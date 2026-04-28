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The Woodlands’ Power Pairs — 2026 Community Champions Revealed With The Walk Returning

A Stylish, Lively and Vital Interfaith Night

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Bruce and Diane Kink leading the Runway Finale at Interfaith's The Walk gala at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott. (Photo by Interfaith of The Woodlands)

Bruce and Diane Kink leading the Runway Finale at Interfaith's The Walk gala at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott. (Photo by Interfaith of The Woodlands)

Interfaith’s 2026 The Walk Community Champions gather at the kick-off event ahead of the annual gala. Front row: Ryan and Linsey Bibler, Jo Anne and Troy Johnson, Cindy and Craig Heiser. Back row: Carrie Greenberg, Interfaith’s Julie Mayrant, Kristen Byrnes, co-chairs Tina Kosh Goodson and Kim Bonilla, Jill Simms, Sondra Lagasse and Interfaith’s Missy Herndon. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

Interfaith’s 2026 The Walk Community Champions gather at the kick-off event ahead of the annual gala. Front row: Ryan and Linsey Bibler, Jo Anne and Troy Johnson, Cindy and Craig Heiser. Back row: Carrie Greenberg, Interfaith’s Julie Mayrant, Kristen Byrnes, co-chairs Tina Kosh Goodson and Kim Bonilla, Jill Simms, Sondra Lagasse and Interfaith’s Missy Herndon. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

The Walk co-chairs Tina Kosh Goodson and Kim Bonilla introduce this year’s Community Champions at Amerigo’s. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

The Walk co-chairs Tina Kosh Goodson and Kim Bonilla introduce this year’s Community Champions at Amerigo’s. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

Interfaith president and CEO Missy Herndon welcomes guests gathered to meet the 2026 Community Champions ahead of the August gala. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

Interfaith president and CEO Missy Herndon welcomes guests gathered to meet the 2026 Community Champions ahead of the August gala. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

Expect a high-energy runway, a black-tie crowd and a cause that hits close to home. Interfaith’s annual gala dubbed The Walk is set to returns on Saturday, August 22. The event blends fashion and philanthropy, bringing The Woodlands together to support Interfaith’s work.

One of the night’s most popular moments is the runway walk featuring the Community Champions. At the kickoff event, co-chairs Tina Kosh Goodson and Kim Bonilla revealed the five Woodlands power pairs that will strut their stuff on the runway.

The lineup includes Cindy and Craig Heiser, Carrie Greenberg and Kristen Byrnes, Linsey and Ryan Bibler, Jill Simms and Sondra Lagasse and Jo Anne and Troy Johnson.

Community Champions The Walk Interfaith 2026 (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)
Interfaith’s 2026 The Walk Community Champions gather at the kick-off event ahead of the annual gala. Front row: Ryan and Linsey Bibler, Jo Anne and Troy Johnson, Cindy and Craig Heiser. Back row: Carrie Greenberg, Interfaith’s Julie Mayrant, Kristen Byrnes, co-chairs Tina Kosh Goodson and Kim Bonilla, Jill Simms, Sondra Lagasse and Interfaith’s Missy Herndon. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

Interfaith selected the 10 honorees for their ongoing service and commitment to the community. The Walk honors individuals who give their time, talent and resources to support Interfaith’s mission.

“This year’s Community Champions have positively impacted our community through their personal and professional achievements,” Bonilla says. “While their backgrounds are all quite unique, they consistently serve our community, give their heart and prioritize the needs of others.”

Tina Kosh Goodson Kim Bonilla Interfaith cochairs The Walk (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)
The Walk co-chairs Tina Kosh Goodson and Kim Bonilla introduce this year’s Community Champions at Amerigo’s. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

The Walk has also become an important fundraiser for Interfaith. Proceeds provide food, housing assistance and other essential services for families and seniors in South Montgomery County, including those at risk of losing their homes.

ELIZABETH ANTHONY

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“This event has cemented itself as a vital source of funding, allowing us to provide life-changing basic needs services to families and seniors in crisis,” Interfaith president and CEO Missy Herndon says. “We prevent homelessness, we keep them in their homes and we help seniors age in place.”

Fashion, Flair and a Local Runway

The Walk is a black-tie event featuring a New York-style runway show. Attendees get a preview of upcoming designs and trends.

The show is locally produced through a partnership with Market Street. Noemi Gonzalez and Courtney Pell Wilkerson lead the effort.

This year’s event will showcase fashions from Pell 1990. Suit Supply is also joining the lineup as a new partner.

The kickoff party took place at The Woodlands’ Amerigo’s Grille, where Goodson gave everyone preview of what’s coming in August.

“You can expect a high-energy, confetti-flying evening of fun that The Walk is known for,” she says.

The Walk in August will also debut the Style Icon competition, formerly the Best Dressed contest, along with honors for the Community Champions.

Interfaith’s The Walk gala will take place on Saturday, August 22. For more information, go here.

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