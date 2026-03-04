Vegas-High Stakes and Barenaked Ladies — A One-of-a-Kind Post Malone Guitar Drives Cynthia Woods’ $1.2 Million Night

A guitar auction, including one signed by Post Malone, helped raise funds for the nonprofit’s mission. (Photo by The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion)

An Elvis impersonator performed for guests at the For the Love of the Arts gala. (Photo by The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion)

Gala goers were encouraged to dress as famous couples for the For the Love of the Arts gala at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion. (Photo by The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion)

A lively auction helped raise more than $1.2 million to support the nonprofit’s mission of making the arts accessible in the community. (Photo by The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion)

The Barenaked Ladies performed at the gala and created a custom jingle celebrating the arts. (Photo by The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion)

Love and generosity filled The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion with hundreds of arts advocates gathered at For the Love of the Arts in The Woodlands. By the end of the night, the annual gala had raised more than $1.2 million to support the Pavilion’s nonprofit mission of making the arts accessible to all.

The total marks the most ever raised at a Pavilion fundraiser. It will support scholarships, education initiatives and community programming that serve people of all ages and backgrounds.

“Because of this community’s generosity, we can continue expanding arts education programs,” Cynthia Woods president and CEO Jeff Young says. “Our donors, sponsors and guests are creating opportunities for everyone to experience the transformative power of the arts.”

In addition, proceeds from For the Love of the Arts directly benefit Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion’s educational outreach, free community performances and programs designed to remove barriers to arts access throughout the region. Young told the audience the goal is to ensure the love of the arts continues to grow for generations to come.

A Vegas-Inspired Night

From the moment everyone entered The Woodforest Bank Club — transformed into a Vegas-inspired Little White Chapel — the energy was undeniable. Partygoers tested their luck at human slot machines. Pavilion Partners spun for a chance to win prizes. The bounty ranged from driving a Maserati for the weekend to exclusive Cynthia Woods merchandise.

After enjoying cocktails in “Vegas,” everyone made their way through the Tunnel of Love into Cupid’s Lair. Then the real magic began.

Paddle raises kicked off the giving, setting the tone for the night. Next, the high-energy Guitar Grab featured a one-of-a-kind Post Malone guitar. Additional autographed guitars from Shania Twain, Alice Cooper and Dave Matthews Band also drew strong interest from bidders. A live auction followed, keeping bidders on the edge of their seats as the room buzzed with anticipation.

Each bid, raised paddle and round of applause reflected a shared commitment to keeping the arts thriving in The Woodlands.

Barenaked Ladies.

The evening culminated in an unforgettable performance by The Barenaked Ladies. Their energy and heart captured the spirit of the night. During one special moment, the band created a custom arts-inspired jingle just for the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion. The tune celebrated its work and the power of music to bring people together. In response, the crowd erupted in cheers.

Beyond the music, the band’s genuine connection to The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion and its commitment to expanding arts accessibility made the performance resonate. It was a fitting close to a night dedicated to keeping the arts going strong in The Woodlands.