PaperCity’s Legendary Society Editor Shelby Hodge Earns Dave Ward Excellence In Media Award — Inside Crime Stoppers’ Heroes Night

Dave Ward with his namesake Excellence in Journalism Award honoree PaperCity's Shelby Hodge at Crime Stoppers of Houston's 'Houston Heroes' award luncheon. (Photo by Quy Tran)

It was an emotional and impactful afternoon when Crime Stoppers of Houston hosted its annual “Houston’s Heroes” awards luncheon at the Royal Sonesta Houston Hotel. One of the main highlights turned out to be the premiere Dave Ward Excellence in Media Award presented to PaperCity’s own legendary society editor Shelby Hodge. She is the first print media person to receive the award.

The Crime Stoppers event kicked off with opening remarks from a group of young activists: Young Professionals board founding members Ryan Dumais, Kaleta Blaffer Johnson and Whitney Lawson. As the next generation of Crime Stoppers, they spoke about the importance of being involved in public safety.

Crime Stoppers CEO Rania Mankarious then took the stage, sharing the growing impact of the organization’s work across Texas. In particular, the Tip Line Program which has been instrumental in preventing crime in the Greater Houston Area.

Houston Mayor John Whitmire delivered a powerful speech about the responsibilities toward safety shared between community leaders, public officials and victim advocates, bringing the room to its feet.

An awards ceremony followed the luncheon, in which honorees were touchingly presented with a surprise guest closely linked to each of their work. And the recognitions were not limited to human heroes — K-9 Rocky of the U.S. Marshals Service, a young Belgian Malinois dog, received the Johnny Klevenhagen Award for his work apprehending a suspect earlier this year. The crowd observed a moment of silence for Brazoria County Deputy Sheriff Jesus “Jesse” Vargas, a married father of three who lost his life during that same incident.

As the celebrations drew to a close, legendary Houston news anchor Dave Ward, a longtime supporter of Crime Stoppers, presented the Dave Ward Excellence in Media Award to PaperCity‘s society editor Shelby Hodge.

“Day in and day out for over three decades now, you have elevated Houston nonprofits with consistent coverage, reporting on hundreds of fundraising events every year spotlighting the meaningful and often necessary good works of these organizations,” Ward noted of Hodge. “And you have done it all with professionalism, style and grace.”

Also among the 2025 Houston’s Heroes honorees were April Aguirre, the Fenner Weller Award; Deborah Duncan, the Levi Platou Award; Lisa and Michael Holthouse, the Corporate Citizen Award; the Justin J. Watt Foundation, the Safe School Award; Frances Moody Buzbee, the Women Who Shape Houston Award; and Jordan Seff and Vanessa Ames, the Partner of the Year Award.

“Honoring Houston Heroes is more than a tradition – it’s a celebration of courage, compassion, and unwavering dedication,” Mankarious says. “This year’s honorees represent what is best about our city and state.

“Whether it’s a brave K-9, a visionary leader, or an advocate who’s been quietly moving mountains, each of them reminds us that real heroes walk among us.”

PC Seen: Houston Police Chief Noe Diaz, Crime Stoppers board chair Chris Massey, Ingrid Moody, Steve and Natalie Mohtashami, Tony Buzbee, Lindsay and Scott Aronstein, Michelle Heinz, Kim Ogg, Shafik Rifaat, Mayte Sera Weitzman, Dylan Seff, Chuck Ames, Sheridan Williams, Tena and Tyson Faust, Tama Lundquist, Brigitte Kalai, Alicia Smith, and City Council members Sallie Alcorn, Twila Carter, Willie Davis, Mario Castillo, Fred Flickinger, and Julian Ramirez.