Your PaperCity Account
Society / Profiles

The Woodlands’ Stylish Community Champions Step Up For Interfaith — Jill Simms and Sondra Lagasse Keep It In the House

This Woodlands Style House Duo Is Always Involved

By //

1/0
Sondra Lagasse and Jill Simms, owners of Woodlands Style House, will walk the runway aa Community Champions at The Walk. (Photo courtesy of Mindy Harmon)

Sondra Lagasse and Jill Simms, owners of Woodlands Style House, will walk the runway aa Community Champions at The Walk. (Photo courtesy of Mindy Harmon)

Missy Herndon (center) with Sondra Lagasse (left) and Jill Simms (right) at a previous The Walk gala at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott. (Photo courtesy of Woodlands Style House)

Missy Herndon (center) with Sondra Lagasse (left) and Jill Simms (right) at a previous The Walk gala at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott. (Photo courtesy of Woodlands Style House)

The team at The Woodlands Style House. Eighteen of the stylists are in The Woodlands, and three work in the Austin area. (Photo by Nicole Oman)

The team at The Woodlands Style House. Eighteen of the stylists are in The Woodlands, and three work in the Austin area. (Photo by Nicole Oman)

Editor’s note:This is the first in a series of stories on the Interfaith’s Community Champions who will walk the runway at The Woodlands’ nonprofit’s August gala.

The Walk, Interfaith’s signature fashion show and gala, shines a spotlight on The Woodlands’ Community Champions each year. At this year’s grand gala on August 22, five Woodlands power pairs will take to the runway following the fashion show. These duo will be recognized for their longstanding commitment to serving the community.

The first pair are Woodlands Style House owners Jill Simms and Sondra Lagasse.

Simms and Lagasse have worked behind the scenes with Interfaith for several years, creating photo backdrops and step and repeats. They put together a champagne wall last year. They also both have served on the gala committee for several years.

Missy Herndon (center) with Sondra Lagasse (left) and Jill Simms (right) at a previous The Walk gala at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott. (Photo courtesy of Woodlands Style House)
Missy Herndon (center) with Sondra Lagasse (left) and Jill Simms (right) at a previous The Walk gala at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott. (Photo courtesy of Woodlands Style House)

“We’ve also been working with them for years as our charity of choice for Woodland Style House,” Simms tells PaperCity The Woodlands. “Sandra and I both are in NCL chapters here with our daughters. And we both volunteer with our daughters all over town. But one of our favorites was Interfaith’s Hand Me Up Shop.

“We end up over there quite a bit, helping with donations and sorting and stocking the racks. And we just really talked about how much we loved it. And so a couple years ago, we started talking to Missy Herndon and said ‘Hey, we’d really like to get more involved.’ “

That conversation sparked an idea that has grown into an annual tradition. Simms and Lagasse launched a community donation drive to help stock the Hand Me Up Shop while raising awareness of its mission.

“We wanted to get the word out in the community that this is a great place to bring your donations,” Simms says. “We just had our third annual donation drive this year.”

A Milestone 10 Years

The honor also comes during a milestone year for Woodlands Style House.

“This is also our 10th year in business,” Lagasse says. “So it’s kind of a fun celebration going down the runway. I am very excited though to do it with Jill and be honored in that way. It was such an honor when Missy asked us to do it.”

For Simms, the Interfaith gala’s Dynamic Duos theme couldn’t be more fitting.

“When Missy and the team surprised us and asked us to do it, they told us the theme was Dynamic Duos,” Simms says. “We thought, ‘That couldn’t be more perfect’ because one goes with the other. We don’t do anything apart anyway.”

The team at The Woodlands Style House. Eighteen of the stylists are in The Woodlands, and three work in the Austin area. (Photo by Nicole Omam)
The team at The Woodlands Style House. Eighteen of the stylists are in The Woodlands, and three work in the Austin area. (Photo by Nicole Oman)

The stylish duo turned to local boutique Couture House to help style their runway looks. While the evening’s dress code is black and white, the Community Champions will add vibrant pops of color to the celebration.

When Simms and Lagasse step onto the runway, they’ll be cheered on by their families, the Woodlands Style House interior design team and countless friends whose lives they’ve touched through years of giving back. Their walk in The Woodlands will celebrate not only a decade of building a successful business together, but also a partnership rooted in friendship, service and an unwavering commitment to making The Woodlands a stronger community.

Trending

  1. Fast Cars, High Fashion and Philanthropy Make This Second Time Houston Best Dressed Honoree’s Heart Zoom — Getting To Know Ann Ayre
  2. Houston’s Best Wellness Hotels and Staycation Getaways — Where Recovery and Pampering Rule
  3. The Crazy Final World Cup Numbers and 5 Reasons Why Texas Is a Lock For an Even More Prominent Role In the 2038 American Cup Return
  4. 10 Best Pizza Spots in Fort Worth — A Chicago Tavern-Style Newcomer, Downtown Italian Restaurants, and Other Top Destinations
  5. Owners of Houston’s Michelin-Starred BCN To Debut New Spanish Fine Dining Restaurant in Dallas — A Look Inside Masía
Body |Face | Breast | Skin | Wellness
Elevate Confidence
Learn More
Heights Plastic Surgery
Studio Essex Medical Spa

Curated Collection

Swipe
4436 Belclaire Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

4436 Belclaire Avenue
Dallas, TX

$11,995,000 Learn More about this property
Eve Sullivan
This property is listed by: Eve Sullivan (214) 534-1698 Email Realtor
4436 Belclaire Avenue
10920 Strait Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

10920 Strait Lane
Dallas, TX

$9,750,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
10920 Strait Lane
4301 Belclaire Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

4301 Belclaire Avenue
Dallas, TX

$7,295,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
4301 Belclaire Avenue
4222 Brookview Drive
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4222 Brookview Drive
Dallas, TX

$5,299,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
4222 Brookview Drive
10010 Strait Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

10010 Strait Lane
Dallas, TX

$24,999,900 Learn More about this property
Susie Thompson
This property is listed by: Susie Thompson (214) 354-8866 Email Realtor
10010 Strait Lane
3311 Greenbrier Drive
University Park
FOR SALE

3311 Greenbrier Drive
Dallas, TX

$3,490,000 Learn More about this property
Allison Plutko
This property is listed by: Allison Plutko (972) 989-6484 Email Realtor
3311 Greenbrier Drive
3021 Southwestern Boulevard
University Park
FOR SALE

3021 Southwestern Boulevard
Dallas, TX

$4,850,000 Learn More about this property
Erin Young Garrett
This property is listed by: Erin Young Garrett (214) 632-0226 Email Realtor
3021 Southwestern Boulevard
6517 Prestonshire Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

6517 Prestonshire Lane
Dallas, TX

$4,850,000 Learn More about this property
Chase Duran
This property is listed by: Chase Duran (214) 621-9446 Email Realtor
6517 Prestonshire Lane
3621 Shenandoah Street
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3621 Shenandoah Street
Dallas, TX

$4,495,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
3621 Shenandoah Street
6743 Gaston Avenue
Lakewood
FOR SALE

6743 Gaston Avenue
Dallas, TX

$3,995,000 Learn More about this property
Kelli Green
This property is listed by: Kelli Green (214) 500-8805 Email Realtor
6743 Gaston Avenue
4301 Fairfax Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

4301 Fairfax Avenue
Dallas, TX

$4,650,000 Learn More about this property
Cynthia Beaird
This property is listed by: Cynthia Beaird (214) 797-1167 Email Realtor
4301 Fairfax Avenue
3615 Dartmouth Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3615 Dartmouth Avenue
Dallas, TX

$4,750,000 Learn More about this property
Chad Barrett
This property is listed by: Chad Barrett (214) 714-7034 Email Realtor
3615 Dartmouth Avenue
Fresh For Summer
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X