The Ultimate Texas Honk-Tonk Night Turns Into a Record $2 Million Affair — Crime Stoppers Takes a Stand

What: Crime Stoppers of Houston’s second annual “Raise ‘Em Up for Texas” gala

Where: The Revaire

PC Moment: It was a record evening for the Houston nonprofit with $2 million raised in Crime Stoppers’ efforts at solving and preventing crime, protecting children, and building a safer, stronger community. The generous bottom line was made possible through presenting sponsors by Glenda and Russell Gordy and the C. James & Carole Walter Looke Family Fund and due to the efforts of the gala chairs Brooke Lee, Dana Barton and Kristen Collins, and strategic chairs Vanessa Ames and Jordan Seff.

The Texas theme and honky tonk music of Nobody’s Fool inspired creative Lone Star costuming from sequins to suedes and plenty of boot scootin’ dance floor fun. The Texas-themed dinner was put together by Chris Shepherd, Ryan Bouillet of The Revaire, Truth BBQ and Sysco.

But before the frivolity there was serious business to attend to including the address by Maurine Malek, founder of the David’s Legacy Foundation who shared the story of her 16-year-old son David. David tragically died by suicide after enduring months of cyberbullying and online harassment. The foundation is partnering with Crime Stoppers of Houston through the John M. O’Quinn Foundation Million for Million campaign.

On a lighter note, Crime Stoppers CEO Rania Mankarious revealed that the second McIngvale Family Humanitarian Award would go to Chris Shepherd and Lindsey Brown of the Southern Smoke Foundation, the award accepted on their behalf by Catarina Bill, chief mission officer for Southern Smoke Foundation. She also announced formation of a Women’s Collective and the SafeSpace Student Hub.

PC Seen: Tiffany Herd, Eric and Lisa Elder, Alex and Tammy Janos, Hallie Vanderhider, Brigitte Kalai, Kari Lynd, Alicia Smith, Natalie and Steve Mohtashami, Kyle and Erin Cummings, Charlie and Melissa Weldon, George and Price Breen, Snehal Amin and Adrienne Amin, Jessica Leeke, Carla and Tony Maarraoui, Karen and Lohn Zylicz, Ziad Fleyhan, and Frank and Jill Stagg.