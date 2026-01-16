The Best Fashion at The Grand Dame of the Dallas Social Season — Inside the 74th Annual Crystal Charity Ball
Taking a Trip to the South of France for a Good CauseBY Billy Fong //
Crystal Charity Ball has been the grande dame of our social season since 1952. (Photo by Nate Rehlander)
Candance Winslow, Katherine Coker (Photo by Nate Rehlander)
Jeff Netzer, Lynn McBee (Photo by Nate Rehlander)
Key & Katherine Coker (Photo by Nate Rehlander)
Auction at Crystal Charity Ball (Photo by Nate Rehlander)
Lisa Cooley (Photo by Nate Rehlander)
Lynn McBee, Nancy Gopez, Kimberly Casey (Photo by Nate Rehlander)
Madelaine Lam (Photo by Nate Rehlander)
Melinda Knowles, Katherine Coker (Photo by Nate Rehlander)
Pete West, Maggie Kipp (Photo by Nate Rehlander)
Scott Mitchell (Photo by Nate Rehlander)
Sheilon King, Kim Hext, Sharon Lee Clark (Photo by Nate Rehlander)
Stanley Gill, Livia Perez, Maggie Kipp, John Griffiths (Photo by Nate Rehlander)
Alison Hunsicker, Anne Stodghill (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Annette Simmons, Jill Smith (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Ball Chair, Mary Martha & John Pickens (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Billy Fong, Pete West (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Bob & Michelle Joyner, Richard & Cheryl Joyner, Courtney Joyner & Ross Gage (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Candace Winslow, Christie Carter (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Catherine Jaynes, Ashley Jaynes, Greg Jaynes (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
CCB Ball Leadership Committee - Angie Kadesky, Paige Locke, Candace Winslow, Lisa Rocchio, Kim Quin, Mary Martha Pickens, Wendy Messman, Tracey Kozmetsky, Julie Bagley, Amy Heigi, Laura Downing (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Cheryl Joyner, Leslie Diers, Pam Perlla, Claire Emanuelson (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Clay & Lisa Cooley (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
(Back Row) Debbie Oates, Pam Perella, Claire Emanuelson, Pat McEvoy, Cheryl Joyner, Susan Farris (Middle Row) Leslie Diers, Angie Kadesky (Front Row) Jill Smith, Christie Carter, Annette Strauss, Mary Martha Pickens, Connie O'Neill, Robyn Conlon, Louise Griffeth, Margot Goodwin (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Isabell Novakov Higginbotham, Andrea Cheek, Christa Brown Sanford, Katy Bock, Caroline Snell Wagner, Megan Steinbach (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Jill & Bob Smith (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Lisa Ray, Leila Ahlin (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Lisa Rocchio, Terry Van Wilson, Tracey Kozmetsky (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Maggie Kipp, Livia Perez (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Marjon Zabihi & Gibbs Henderson (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Mark & Melinda Knowles (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Myrna & Bob Schlegel (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Nardos Imam & Awest Bereket (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Pete West, Cary Deuber (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Russell & Madelaine Lam, Sharon Lee & Max Clark (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Tracey Kozmetsky, Lisa Rocchio, Julie Bagley (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Tyler & Jess Bass Bolander (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Each year in early December, I look into my crystal ball and ponder: What does the Crystal Charity Ball gala have in store for me this year? The short answer is that I journeyed to the South of France that winter evening for the theme — Expedition d’Elegance — and joined more than 1,500 guests for cocktailing, dinner, and dancing.
This year’s chair, Mary Martha Pickens, chose the jet-setting vibe because of her own love of travel, coupled with the knowledge that Dallas’ well-heeled love glittering and glamorous excursions. She didn’t reveal the final port of call that evening until the doors of the Hilton Anatole’s ballroom flung open to channel the South of France.
For the uninitiated, the Crystal Charity Ball has been the grande dame of our social season since 1952, raising funds to aid, support, and make meaningful contributions to children’s charities in Dallas County. Over the years, the committee steering the nonprofit has given close to $200 million to 160 beneficiaries. In 2025, the 100 active committee members put the goal of $7,459,305 on the table to support seven Dallas charities: Café Momentum, Christo Rey Dallas College Prep, Dallas CASA, Foundation for the Callier Center for Communication Disorders, Retina Foundation of the Southwest, The Stewpot, and West Dallas Community School.
For the second year, I invited one of my besties, Pete West, to witness the cavalcade of gowns and glittering jewels alongside me. Pickens, in Michael Faircloth haute couture, greeted everyone as we passed through the doors, which were opened by male models in white tie and top hats. The scene was bustling in the casino and silent auction areas, but of course, my mission was to check out the main attraction of the evening: the fashions.
I spied Melinda Knowles on the arm of her dashing husband, Mark Knowles, and asked who she was wearing. She twirled in her frock and revealed, “It’s Pamella Roland. And my bag is vintage Judith Leiber, which I inherited from my mother.” Aww, I love a moment in fashion that spans generations. Other standouts worth noting included Kim Hext in Badgley Mischka, chosen to complement her stunning dark blue necklace; Katherine Coker in Monique Lhuillier; Cary Deuber in Alexander Wang; Kim Quinn in a gown by Patti Flowers, the acclaimed local designer who was also in attendance that evening; Victoria Snee in Valentino; and Sabrina Harrison in a Stéphane Rolland dress accessorized with Schiaparelli earrings and a Judith Leiber bag.
For dinner, I joined a table filled with the finest of the Neiman Marcus team, including Marjon Zabihi Henderson with husband Gibbs Henderson, Scott Mitchell with wife Judy, Hayley and Derek Hightower, and Tim Adair. Spotted careening around the dance floor: Lisa and Clay Cooley, Sharon Lee Clark and Max Clark, Janet and Vince Hunter, Katie and Allan Oster, Megan and Brandon Marro, Amy Green, and Heather and Pete Wick.