Society / Featured Parties

Dalidada Mania Hits Tootsies — Inspirational Dress-Up Party Draws In the Next Generation of Art Leaders

A Surrealistic Push For Philantrophy

BY // 09.25.24
photography Jane Perkins
Lorena Medinilla at the Orange Show's Dalidada dress-up party at Tootsies (Photo by Jane Perkins)
Melissa Dobrowski, Julia Robinson, creative designer Debra Linse, Megan Olivia Ebel at the Orange Show's Dalidada dress-up party at Tootsies. (Photo by Jane Perkins)
Party hosts Gillian Sarofim, Lauren Gray at the Orange Show's Dalidada dress-up party at Tootsies. (Photo by Jane Perkins)
Gala co-chair Laura Stehr Peters at the Orange Show's Dalidada dress-up party at Tootsies. (Photo by Jane Perkins)
Meredith Lorence, Ellie Pettit, Brittany Hildebrand at the Orange Show's Dalidada dress-up party at Tootsies. (Photo by Jane Perkins)
Miller Pierce, William Finnorn, Chloe Masterson at the Orange Show's Dalidada dress-up party at Tootsies. (Photo by Jane Perkins)
Hope Dorsett at the Orange Show's Dalidada dress-up party at Tootsies. (Photo by Jane Perkins)
Mark Sullivan, Claudia Solis at the Orange Show's Dalidada dress-up party at Tootsies. (Photo by Jane Perkins)
Julia Robinson admires the work of make-up artist Edward Sanchez at the Orange Show's Dalidada dress-up party at Tootsies.(Photo by Jane Perkins)
Renee Lewis, Susan Gray, Mills Witmer at the Orange Show's Dalidada dress-up party at Tootsies. (Photo by Jane Perkins)
Morgan Neal, Gillian Sarofim, Kendall Strait, Anne-Marie Soza at the Orange Show's Dalidada dress-up party at Tootsies. (Photo by Jane Perkins)
Megan Oliva Ebel with gala props by Debra Linse on display at the Orange Show's Dalidada dress-up party at Tootsies. (Photo by Jane Perkins)
A playful moment costume moment with Lauren Gray and Jessica Gibbs at the Orange Show's Dalidada dress-up party at Tootsies. (Photo by Jane Perkins)
Melissa Dobrowski, Laura Stehr Peters, Megan Olivia Ebel at the Orange Show's Dalidada dress-up party at Tootsies. (Photo by Jane Perkins)
A model for inspiration with creative director Fady Armanious at the Orange Show's Dalidada dress-up party at Tootsies. (Photo by Jane Perkins)
Beth McEntee, Jessica Gibbons, Emily Gray at the Orange Show's Dalidada dress-up party at Tootsies. (Photo by Jane Perkins)
Miller Pierce, Eleanor Bush at the Orange Show's Dalidada dress-up party at Tootsies. (Photo by Jane Perkins)
Costume possibilities on display at the Orange Show's Dalidada dress-up party at Tootsies. (Photo by Jane Perkins)
It appears that most everyone is going gaga over the “Dalidada” theme of the upcoming Orange Show gala. So much so that the enthusiasm for the costume-inspired evening spilled over into Tootsies on a recent afternoon when next gen lions Lauren Gray and Gillian Sarofim welcomed supporters for an inspirational dress-up party.

DSC03966 (Photo by Jane Perkins)
Party hosts Gillian Sarofim, Lauren Gray at the Orange Show’s Dalidada dress-up party at Tootsies. (Photo by Jane Perkins)

There was, of course, champagne. But also a bit of glam face painting and makeup applications courtesy of makeup artist Edward Sanchez and his team. Creative designer Debra Linse had a number of her fanciful creations ranging from headdresses to handbags on display. And Tootsies creative director Fady Armanious pulled a selection of out-of-this-world ensembles that would be well-suited for the “Dalidada” theme of the October 26th gala.

“We are trying to engage young people as every single arts organization in the city of Houston is doing,” Orange Show board member Mark Sullivan says. “We need young people for philanthropic arts organizations to thrive and survive.”

Melissa Dobrowski, Laura Stehr Peters, Megan Olivia Ebel (Photo by Jane Perkins)
Melissa Dobrowski, Laura Stehr Peters, Megan Olivia Ebel at the Orange Show’s Dalidada dress-up party at Tootsies. (Photo by Jane Perkins)

The Gen Z duo, Sullivan continues, “Very kindly stepped up to the plate to host an event that shows off the theme of this year’s gala, which is obviously surrealism. They are sort of the new driving force of Houston’s philanthropic effort and the social scene. They’re fabulous and gorgeous.”

Leading the charge, in addition to Gray and Sarofim, was attorney Laura Stehr Peters, who chairs the 43rd annual gala along with Terri Alani, DDS. The bash takes place at Orange Show World Headquarters with dinner by A Fare Extraordinaire, music by Skyrocket, and design and immersive art by T. Lavois Thiebaud.

Miller Pierce, William Finnorn, Chloe Masterson (Photo by Jane Perkins)
Miller Pierce, William Finnorn, Chloe Masterson at the Orange Show’s Dalidada dress-up party at Tootsies. (Photo by Jane Perkins)

“We are trying to bring a younger generation to the Orange Show to make sure that creativity lives within Houston,” Sarofim says of the Tootsies event. “And that everybody gets to express themselves and see the exciting things that the Orange Show is doing.”

