS045_Linda Gale White and Harry Jones (Photo by Dave Rossman)
CIS046_Nicole Campbell, Taylor Polky, Catherine O’Connell (Photo by Dave Rossman)
CIS071_Lisa and David Sambrooks (Photo by Dave Rossman)
CIS063_Jenee Pierre and Henry Richard (Photo by Dave Rossman)
CIS050_Zach and Megan Pallister (Photo by Dave Rossman)
CIS054_Tracy and David Livingston (Photo by Dave Rossman)
CIS027_Shubhra Endley and Amanda Schmitt (CenterPoint) (Photo by Dave Rossman)
CIS062_Allison and David Hills (Photo by Dave Rossman)
CIS038_Nitin and Shelly Chandra (Photo by Dave Rossman)
CIS065_Carlos and Mary Newall (Photo by Dave Rossman)
CIS059_Maria and Jeremy Frank and Kayla Fletcher (Photo by Dave Rossman)
01
18

Communities in Schools gala chairs Will & Caroline Brown and Virginia and Cramer Williams (Photo by Dave Rossman)

02
18

David & honoree Jan Redford at the Communities in Schools gala (Photo by Dave Rossman)

03
18

Diana & Russell Hawkins at the Communities in Schools gala (Photo by Dave Rossman)

04
18

Rana & Todd Hassen at the Communities in Schools gala (Photo by Dave Rossman)

05
18

Judy Tate, Shannon Swyka at the Communities in Schools gala (Photo by Dave Rossman)

06
18

Scott & Kaysha Melancon at the Communities in Schools gala (Photo by Dave Rossman)

07
18

Elizabeth Young, Jen Espy, Donna Wotkyns at the Communities in Schools gala (Photo by Dave Rossman)

08
18

Linda Gale White, Harry Johnson at the Communities in Schools gala (Photo by Dave Rossman)

09
18

Nicole Campbell, Taylor Polky, Catherine O'Connell at the Communities in Schools gala (Photo by Dave Rossman)

10
18

Lisa & David Sambrooks at the Communities in Schools gala (Photo by Dave Rossman)

11
18

Jenee Pierre & Henry Richard at the Communities in Schools gala (Photo by Dave Rossman)

12
18

Zach & Megan Pallister at the Communities in Schools gala (Photo by Dave Rossman)

13
18

Tracy & David Livingston at the Communities in Schools gala (Photo by Dave Rossman)

14
18

Shubhra Endley, Amanda Schmitt at the Communities in Schools gala (Photo by Dave Rossman)

15
18

Allison & David Hills at the Communities in Schools gala (Photo by Dave Rossman)

16
18

Nitin & Shelly Chandra at the Communities in Schools gala (Photo by Dave Rossman)

17
18

Carlos & Mary Newall at the Communities in Schools gala (Photo by Dave Rossman)

18
18

Maria & Jeremy Frank, Kayla Fletcher at the Communities in Schools gala (Photo by Dave Rossman)

CIS015_Co-chairs Will and Caroline Brown, Virginia and Cramer Williams (Photo by Dave Rossman)
CIS001_David Redford and honoree Jan Redford (Photo by Dave Rossman)
CIS020_Diana and Russell Hawkins (Photo by Dave Rossman)
CIS023_Rana & Todd Hassen (Photo by Dave Rossman)
CIS033_Judy Tate and Shannon Swyka (Photo by Dave Rossman)
CIS034_Scott and Kaysha Melancon (Photo by Dave Rossman)
CIS035_Elizabeth Young, Jen Espy, Donna Wotkyns (Photo by Dave Rossman)
CIS045_Linda Gale White and Harry Jones (Photo by Dave Rossman)
CIS046_Nicole Campbell, Taylor Polky, Catherine O’Connell (Photo by Dave Rossman)
CIS071_Lisa and David Sambrooks (Photo by Dave Rossman)
CIS063_Jenee Pierre and Henry Richard (Photo by Dave Rossman)
CIS050_Zach and Megan Pallister (Photo by Dave Rossman)
CIS054_Tracy and David Livingston (Photo by Dave Rossman)
CIS027_Shubhra Endley and Amanda Schmitt (CenterPoint) (Photo by Dave Rossman)
CIS062_Allison and David Hills (Photo by Dave Rossman)
CIS038_Nitin and Shelly Chandra (Photo by Dave Rossman)
CIS065_Carlos and Mary Newall (Photo by Dave Rossman)
CIS059_Maria and Jeremy Frank and Kayla Fletcher (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Society / Featured Parties

Helping Houston Students Soar To New Heights — Communities in Schools Fills a Vital Void

Setting Local Kids Up For College

BY // 04.25.25
photography Dave Rossman
Communities in Schools gala chairs Will & Caroline Brown and Virginia and Cramer Williams (Photo by Dave Rossman)
David & honoree Jan Redford at the Communities in Schools gala (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Diana & Russell Hawkins at the Communities in Schools gala (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Rana & Todd Hassen at the Communities in Schools gala (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Judy Tate, Shannon Swyka at the Communities in Schools gala (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Scott & Kaysha Melancon at the Communities in Schools gala (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Elizabeth Young, Jen Espy, Donna Wotkyns at the Communities in Schools gala (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Linda Gale White, Harry Johnson at the Communities in Schools gala (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Nicole Campbell, Taylor Polky, Catherine O'Connell at the Communities in Schools gala (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Lisa & David Sambrooks at the Communities in Schools gala (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Jenee Pierre & Henry Richard at the Communities in Schools gala (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Zach & Megan Pallister at the Communities in Schools gala (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Tracy & David Livingston at the Communities in Schools gala (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Shubhra Endley, Amanda Schmitt at the Communities in Schools gala (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Allison & David Hills at the Communities in Schools gala (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Nitin & Shelly Chandra at the Communities in Schools gala (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Carlos & Mary Newall at the Communities in Schools gala (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Maria & Jeremy Frank, Kayla Fletcher at the Communities in Schools gala (Photo by Dave Rossman)
1
18

Communities in Schools gala chairs Will & Caroline Brown and Virginia and Cramer Williams (Photo by Dave Rossman)

2
18

David & honoree Jan Redford at the Communities in Schools gala (Photo by Dave Rossman)

3
18

Diana & Russell Hawkins at the Communities in Schools gala (Photo by Dave Rossman)

4
18

Rana & Todd Hassen at the Communities in Schools gala (Photo by Dave Rossman)

5
18

Judy Tate, Shannon Swyka at the Communities in Schools gala (Photo by Dave Rossman)

6
18

Scott & Kaysha Melancon at the Communities in Schools gala (Photo by Dave Rossman)

7
18

Elizabeth Young, Jen Espy, Donna Wotkyns at the Communities in Schools gala (Photo by Dave Rossman)

8
18

Linda Gale White, Harry Johnson at the Communities in Schools gala (Photo by Dave Rossman)

9
18

Nicole Campbell, Taylor Polky, Catherine O'Connell at the Communities in Schools gala (Photo by Dave Rossman)

10
18

Lisa & David Sambrooks at the Communities in Schools gala (Photo by Dave Rossman)

11
18

Jenee Pierre & Henry Richard at the Communities in Schools gala (Photo by Dave Rossman)

12
18

Zach & Megan Pallister at the Communities in Schools gala (Photo by Dave Rossman)

13
18

Tracy & David Livingston at the Communities in Schools gala (Photo by Dave Rossman)

14
18

Shubhra Endley, Amanda Schmitt at the Communities in Schools gala (Photo by Dave Rossman)

15
18

Allison & David Hills at the Communities in Schools gala (Photo by Dave Rossman)

16
18

Nitin & Shelly Chandra at the Communities in Schools gala (Photo by Dave Rossman)

17
18

Carlos & Mary Newall at the Communities in Schools gala (Photo by Dave Rossman)

18
18

Maria & Jeremy Frank, Kayla Fletcher at the Communities in Schools gala (Photo by Dave Rossman)

What: Communities in Schools (CIS) “Soaring to New Heights” gala

Where: The Post Oak Hotel

PC Moment: Moving testimonies about Communities in Schools students and staff held the group of 550 supporters to rapt attention. CIS student support managers Mandy Kolbaba and Madison Wimmer, CIS support manager Alma Nava and a CIS wellness specialist each spoke on the value of the program that has full-time student support managers, providing essential services from mental health counseling to academic and basic needs support.

CIS059_Maria and Jeremy Frank and Kayla Fletcher (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Maria & Jeremy Frank, Kayla Fletcher at the Communities in Schools gala (Photo by Dave Rossman)

Julia Barnwell-Joseph, CIS program manager from the Lone Star College System, introduced a student who overcame personal challenges to excel academically and graduate with honors and will now attend the University of Houston.

Chaired by Caroline and Will Brown and Virginia and Cramer Williams, the evening raised $603,000 to support at-risk students across the Greater Houston area.

CIS063_Jenee Pierre and Henry Richard (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Jenee Pierre & Henry Richard at the Communities in Schools gala (Photo by Dave Rossman)

In the process of raising those funds, CIS honored Jan Redford, Ph.D., for her 46 years of  dedication to the nonprofit that including serving as an employee, a volunteer and board member. In the late 1970s as president of the Junior League of Greater Houston, Redford worked to provide seed money to get Communities in Schools off the ground and later she personally provided a loan to CIS. Her praises were sung by Sue White and Lisa Descant.

SHOP FOR MOM

Swipe
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2025 Mother's Day 2
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2025 Mother's Day 2
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2025 Mother's Day 2
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2025 Mother's Day 2
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2025 Mother's Day 2
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2025 Mother's Day 2
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2025 Mother's Day 2
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2025 Mother's Day 2

Receiving special recognition was former Texas First Lady Linda Gale White, a staunch CIS supporter and board member. She was introduced by Lisa Malosky, who served as emcee.

CIS board member Gina Carroll, director of the Lazarus Energy Empowerment Program (LEEP) and TED Talk presenter, spoke on the importance of school attendance and CIS’s national campaign dubbed Being Present Matters, highlighting the tangible impact of Communities In Schools’ presence on graduation and promotion rates.

CIS046_Nicole Campbell, Taylor Polky, Catherine O’Connell (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Nicole Campbell, Taylor Polky, Catherine O’Connell at the Communities in Schools gala (Photo by Dave Rossman)

PC Seen: CIS CEO Lisa Descant, CIS board president Omar Reid, David Redford, Judy Tate, Margot Cater, Ginny and L.E. Simmons, Diana and Russell Hawkins, Terri Lacy and Jim Baird, Lisa and David Sambrooks, Nicole Campbell, Paige and William Simmons, and Jennifer and TJ Gibbons.

NOW LEASING
The Address Uptown Looks Up To
2811maple.com     |    888.548.2811

Curated Collection

Swipe
4425 Lorraine Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

4425 Lorraine Avenue
Dallas, TX

$5,250,000 Learn More about this property
Carla Hollis
This property is listed by: Carla Hollis (214) 392-4000 Email Realtor
4425 Lorraine Avenue
4330 Ridge Road
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4330 Ridge Road
Dallas, TX

$3,695,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
4330 Ridge Road
3537 Wentwood Drive
University Park
FOR SALE

3537 Wentwood Drive
Dallas, TX

$9,250,000 Learn More about this property
Mary Crawford
This property is listed by: Mary Crawford (504) 289-0980 Email Realtor
3537 Wentwood Drive
5216 Palomar Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

5216 Palomar Lane
Dallas, TX

$9,250,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
5216 Palomar Lane
3505 Turtle Creek Boulevard #2F
Turtle Creek
FOR SALE

3505 Turtle Creek Boulevard #2F
Dallas, TX

$925,000 Learn More about this property
Jeanne Milligan
This property is listed by: Jeanne Milligan (214) 649-4375 Email Realtor
3505 Turtle Creek Boulevard #2F
3220 Colgate Avenue
University Park
FOR SALE

3220 Colgate Avenue
Dallas, TX

$6,295,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
3220 Colgate Avenue
5610 Charlestown Drive
Melshire Estates
FOR SALE

5610 Charlestown Drive
Dallas, TX

$3,450,000 Learn More about this property
Michael Humphries
This property is listed by: Michael Humphries (214) 668-3640 Email Realtor
5610 Charlestown Drive
2828 Hood Street #1403
Turtle Creek
FOR SALE

2828 Hood Street #1403
Dallas, TX

$3,700,000 Learn More about this property
Jeanne Milligan
This property is listed by: Jeanne Milligan (214) 649-4375 Email Realtor
2828 Hood Street #1403
4259 Park Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4259 Park Lane
Dallas, TX

$9,995,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
4259 Park Lane
10406 Crestover Drive
Midway Hollow
FOR SALE

10406 Crestover Drive
Dallas, TX

$1,999,000 Learn More about this property
Cindy Booker
This property is listed by: Cindy Booker (214) 699-7998 Email Realtor
10406 Crestover Drive
4321 Stanford Avenue
University Park
FOR SALE

4321 Stanford Avenue
Dallas, TX

$3,250,000 Learn More about this property
Chad Barrett
This property is listed by: Chad Barrett (214) 714-7034 Email Realtor
4321 Stanford Avenue
3207 Dartmouth Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3207 Dartmouth Avenue
Dallas, TX

$3,795,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
3207 Dartmouth Avenue
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X