American Heart Association’s Signature Dallas Fundraiser, Côtes du Coeur, Knows the Recipe for Success
Pairing Celebrity Chefs and a Fine Wine Auction, The Way to the Heart is Through the StomachBY Melissa Smrekar // 05.19.25
Côtes du Coeur translates to “vineyard of the heart.” American Heart Association’s signature fundraiser in Dallas, Côtes du Coeur, doubles as one of the largest fine wine auctions in the Southwest.
With more than 1,000 guests in attendance (many of them donning shades of red), the black tie, sold-out affair took place at Omni Dallas. Distinguishing this gala from others, nine of Dallas’ most celebrated chefs prepared a magnificent five-course feast, paired with elegant wines from nearly 40 notable vineyards. Leading the charge as “Chef Chair,” Executive Chef Richard Chamberlain of Chamberlain’s Steak and Fish teamed up with Chef Brendan Davy of Ellie’s at HALL Arts Hotel, Chef Mario Hernadez of Nuri Steakhouse, Chef Dan Landsberg of Circle T Ranch, Chef Janice Provost of Parigi, Chef Kent Rathbun of Rathbun’s Curbside BBQ, Chef Jason Rohan of Monarch, Chef John Tesar of Knife, and Chef Gerard Thompson of Rough Creek Lodge.
Menu highlights included Korean marinated Wagyu flatiron with Asian noodles and a Thai basil vinaigrette from Hernandez during the first course, as well as a short rib bolognese with ricotta and arugula pesto from Rohan during the fourth course. Simply put, this is not your average charity chicken!
Fox 4 DFW’s Peyton Yager emceed the gala, whose cause is near and dear to her heart. Chris Clark, who is Managing Partner at Forvis Mazars and co-chaired Côtes du Coeur with his wife Jennifer Clark, said, “Having spent my career working with health systems, I’ve seen firsthand how social factors — like access to nutritious food, stable housing, and reliable transportation — directly impact health outcomes. I’m proud to support the American Heart Association’s commitment to addressing these root causes and advancing equitable health for all across our community.”
During the most impactful moment of the evening, attendees heard the story of “Featured Survivor” Heather Rose, a 36-year-old congenital heart disease survivor who was born with five heart defects. Rose underwent several open-heart surgeries as a child before receiving a heart transplant in her mid-thirties. Her story of survival demonstrates the medical advancements made possible because of research and innovation.
A spirited live auction followed dinner and included many wine and food-fueled packages, from an Argentinian BBQ at the home of renowned Chef Kent Rathbun to a dinner prepared by Chef Dan Landsberg in the private cellar of Ani and Dr. Pedro Nosnik. (The Nosniks have one of the most exclusive wine collections in the world, with more than 12,000 bottles of rare wines!)
Securing the city’s top culinary talent continues to be a recipe for fundraising success. Since its creation 34 years ago, Côtes du Coeur has raised more than $50 million for AHA’s mission. With full bellies, guests raised their paddles as high as their wine-fueled spirits, proving, once again, that Dallas is the beating heart of philanthropic giving in Texas.
Save the date for next year’s Côtes du Coeur, which will take place on Saturday, April 25, 2026.