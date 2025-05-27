Houston’s Night of Broadway Stars — Major Talents Bring a Grand Show To the Bayou City For a Good Cause

What: Covenant House Texas’ “Night of Broadway Stars”

Where: Wortham Theater Center

PC moment: Living up to its Night of Broadway Stars moniker, this evening saw Houston native and Tony Award nominee singer, actor and director Kevin Cahoon, who performed “Maybe Love” from the show Shucked, kick off the musical festivities.

Additional Broadway talent included Tony-nominated Josh Young, who performed “Heaven on their Minds” from Jesus Christ Superstar; Brook Wood, who performed “Save Me;” Rayshun LaMarr, who performed the Motown classic “Signed, Sealed, Delivered I’m Yours;” and Rita Harvey, who was joined onstage by Young to perform “Come What May” from Moulin Rouge.

The astounding evening of Broadway stars hit a high night when Covenant House youth joined the professionals on stage to perform with them. During the dinner in the Grand Foyer of Wortham Theater Center, the same Houston youngsters displayed signs that described how they saw themselves before arriving at Covenant House, and on the opposite side of the sign, words to describe the strides they have made during their time with the organization.

It was indeed an evening of celebration as Covenant House recently opened the doors of its new 104,000-square-foot building that enables the organization to serve 50 percent more at-risk youth seeking shelter and access to resources that can help them build independent lives away from the streets. The Jamey Rootes Campus is named in honor of the former Houston Texans president and longtime leadership volunteer for Covenant House Texas, who passed away in 2022.

The high energy fundraiser was chaired by April and Wells McGee and Flo McGee and Wade Upton and honored the Hamilton Foundation for its ongoing support of Covenant House. The program included words from incoming Covenant House Texas CEO Anthony Flynn, who shared his personal experience with housing insecurity and his excitement for the next chapter of the nonprofit.

PC Seen: Heidi and Todd Binet, Cheryl Boblitt King and Bill King, Kurt and Marlene Nondorf, Randy Walker, Elaine and Robert Shaffer, Patti and Tom Turner, Amy Pierce, Joe and Cathy Cleary, Barbara Strobel, and George Bement.