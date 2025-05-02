PaperCity’s Legendary Society Editor Shelby Hodge Earns Dave Ward Excellence In Media Award — Inside Crime Stoppers’ Heroes Night

Dave Ward and Shelby Hodge 1 (Photo by Quy Tran)
01
13

Dave Ward with his namesake Excellence in Journalism Award honoree PaperCity's Shelby Hodge at Crime Stoppers of Houston's 'Houston Heroes' award luncheon. (Photo by Quy Tran)

02
13

Brigitte Kalai, honoree Deborah Duncan, Alicia Smith at Crime Stoppers of Houston's 'Houston Heroes' award luncheon. (Photo by Quy Tran)

03
13

Brooke Lee, Natalie Mohtashami, Rania Mankarious at Crime Stoppers of Houston's 'Houston Heroes' award luncheon. (Photo by Quy Tran)

04
13

Crime Stoppers Young Professionals board member Kaleta Blaffer Johnson, Lindsay Aronstein at Crime Stoppers of Houston's 'Houston Heroes' award luncheon. (Photo by Quy Tran)

05
13

Dylan & Jordan Seff, Vanessa & Chuck Ames, the women honorees at Crime Stoppers of Houston's 'Houston Heroes' award luncheon. (Photo by Quy Tran)

06
13

Crime Stoppers Young Professionals board member Whitney Lawson at Crime Stoppers of Houston's 'Houston Heroes' award luncheon. (Photo by Quy Tran)

07
13

Special honoree US Marshall Service K9 Rocky, honoree Frances Moody Buzee at Crime Stoppers of Houston's 'Houston Heroes' award luncheon. (Photo by Quy Tran)

08
13

Honorees Lisa & Michael Holthouse, with Rania Mankarious, center, at Crime Stoppers of Houston's 'Houston Heroes' award luncheon. (Photo by Quy Tran)

09
13

Sheridan Williams presents honors to Frances Moody Buzee at Crime Stoppers of Houston's 'Houston Heroes' award luncheon. (Photo by Quy Tran)

10
13

Tama Lundquist, K9 Rocky, Tena Lundquist Faust at Crime Stoppers of Houston's 'Houston Heroes' award luncheon. (Photo by Quy Tran)

11
13

Tony Buzbee, honoree Frances Moody Buzbee, Ramy & Rania Mankarious, Laura & Dave Ward at Crime Stoppers of Houston's 'Houston Heroes' award luncheon. (Photo by Quy Tran)

12
13

U.S. Marshal Service, K9 Rocky, Houston Mayor John Whitmire at Crime Stoppers of Houston's 'Houston Heroes' award luncheon. (Photo by Quy Tran)

13
13

Honoree Shelby Hodge & Shafik Rifaat at Crime Stoppers of Houston's 'Houston Heroes' award luncheon. (Photo by Quy Tran)

Society / Featured Parties

PaperCity’s Legendary Society Editor Shelby Hodge Earns Dave Ward Excellence In Media Award — Inside Crime Stoppers’ Heroes Night

Honoring Those Who Help Keep the Bayou City Safe

BY // 05.01.25
photography Quy Tran
It was an emotional and impactful afternoon when Crime Stoppers of Houston hosted its annual “Houston’s Heroes” awards luncheon at the Royal Sonesta Houston Hotel. One of the main highlights turned out to be the premiere Dave Ward Excellence in Media Award presented to PaperCity’s own legendary society editor Shelby Hodge. She is the first print media person to receive the award.

K9 Rocky, US Marshal Service, Frances Moody Buzbee (Photo by Quy Tran)
Special honoree US Marshall Service K9 Rocky, honoree Frances Moody Buzee at Crime Stoppers of Houston’s ‘Houston Heroes’ award luncheon. (Photo by Quy Tran)

The Crime Stoppers event kicked off with opening remarks from a group of young activists: Young Professionals board founding members Ryan Dumais, Kaleta Blaffer Johnson and Whitney Lawson. As the next generation of Crime Stoppers, they spoke about the importance of being involved in public safety.

Crime Stoppers CEO Rania Mankarious then took the stage, sharing the growing impact of the organization’s work across Texas. In particular, the Tip Line Program which has been instrumental in preventing crime in the Greater Houston Area.

Brooke Lee, Natalie Mohtashami, Rania Mankarious (Photo by Quy Tran)
Brooke Lee, Natalie Mohtashami, Rania Mankarious at Crime Stoppers of Houston’s ‘Houston Heroes’ award luncheon. (Photo by Quy Tran)

Houston Mayor John Whitmire delivered a powerful speech about the responsibilities toward safety shared between community leaders, public officials and victim advocates, bringing the room to its feet.

An awards ceremony followed the luncheon, in which honorees were touchingly presented with a surprise guest closely linked to each of their work. And the recognitions were not limited to human heroes — K-9 Rocky of the U.S. Marshals Service, a young Belgian Malinois dog, received the Johnny Klevenhagen Award for his work apprehending a suspect earlier this year. The crowd observed a moment of silence for Brazoria County Deputy Sheriff Jesus “Jesse” Vargas, a married father of three who lost his life during that same incident.

Dylan Seff, Honoree Jordan Seff, Honoree Vanessa Ames, Chuck Ames (Photo by Quy Tran)
Dylan & Jordan Seff, Vanessa & Chuck Ames, the women honorees at Crime Stoppers of Houston’s ‘Houston Heroes’ award luncheon. (Photo by Quy Tran)

As the celebrations drew to a close, legendary Houston news anchor Dave Ward, a longtime supporter of Crime Stoppers, presented the Dave Ward Excellence in Media Award to PaperCity‘s society editor Shelby Hodge.

“Day in and day out for over three decades now, you have elevated Houston nonprofits with consistent coverage, reporting on hundreds of fundraising events every year spotlighting the meaningful and often necessary good works of these organizations,” Ward noted of Hodge. “And you have done it all with professionalism, style and grace.”

Brigitte Kalai, Honoree Deborah Duncan 1 (Photo by Quy Tran)
Brigitte Kalai, honoree Deborah Duncan, Alicia Smith at Crime Stoppers of Houston’s ‘Houston Heroes’ award luncheon. (Photo by Quy Tran)

Also among the 2025 Houston’s Heroes honorees were April Aguirre, the Fenner Weller Award; Deborah Duncan, the Levi Platou Award; Lisa and Michael Holthouse, the Corporate Citizen Award; the Justin J. Watt Foundation, the Safe School Award; Frances Moody Buzbee, the Women Who Shape Houston Award; and Jordan Seff and Vanessa Ames, the Partner of the Year Award.

“Honoring Houston Heroes is more than a tradition – it’s a celebration of courage, compassion, and unwavering dedication,” Mankarious says. “This year’s honorees represent what is best about our city and state.

“Whether it’s a brave K-9, a visionary leader, or an advocate who’s been quietly moving mountains, each of them reminds us that real heroes walk among us.”

Tony Buzbee, Honoree Frances Moody Buzbee, Ramy Mankarious, Rania Mankarious, Laura Ward, Dave Ward (Photo by Quy Tran)
Tony Buzbee, honoree Frances Moody Buzbee, Ramy & Rania Mankarious, Laura & Dave Ward at Crime Stoppers of Houston’s ‘Houston Heroes’ award luncheon. (Photo by Quy Tran)

PC Seen: Houston Police Chief Noe Diaz, Crime Stoppers board chair Chris Massey, Ingrid Moody, Steve and Natalie Mohtashami, Tony Buzbee, Lindsay and Scott Aronstein, Michelle Heinz, Kim Ogg, Shafik Rifaat, Mayte Sera Weitzman, Dylan Seff, Chuck Ames, Sheridan Williams, Tena and Tyson Faust, Tama Lundquist, Brigitte Kalai, Alicia Smith, and City Council members Sallie Alcorn, Twila Carter, Willie Davis, Mario Castillo, Fred Flickinger, and Julian Ramirez.

