Dalidada Mania Hits Tootsies — Inspirational Dress-Up Party Draws In the Next Generation of Art Leaders

Megan Oliva Ebel with gala props by Debra Linse on display at the Orange Show's Dalidada dress-up party at Tootsies. (Photo by Jane Perkins)

It appears that most everyone is going gaga over the “Dalidada” theme of the upcoming Orange Show gala. So much so that the enthusiasm for the costume-inspired evening spilled over into Tootsies on a recent afternoon when next gen lions Lauren Gray and Gillian Sarofim welcomed supporters for an inspirational dress-up party.

There was, of course, champagne. But also a bit of glam face painting and makeup applications courtesy of makeup artist Edward Sanchez and his team. Creative designer Debra Linse had a number of her fanciful creations ranging from headdresses to handbags on display. And Tootsies creative director Fady Armanious pulled a selection of out-of-this-world ensembles that would be well-suited for the “Dalidada” theme of the October 26th gala.

“We are trying to engage young people as every single arts organization in the city of Houston is doing,” Orange Show board member Mark Sullivan says. “We need young people for philanthropic arts organizations to thrive and survive.”

The Gen Z duo, Sullivan continues, “Very kindly stepped up to the plate to host an event that shows off the theme of this year’s gala, which is obviously surrealism. They are sort of the new driving force of Houston’s philanthropic effort and the social scene. They’re fabulous and gorgeous.”

Leading the charge, in addition to Gray and Sarofim, was attorney Laura Stehr Peters, who chairs the 43rd annual gala along with Terri Alani, DDS. The bash takes place at Orange Show World Headquarters with dinner by A Fare Extraordinaire, music by Skyrocket, and design and immersive art by T. Lavois Thiebaud.

“We are trying to bring a younger generation to the Orange Show to make sure that creativity lives within Houston,” Sarofim says of the Tootsies event. “And that everybody gets to express themselves and see the exciting things that the Orange Show is doing.”

PC Seen: Orange Show development officer Claudia Solis, Renee Lewis, Miller Pierce, William Finnorn, Chloe Masterson, Susan Gray, Mills Witmer, Melissa Dobrowski, Julia Robinson, Megan Olivia Ebel, Meredith Lorence, Ellie Pettit, Brittany Hildebrand, Miller Pierce, Eleanor Bush, Hope Dorsett, and Lorena Medinilla.