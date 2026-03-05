Cowboy Chic Night Brings Out Houston’s Sexiest Cowboys and Cowgirls — A Real Estate Mogul Smartly Taps Into Rodeo Fever

Residential real estate mogul Nancy Almodovar knows how to sell a house and she know how to throw a party — throwing two new bashes that tapped into the Houston Rodeo fever that has taken over the city. Her first jaunt into cattleman’s land was the Cowboy Chic & the New West bash in one of her Memorial area home listings. That was followed by a hoedown at Kemo Sabe, a redux of last year’s rodeo style partying for Nan. This hospitality bent is part and parcel of Nan & Company Properties’ culture.

“It’s so exciting. This is our fist event to kick off rodeo and what better way than with the amazing team that we have here PaperCity, Laura Goodson, and more in one of our beautiful houses that by the way is already under contract in seven days,” Almodovar, the CEO and co-founder of Nan, says.”It’s sold by the amazing Hardy Pollard.”

So who received one of the coveted invitations?

‘We have clients, our Tiara group. We invited buyers who have already purchased in our development in Galveston,” Almodovar notes.

Jose Almovodar, Nancy Almodovar, Michael Jalbert at the Nan & Company Properties/PaperCity Cowboy Chic & the New West partyParty goers were encouraged to dress in their Houston Rodeo best and they obliged. Think oodles of suede, fancy denim, concho belts, boots and leathers. Special in the throng: The eccentric Goodson donned furry chaps over her ensemble while the uber fashionable Marly Hurly showed off her style in head-to-toe olive green leather. Stephanie Perkins rocked the night in a skirt of black suede fringe. This crowd certainly dressed to impress.

The 105 attendees were able to explore the 6,800-square-foot manse, a fab creation from NDD Design, nosh on bites from Brookstreet Bar-B-Q and shop pop-ups from South to North, Montserrat Messeguer, Chevignon and SER.

VIPs on this evening included Forbes Global Properties CEO Michael Jalbert, the Galveston based Anastasia Gaido and Nan CEO and co-founder Jose Almodovar. Nan & Company Properties is part of Forbes Global Properties’ prestigious stable.

Little more than a week later, Nancy Almodovar once again partnered with Kemo Sabe and its seasonal pop-up shop in Rice Village for a VIP evening. Social swells were invited to saddle up and don their best Western hats and take advantage of a unique gift. They were invited to personalize Kemo Sabe’s iconic hats with custom, co-branded Nan & Company Properties silk liners, highlighting craftsmanship, personalization and Houston’s local culture.

“Rather than creating something entirely new, this activation allowed us to thoughtfully personalize Kemo Sabe’s existing hats with a subtle but meaningful detail that honors Western tradition while feeling elevated, intentional, and reflective of Houston’s spirit,” Almodovar says. “As a supporter of women-owned brands, it also felt deeply authentic and personal.”