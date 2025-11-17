Lauren Brown and Tiffany Herd_Wilson Parish Photography
Lauren Brown, Tiffany Herd at Crime Stoppers of Houston (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Vanessa Ames, Kristen Collins, Dana Barton, Brooke Lee, Jordan Seff at Crime Stoppers of Houston (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Assistant Chief Daniel Garza, Harris County Commissioner Tom Ramsey, Rania Mankarious, Andy Kahn, Constable Terry Allbritton at Crime Stoppers of Houston (Photo by Quy Tran)

Jordan Seff, Constable Alan Rosen, Dylan Seff at Crime Stoppers of Houston (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Anna Reger, Deborah Duncan at Crime Stoppers of Houston (Photo by Quy Tran)

Brigitte Kalai, Hallie Vanderhider, Alicia Smith at Crime Stoppers of Houston (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Charlie & Melissa Weldon at Crime Stoppers of Houston (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Charlie & Sarah Boardman at Crime Stoppers of Houston (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Chris Massey, Brooke Bacuetes Alejandro Nazario, Adriana Ocon at Crime Stoppers of Houston (Photo by Quy Tran)

Eric & Lisa Elder at Crime Stoppers of Houston (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Fady Armanious, Donna Lewis, Bill Baldwin at Crime Stoppers of Houston (Photo by Quy Tran)

Kari Lynd, Kale Dreymala at Crime Stoppers of Houston (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Maria & Eduardo Morales at Crime Stoppers of Houston (Photo by Quy Tran)

Maria Moncada Alaoui & Omar Alaoui at Crime Stoppers of Houston (Photo by Quy Tran)

Natalie & Steve Mohtashami at Crime Stoppers of Houston (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Tammy & Alex Janos at Crime Stoppers of Houston (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Trini Mendenhall & Philip Royalty, Laura Ward at Crime Stoppers of Houston (Photo by Wilson Parish)

CJ Short, Chi Short, Constable Alan Rosen, Daniel Lee at Crime Stoppers of Houston (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Robert Clay & Dana Barton at Crime Stoppers of Houston (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Society / Featured Parties

The Ultimate Texas Honk-Tonk Night Turns Into a Record $2 Million Affair — Crime Stoppers Takes a Stand

Fighting Cyberbullying and Recognizing Southern Smoke's Positive Impact

Lauren Brown, Tiffany Herd at Crime Stoppers of Houston (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Vanessa Ames, Kristen Collins, Dana Barton, Brooke Lee, Jordan Seff at Crime Stoppers of Houston (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Assistant Chief Daniel Garza, Harris County Commissioner Tom Ramsey, Rania Mankarious, Andy Kahn, Constable Terry Allbritton at Crime Stoppers of Houston (Photo by Quy Tran)
Jordan Seff, Constable Alan Rosen, Dylan Seff at Crime Stoppers of Houston (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Anna Reger, Deborah Duncan at Crime Stoppers of Houston (Photo by Quy Tran)
Brigitte Kalai, Hallie Vanderhider, Alicia Smith at Crime Stoppers of Houston (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Charlie & Melissa Weldon at Crime Stoppers of Houston (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Charlie & Sarah Boardman at Crime Stoppers of Houston (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Chris Massey, Brooke Bacuetes Alejandro Nazario, Adriana Ocon at Crime Stoppers of Houston (Photo by Quy Tran)
Eric & Lisa Elder at Crime Stoppers of Houston (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Fady Armanious, Donna Lewis, Bill Baldwin at Crime Stoppers of Houston (Photo by Quy Tran)
Kari Lynd, Kale Dreymala at Crime Stoppers of Houston (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Maria & Eduardo Morales at Crime Stoppers of Houston (Photo by Quy Tran)
Maria Moncada Alaoui & Omar Alaoui at Crime Stoppers of Houston (Photo by Quy Tran)
Natalie & Steve Mohtashami at Crime Stoppers of Houston (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Tammy & Alex Janos at Crime Stoppers of Houston (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Trini Mendenhall & Philip Royalty, Laura Ward at Crime Stoppers of Houston (Photo by Wilson Parish)
CJ Short, Chi Short, Constable Alan Rosen, Daniel Lee at Crime Stoppers of Houston (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Robert Clay & Dana Barton at Crime Stoppers of Houston (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Lauren Brown, Tiffany Herd at Crime Stoppers of Houston (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Vanessa Ames, Kristen Collins, Dana Barton, Brooke Lee, Jordan Seff at Crime Stoppers of Houston (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Assistant Chief Daniel Garza, Harris County Commissioner Tom Ramsey, Rania Mankarious, Andy Kahn, Constable Terry Allbritton at Crime Stoppers of Houston (Photo by Quy Tran)

Jordan Seff, Constable Alan Rosen, Dylan Seff at Crime Stoppers of Houston (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Anna Reger, Deborah Duncan at Crime Stoppers of Houston (Photo by Quy Tran)

Brigitte Kalai, Hallie Vanderhider, Alicia Smith at Crime Stoppers of Houston (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Charlie & Melissa Weldon at Crime Stoppers of Houston (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Charlie & Sarah Boardman at Crime Stoppers of Houston (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Chris Massey, Brooke Bacuetes Alejandro Nazario, Adriana Ocon at Crime Stoppers of Houston (Photo by Quy Tran)

Eric & Lisa Elder at Crime Stoppers of Houston (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Fady Armanious, Donna Lewis, Bill Baldwin at Crime Stoppers of Houston (Photo by Quy Tran)

Kari Lynd, Kale Dreymala at Crime Stoppers of Houston (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Maria & Eduardo Morales at Crime Stoppers of Houston (Photo by Quy Tran)

Maria Moncada Alaoui & Omar Alaoui at Crime Stoppers of Houston (Photo by Quy Tran)

Natalie & Steve Mohtashami at Crime Stoppers of Houston (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Tammy & Alex Janos at Crime Stoppers of Houston (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Trini Mendenhall & Philip Royalty, Laura Ward at Crime Stoppers of Houston (Photo by Wilson Parish)

CJ Short, Chi Short, Constable Alan Rosen, Daniel Lee at Crime Stoppers of Houston (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Robert Clay & Dana Barton at Crime Stoppers of Houston (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

What: Crime Stoppers of Houston’s second annual “Raise ‘Em Up for Texas” gala

Where: The Revaire

PC Moment: It was a record evening for the Houston nonprofit with $2 million raised in Crime Stoppers’ efforts at solving and preventing crime, protecting children, and building a safer, stronger community. The generous bottom line was made possible through presenting sponsors by Glenda and Russell Gordy and the C. James & Carole Walter Looke Family Fund and due to the efforts of the gala chairs Brooke Lee, Dana Barton and Kristen Collins, and strategic chairs Vanessa Ames and Jordan Seff.

Jordan Seff, Constable Alan Rosen, Dylan Seff at Crime Stoppers of Houston (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

The Texas theme and honky tonk music of Nobody’s Fool inspired creative Lone Star costuming from sequins to suedes and plenty of boot scootin’ dance floor fun. The Texas-themed dinner was put together by Chris Shepherd, Ryan Bouillet of The Revaire, Truth BBQ and Sysco.

But before the frivolity there was serious business to attend to including the address by Maurine Malek, founder of the David’s Legacy Foundation who shared the story of  her 16-year-old son David. David tragically died by suicide after enduring months of cyberbullying and online harassment. The foundation is partnering with Crime Stoppers of Houston through the John M. O’Quinn Foundation Million for Million campaign.

Chris Massey, Brooke Bacuetes Alejandro Nazario, Adriana Ocon at Crime Stoppers of Houston (Photo by Quy Tran)

On a lighter note, Crime Stoppers CEO Rania Mankarious revealed that the second McIngvale Family Humanitarian Award would go to Chris Shepherd and Lindsey Brown of the Southern Smoke Foundation, the award accepted on their behalf by Catarina Bill, chief mission officer for Southern Smoke Foundation. She also announced formation of a Women’s Collective and the SafeSpace Student Hub.

PC Seen: Tiffany Herd, Eric and Lisa Elder, Alex and Tammy Janos, Hallie Vanderhider, Brigitte Kalai, Kari Lynd, Alicia Smith, Natalie and Steve Mohtashami, Kyle and Erin Cummings, Charlie and Melissa Weldon, George and Price Breen, Snehal Amin and Adrienne Amin, Jessica Leeke, Carla and Tony Maarraoui, Karen and Lohn Zylicz, Ziad Fleyhan, and Frank and Jill Stagg.

