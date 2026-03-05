Cowboy Chic Night Brings Out Houston’s Sexiest Cowboys and Cowgirls — A Real Estate Mogul Smartly Taps Into Rodeo Fever

RDS_8372_Virginia Reynolds, Lorraine Granier
RDS_8308_Jose Almovodar, Nancy Almodovar, Michael Jalbert (Forbes)
RDS_7964_Anastasia Gaido, Maddie Briski
RDS_8560_Allison Kennedy, Karson Ludwick
RDS_8508_Ella Grenader, Fernanda Cortina, Sarah Ditto, Anna McGrath
RDS_8493_Dani Kattan, Nancy Almodovar, Laura Goodson, Marla Hurley, Mary Hoang
RDS_8463_Julie Marin, Stephen Skelton
RDS_8259_Daniel McCormack, Jackie Geaccone
RDS_8211_Babak Toulabi,Yekta Pakdaman
RDS_8188_Nancy Almodovar, Laura Goodson, Marla Hurley
RDS_8159_Dany Daniel, Lauren Daniel
RDS_8153_Kelli Anzilotti, Thy Mitchell
RDS_8086_Karli Gillum, Angela Nichols, Stephanie Perkins
RDS_8081_Lyndi Price, Shae Johnson
RDS_8053_Mary-Bennett Ballis
01
15

Virginia Reynolds, Lorraine Granier strike a pose at the Nan & Company Properties/PaperCity Cowboy Chic & the New West event.

02
15

Jose Almovodar, Nancy Almodovar, Michael Jalbert at the Nan & Company Properties/PaperCity Cowboy Chic & the New West party

03
15

Anastasia Gaido, Maddie Briski at the Nan & Company Properties/PaperCity Cowboy Chic & the New West event

04
15

Allison Kennedy, Karson Ludwick at the Nan & Company Properties/PaperCity Cowboy Chic & the New West event

05
15

Ella Grenader, Fernanda Cortina, Sarah Ditto, Anna McGrath at the Nan & Company Properties/PaperCity Cowboy Chic & the New West event

06
15

Dani Kattan, Nancy Almodovar, Laura Goodson, Marla Hurley, Mary Hoang at the Nan & Company Properties/PaperCity Cowboy Chic & the New West party

07
15

Julie Marin, Stephen Skelton at the Nan & Company Properties/PaperCity Cowboy Chic & the New West party

08
15

Daniel McCormack, Jackie Geaccone at the Nan & Company Properties/PaperCity Cowboy Chic & the New West event

09
15

Babak Toulabi, Yekta Pakdamanat the Nan & Company Properties/PaperCity Cowboy Chic & the New West event

10
15

Nancy Almodovar, Laura Goodson, Marla Hurley at the Nan & Company Properties/PaperCity Cowboy Chic & the New West party

11
15

Dany Daniel, Lauren Daniel at the Nan & Company Properties/PaperCity Cowboy Chic & the New West party

12
15

Kelli Anzilotti, Thy Mitchell at the Nan & Company Properties/PaperCity Cowboy Chic & the New West party

13
15

Karli Gillum, Angela Nichols, Stephanie Perkins at the Nan & Company Properties/PaperCity Cowboy Chic & the New West party

14
15

Lyndi Price, Shae Johnson at the Nan & Company Properties/PaperCity Cowboy Chic & the New West party

15
15

Mary-Bennett Ballis at the Nan & Company Properties/PaperCity Cowboy Chic & the New West party

RDS_8372_Virginia Reynolds, Lorraine Granier
RDS_8308_Jose Almovodar, Nancy Almodovar, Michael Jalbert (Forbes)
RDS_7964_Anastasia Gaido, Maddie Briski
RDS_8560_Allison Kennedy, Karson Ludwick
RDS_8508_Ella Grenader, Fernanda Cortina, Sarah Ditto, Anna McGrath
RDS_8493_Dani Kattan, Nancy Almodovar, Laura Goodson, Marla Hurley, Mary Hoang
RDS_8463_Julie Marin, Stephen Skelton
RDS_8259_Daniel McCormack, Jackie Geaccone
RDS_8211_Babak Toulabi,Yekta Pakdaman
RDS_8188_Nancy Almodovar, Laura Goodson, Marla Hurley
RDS_8159_Dany Daniel, Lauren Daniel
RDS_8153_Kelli Anzilotti, Thy Mitchell
RDS_8086_Karli Gillum, Angela Nichols, Stephanie Perkins
RDS_8081_Lyndi Price, Shae Johnson
RDS_8053_Mary-Bennett Ballis
Society / Featured Parties

Cowboy Chic Night Brings Out Houston’s Sexiest Cowboys and Cowgirls — A Real Estate Mogul Smartly Taps Into Rodeo Fever

Nan & Company Turns Its Hot Listings Into Cool Party Scenes

BY //
Virginia Reynolds, Lorraine Granier strike a pose at the Nan & Company Properties/PaperCity Cowboy Chic & the New West event.
Jose Almovodar, Nancy Almodovar, Michael Jalbert at the Nan & Company Properties/PaperCity Cowboy Chic & the New West party
Anastasia Gaido, Maddie Briski at the Nan & Company Properties/PaperCity Cowboy Chic & the New West event
Allison Kennedy, Karson Ludwick at the Nan & Company Properties/PaperCity Cowboy Chic & the New West event
Ella Grenader, Fernanda Cortina, Sarah Ditto, Anna McGrath at the Nan & Company Properties/PaperCity Cowboy Chic & the New West event
Dani Kattan, Nancy Almodovar, Laura Goodson, Marla Hurley, Mary Hoang at the Nan & Company Properties/PaperCity Cowboy Chic & the New West party
Julie Marin, Stephen Skelton at the Nan & Company Properties/PaperCity Cowboy Chic & the New West party
Daniel McCormack, Jackie Geaccone at the Nan & Company Properties/PaperCity Cowboy Chic & the New West event
Babak Toulabi, Yekta Pakdamanat the Nan & Company Properties/PaperCity Cowboy Chic & the New West event
Nancy Almodovar, Laura Goodson, Marla Hurley at the Nan & Company Properties/PaperCity Cowboy Chic & the New West party
Dany Daniel, Lauren Daniel at the Nan & Company Properties/PaperCity Cowboy Chic & the New West party
Kelli Anzilotti, Thy Mitchell at the Nan & Company Properties/PaperCity Cowboy Chic & the New West party
Karli Gillum, Angela Nichols, Stephanie Perkins at the Nan & Company Properties/PaperCity Cowboy Chic & the New West party
Lyndi Price, Shae Johnson at the Nan & Company Properties/PaperCity Cowboy Chic & the New West party
Mary-Bennett Ballis at the Nan & Company Properties/PaperCity Cowboy Chic & the New West party
1
15

Virginia Reynolds, Lorraine Granier strike a pose at the Nan & Company Properties/PaperCity Cowboy Chic & the New West event.

2
15

Jose Almovodar, Nancy Almodovar, Michael Jalbert at the Nan & Company Properties/PaperCity Cowboy Chic & the New West party

3
15

Anastasia Gaido, Maddie Briski at the Nan & Company Properties/PaperCity Cowboy Chic & the New West event

4
15

Allison Kennedy, Karson Ludwick at the Nan & Company Properties/PaperCity Cowboy Chic & the New West event

5
15

Ella Grenader, Fernanda Cortina, Sarah Ditto, Anna McGrath at the Nan & Company Properties/PaperCity Cowboy Chic & the New West event

6
15

Dani Kattan, Nancy Almodovar, Laura Goodson, Marla Hurley, Mary Hoang at the Nan & Company Properties/PaperCity Cowboy Chic & the New West party

7
15

Julie Marin, Stephen Skelton at the Nan & Company Properties/PaperCity Cowboy Chic & the New West party

8
15

Daniel McCormack, Jackie Geaccone at the Nan & Company Properties/PaperCity Cowboy Chic & the New West event

9
15

Babak Toulabi, Yekta Pakdamanat the Nan & Company Properties/PaperCity Cowboy Chic & the New West event

10
15

Nancy Almodovar, Laura Goodson, Marla Hurley at the Nan & Company Properties/PaperCity Cowboy Chic & the New West party

11
15

Dany Daniel, Lauren Daniel at the Nan & Company Properties/PaperCity Cowboy Chic & the New West party

12
15

Kelli Anzilotti, Thy Mitchell at the Nan & Company Properties/PaperCity Cowboy Chic & the New West party

13
15

Karli Gillum, Angela Nichols, Stephanie Perkins at the Nan & Company Properties/PaperCity Cowboy Chic & the New West party

14
15

Lyndi Price, Shae Johnson at the Nan & Company Properties/PaperCity Cowboy Chic & the New West party

15
15

Mary-Bennett Ballis at the Nan & Company Properties/PaperCity Cowboy Chic & the New West party

Residential real estate mogul Nancy Almodovar knows how to sell a house and she know how to throw a party — throwing two new bashes that tapped into the Houston Rodeo fever that has taken over the city. Her first jaunt into cattleman’s land was the Cowboy Chic & the New West bash in one of her Memorial area home listings. That was followed by  a hoedown at Kemo Sabe, a redux of last year’s rodeo style partying for Nan. This hospitality bent is part and parcel of Nan & Company Properties’ culture.

“It’s so exciting. This is our fist event to kick off rodeo and what better way than with the amazing team that we have here PaperCity, Laura Goodson, and more in one of our beautiful houses that by the way is already under contract in seven days,” Almodovar, the CEO and co-founder of Nan, says.”It’s sold by the amazing Hardy Pollard.”

So who received one of the coveted invitations?

‘We have clients, our Tiara group. We invited buyers who have already purchased in our development in Galveston,” Almodovar notes.RDS_8308_Jose Almovodar, Nancy Almodovar, Michael Jalbert (Forbes)

Jose Almovodar, Nancy Almodovar, Michael Jalbert at the Nan & Company Properties/PaperCity Cowboy Chic & the New West partyParty goers were encouraged to dress in their Houston Rodeo best and they obliged. Think oodles of suede, fancy denim, concho belts, boots and leathers.  Special in the throng: The eccentric Goodson donned furry chaps over her ensemble while the uber fashionable Marly Hurly showed off her style in head-to-toe olive green leather. Stephanie Perkins rocked the night in a skirt of black suede fringe. This crowd certainly dressed to impress.

The 105 attendees were able to explore the 6,800-square-foot manse, a fab creation from NDD Design, nosh on bites from Brookstreet Bar-B-Q and shop pop-ups from South to North, Montserrat Messeguer, Chevignon and SER.

The Allen

Swipe
  • The Allen January 2026
  • The Allen January 2026
  • The Allen January 2026
  • The Allen January 2026
  • The Allen January 2026
  • The Allen January 2026
  • The Allen January 2026
  • The Allen January 2026
RDS_8188_Nancy Almodovar, Laura Goodson, Marla Hurley
Nancy Almodovar, Laura Goodson, Marla Hurley at the Nan & Company Properties/PaperCity Cowboy Chic & the New West party

VIPs on this evening included Forbes Global Properties CEO Michael Jalbert, the Galveston based Anastasia Gaido and Nan CEO and co-founder Jose Almodovar. Nan & Company Properties is part of Forbes Global Properties’ prestigious stable.

Little more than a week later, Nancy Almodovar once again partnered with Kemo Sabe and its seasonal pop-up shop in Rice Village for a VIP evening. Social swells were invited to saddle up and don their best Western hats and take advantage of a unique gift. They were invited to personalize Kemo Sabe’s iconic hats with custom, co-branded Nan & Company Properties silk liners, highlighting craftsmanship, personalization and Houston’s local culture.

“Rather than creating something entirely new, this activation allowed us to thoughtfully personalize Kemo Sabe’s existing hats with a subtle but meaningful detail that honors Western tradition while feeling elevated, intentional, and reflective of Houston’s spirit,” Almodovar says. “As a supporter of women-owned brands, it also felt deeply authentic and personal.”

RDS_8463_Julie Marin, Stephen Skelton
Julie Marin, Stephen Skelton at the Nan & Company Properties/PaperCity Cowboy Chic & the New West party.

The Birdsall Residences

Featured Properties

Swipe
5820 Winsome Lane #B
Galleria
FOR SALE

5820 Winsome Lane #B
Houston, TX

$699,000 Learn More about this property
Shayna Andrews
This property is listed by: Shayna Andrews (713) 367-8906 Email Realtor
5820 Winsome Lane #B
8 Tokeneke Trail
Piney Point
FOR SALE

8 Tokeneke Trail
Houston, TX

$5,800,000 Learn More about this property
Taylor Jackson
This property is listed by: Taylor Jackson (713) 825-9978 Email Realtor
8 Tokeneke Trail
5 Lochtyne Circle
Hedwig Village
FOR SALE

5 Lochtyne Circle
Houston, TX

$3,050,000 Learn More about this property
Shayna Andrews
This property is listed by: Shayna Andrews (713) 367-8906 Email Realtor
5 Lochtyne Circle
1306 Curtin Street
Oak Forest
FOR SALE

1306 Curtin Street
Houston, TX

$1,899,000 Learn More about this property
Rachel Hrncir
This property is listed by: Rachel Hrncir (214) 962-0000 Email Realtor
1306 Curtin Street
2702 S Glen Haven Boulevard
Cambridge Green
FOR SALE

2702 S Glen Haven Boulevard
Houston, TX

$845,000 Learn More about this property
Debbie Levine
This property is listed by: Debbie Levine (713) 870-4645 Email Realtor
2702 S Glen Haven Boulevard
1240 Mosaico Lane
Close-In Memorial | Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1240 Mosaico Lane
Houston, TX

$1,388,000 Learn More about this property
Shayna Andrews
This property is listed by: Shayna Andrews (713) 367-8906 Email Realtor
1240 Mosaico Lane
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X