Downtown Dallas, Inc. Honors Kathryn and Craig Hall With Its Groundbreaker Award

When it comes to Downtown Dallas, there’s one organization that leads the charge in keeping our city propelling forward during times of immense growth: Downtown Dallas, Inc. (DDI). DDI is the champion of a clean and safe downtown Dallas, as well as an instigator of the rapid economic development and vibrancy this community of diverse, unique neighborhoods has accomplished. DDI mobilizes and amplifies the services of public agencies, advocates for catalytic developments that strengthen downtown, and provides care for the communities and public spaces it stewards — all while elevating the quality of life for residents, workers, visitors, and other stakeholders.

DDI accomplishes its goals with the help of many critical partners who bring this vision to life. This month, DDI honored Dallasites Craig and Ambassador Kathryn Walt Hall with its prestigious Groundbreaker Award, presented by Amplify Dallas Architects, at DDI’s Annual Meeting. The visionary couple was celebrated for their transformative contributions to the city as they received the award, presented by prominent Dallas developer Lucy Billingsley.

The Groundbreaker Award presentation highlighted the Halls’ accomplishments in creating environments that foster innovation and community. Their portfolio includes developments that have become landmarks in the Dallas landscape, contributing significantly to the city’s distinctive architectural character and economic vitality.

The HALL Group founders, recognized for their decades of impact on Dallas’s urban landscape, accepted the honor at the sold-out event held at the Omni Hotel Dallas in front of more than 800 stakeholders. The award acknowledges individuals whose leadership has significantly shaped Downtown Dallas’s growth, vibrancy, and inclusivity.

However, the power couple’s influence extends far beyond conventional real estate development. Their work spans diverse ventures including real estate, winemaking, venture capital, and substantial philanthropic initiatives that have enhanced Dallas’s standing as a dynamic global city. As longtime champions of Dallas’s cultural scene, Kathryn and Craig Hall have consistently demonstrated their belief that arts and commerce thrive together. Their HALL Arts development in the Dallas Arts District exemplifies this philosophy, creating spaces where creativity and business converge.

“The Halls embody exactly what the Groundbreaker Award represents – visionary leadership that transforms our urban core and creates lasting impact,” said Jennifer Scripps, President & CEO of Downtown Dallas, Inc. “Their entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to creating spaces where people can live, work, and experience culture has fundamentally reshaped our city.”

