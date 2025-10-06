Dallas’ 10 Best Dressed Women Launch the Fall Social Season — Inside the 51st Annual Crystal Charity Ball’s Runway Show

The most expensive and most exclusive luncheon in town follows a tried-and-true format, and the highlight is a runway fashion presentation. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Few things demand an updo at 8 am, but Crystal Charity Ball’s 10 Best Dressed Women of Dallas is one of them.

Dallas’ grand dame of fundraising organizations, Crystal Charity Ball, has raised more than $198 million for children’s charities in Dallas County since its inception in 1952. One hundred women comprise the organization, which hosts two annual events that are considered canon in Dallas’ social registrar: the annual ball on the first Saturday in December (last year’s “New York Holiday” soiree felt like a Manhattan dreamscape) and the 10 Best Dressed Fashion Show and Luncheon.

Miraculously, the latter event once again returned to the hallowed halls of the flagship Neiman Marcus in downtown Dallas for its 51st iteration. Earlier this year, when we collectively mourned the seemingly impending closure of the Mothership, I penned an editorial about refusing to let the downtown location “go lightly.” In addition to losing the holiday buffet, I simply couldn’t imagine Best Dressed being anywhere else. Riding the department store’s narrow escalators transports attendees to a more refined and glamorous era when women embraced dressing for the occasion with pomp and pageantry. While this year’s event was less colorful than last year’s (which featured designer Oscar de la Renta), it was every bit as posh.

The most expensive and most exclusive luncheon in town follows a tried-and-true format. (Few things change when it comes to Crystal Charity Ball, though the ticket price increased from $1,000 to $1,500 this year.) Amy Hegi chaired this year’s Best Dressed, which was equally brought to life by Neiman Marcus’ Marjon Zabihi Henderson and her team (a particularly noble task this year, as Henderson co-chaired Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center’s Art For Advocacy a mere two days later!). Francie Moody-Dahlberg served as this year’s honorary chair.

The event’s itinerary includes air kisses and Veuve, a masterfully-produced fashion show, and a dignified “lunch on four.” Being named to the “Best Dressed” list is a three-year term. The majority of honorees double as members of the organization, though typically at least two are not. This year, the organization welcomed four philanthropic and fashionable ladies (with big names and even bigger smiles) to their coterie — Shelby Goff, Jacquelin Sewell Atkinson, Julie Bagley, and Shannon Graham. The ladies joined Tracey Kozmetsky, Tracy Lange, Wendy Messmann, Lisa Rocchio, Sunie Solomon, and Katherine Wyker. Aileen Pratt was inducted as a 2025 honoree into the Hall of Fame.

J.P. Morgan Private Bank’s global vice chair, Elaine Agather (aka the one and only “Safari Elaine”), announced each swan, naming her most notable community involvement and charitable accomplishments. Crystal Charity isn’t about lip service, after all. These gals know how to secure the proverbial bag, all in the name of a good cause.

The ladies floated down the runway wearing this year’s featured designer, Italian powerhouse Brunello Cucinelli. The “quiet luxury” brand is known for its neutral color palette and supremely crafted, luxe knitwear. Carolina Cucinelli, the founding designer’s daughter and current vice president and co-creative director, flew in for the occasion that showcases Dallas at her most elegant.

“For decades, Neiman Marcus has cultivated a strong partnership with Brunello Cucinelli, a brand whose commitment to timeless elegance, exceptional craftsmanship and purpose-driven luxury aligns with our own,” said Emily Essner, President & Chief Commercial Officer of Saks Global. She continued, “Bringing Brunello Cucinelli to Dallas for an exclusive presentation for our Neiman Marcus customers in celebration of the Crystal Charity Ball reflects how we unite our valued partners and philanthropic commitments to create meaningful moments of luxury with impact.”

The brand showcased its fall and winter collection, as well as a preview of its new exclusive collection for Neiman Marcus called “Heirs of Craftsmanship,” which honors “artisanal mastery and the next generation of artisans.”

“To be part of the Crystal Charity Ball, where fashion and philanthropy come together to support such meaningful causes, is profoundly inspiring. I am grateful to witness how our values of humanity and creativity can find resonance here in Dallas, among such extraordinary women and leaders,” Cucinelli said.

Brunello Cucinelli’s sense of Italian refinement brushed all aspects of the event, from the cascading taupe draperies at the runway’s entrance to the luncheon’s menu, which included an antipasti (with Brunello Cucinelli olive oil, natch), a rare beef tenderloin tagliata with a Caprese salad, and a classic tiramisu. The Veuve Clicquot champagne flowed throughout, of course. The sweet life is sweet indeed.

The Best Dressed (and the aspiring best dressed) save their best looks for the culmination of Crystal Charity Ball on Saturday, December 6, at the Hilton Anatole, when chairman Mary Martha Pickens takes guests on a “Expedition d’Elegance.” My passport stands ready, Mary Martha!

