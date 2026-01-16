The Best Fashion at The Grand Dame of the Dallas Social Season — Inside the 74th Annual Crystal Charity Ball

Each year in early December, I look into my crystal ball and ponder: What does the Crystal Charity Ball gala have in store for me this year? The short answer is that I journeyed to the South of France that winter evening for the theme — Expedition d’Elegance — and joined more than 1,500 guests for cocktailing, dinner, and dancing.

This year’s chair, Mary Martha Pickens, chose the jet-setting vibe because of her own love of travel, coupled with the knowledge that Dallas’ well-heeled love glittering and glamorous excursions. She didn’t reveal the final port of call that evening until the doors of the Hilton Anatole’s ballroom flung open to channel the South of France.

For the uninitiated, the Crystal Charity Ball has been the grande dame of our social season since 1952, raising funds to aid, support, and make meaningful contributions to children’s charities in Dallas County. Over the years, the committee steering the nonprofit has given close to $200 million to 160 beneficiaries. In 2025, the 100 active committee members put the goal of $7,459,305 on the table to support seven Dallas charities: Café Momentum, Christo Rey Dallas College Prep, Dallas CASA, Foundation for the Callier Center for Communication Disorders, Retina Foundation of the Southwest, The Stewpot, and West Dallas Community School.

For the second year, I invited one of my besties, Pete West, to witness the cavalcade of gowns and glittering jewels alongside me. Pickens, in Michael Faircloth haute couture, greeted everyone as we passed through the doors, which were opened by male models in white tie and top hats. The scene was bustling in the casino and silent auction areas, but of course, my mission was to check out the main attraction of the evening: the fashions.

I spied Melinda Knowles on the arm of her dashing husband, Mark Knowles, and asked who she was wearing. She twirled in her frock and revealed, “It’s Pamella Roland. And my bag is vintage Judith Leiber, which I inherited from my mother.” Aww, I love a moment in fashion that spans generations. Other standouts worth noting included Kim Hext in Badgley Mischka, chosen to complement her stunning dark blue necklace; Katherine Coker in Monique Lhuillier; Cary Deuber in Alexander Wang; Kim Quinn in a gown by Patti Flowers, the acclaimed local designer who was also in attendance that evening; Victoria Snee in Valentino; and Sabrina Harrison in a Stéphane Rolland dress accessorized with Schiaparelli earrings and a Judith Leiber bag.

For dinner, I joined a table filled with the finest of the Neiman Marcus team, including Marjon Zabihi Henderson with husband Gibbs Henderson, Scott Mitchell with wife Judy, Hayley and Derek Hightower, and Tim Adair. Spotted careening around the dance floor: Lisa and Clay Cooley, Sharon Lee Clark and Max Clark, Janet and Vince Hunter, Katie and Allan Oster, Megan and Brandon Marro, Amy Green, and Heather and Pete Wick.