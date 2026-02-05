The Best of Dallas’ Fall Social Season, Part Two — Celebrity Speaker Lucy Liu, Fashion Shows, Shopping, and More Standout Events

NFNLLuncheon-25-285 (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
The number of compelling fall fundraisers in Dallas this past season simply couldn’t be contained in one story.

I recently recapped the best events of a full-throttle fall, and today I’m back with even more highlights from a record-breaking season of raising critical funds for some of Dallas’ most cherished non-profit organizations. Let’s dive in.

AfA.2541 (Photo by Tamytha Cameron )
Upon arrival at the Design District warehouse where the event is held, attendees mill about the room, cocktails in hand, admiring the gallery of works and discovering new artists. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron )

Best Auction

Art For Advocacy, which benefits Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center, is typically one of the first events of Dallas’ fall social season. It’s also one of the most memorable. This year’s event raised an impressive $2.1 million for the organization that collaborates with both public and private agencies to investigate and prosecute criminal child abuse cases and provide healing services to survivors of abuse.

70 artists donated more than $410,000 in artwork to make that happen via silent and live auctions. As the final lot in Art For Advocacy’s live auction, artist Ken Womack donated a larger-than-life, Texas vanity plate emblazoned with “Barbie” and illuminated by neon pink lighting. Bidders went wild for it. “Auctiontainer” Letitia Frye sold the license plate a total of four times (three of which went to one buyer!). As I said in my recap, clearly this Barbie’s job is FUNdraising!

Crystal Charity Ball 10 Best Dressed (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
The most expensive and most exclusive luncheon in town follows a tried-and-true format, and the highlight is a runway fashion presentation. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Best Fashion Show

This might sound a little “florals for spring? groundbreaking,” but Crystal Charity Ball’s 10 Best Dressed Women of Dallas remains the best fashion show in town (and there’s a lot of them!). Everyone in attendance knew that this year’s was particularly special, though, because of the location.

Miraculously, 10 Best Dressed once again returned to the hallowed halls of the flagship Neiman Marcus in downtown Dallas for its 51st iteration. In early 2025, when we collectively mourned the impending closure of the Mothership, I penned an editorial about refusing to let the downtown location “go lightly.” I couldn’t imagine Best Dressed being anywhere else. Riding the department store’s narrow escalators transports attendees to a more refined and glamorous era when women embraced dressing for the occasion with pomp and pageantry. While this year’s event was less colorful than last year’s (which featured designer Oscar de la Renta), it was every bit as posh with Brunello Cucinelli as the featured designer.

The esteemed 10 neutral-but-shimmery swans floated down the runway in luxe looks from the Italian designer before a dignified “lunch on four.” As always, Neiman Marcus executed it to perfection. 10/10 for the 10 Best Dressed Women of Dallas.

Kappa Tablescapes 2025
Aerin Lauder (Photo by Danny Campbell)

Most Elegant

Every year at Kappa Tablescapes, Kappas & Co. hold court at Dallas Country Club for a series of events during which guests admire lavishly decorated tables by 34 designers and brands at Dallas Country Club. This year’s roster of aesthetes included Audrey Defforey with Mary Hafner, Caitlin Wilson, Courtney Petit Design, Riley Addy, La DoubleJ, Misette, Cathy Kincaid, Ellis Hill, and The Ivy House.

The 2025 Kappa Tablescapes felt particularly elegant for two key reasons: Shelby Goff co-chaired alongside Maddy McGuire and Sophie McGuire, and the chic trio tapped Aerin Lauder to serve as the luncheon’s keynote speaker. As a result, everyone participating and attending leveled up.

Kimberly Whitman led a conversation with the refined Lauder, who peppered in a few charming anecdotes, including her grandmother Estée Lauder’s marketing mantra, “Telephone, telegraph, tell a friend.”

Chi Omega Christmas Market 2025 (Photo by George Fiala)
Santa Claus attends the 48th annual Chi Omega Christmas Market. (Photo by George Fiala)

Best Shopping

Another org on sorority row who stood out this year? Let’s just say the Chi Os know good shopping.

Chi Omega Christmas Market raises funds for local nonprofit organizations across a diverse range of impact areas including arts, civic engagement, education, health, and welfare. They’ve been hosting the annual market since 1978, and it’s arguably the best in town. For this year’s event, which returned to Dallas Market Hall, 245 carefully-selected merchants from across the country participated, including annual favorites, as well as many new vendors. The result? An event that felt fresher than ever.

Both my friend and I left schlepping more bags than I’m proud to admit. (“It’s for a good cause!” we reminded each other.) I then understood why so many women arrived toting their Hulkens. I’ll be better prepared next year.

NFNLLuncheon-25-262 (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Laura Harris, Lucy Liu (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)

Best Celebrity Speaker

As I’ve said before, New Friends New Life always finds a way to breathe new life and pulsing inspiration into their annual “Stand For Her” luncheon. The organization that restores and empowers trafficked and sexually exploited teen girls, women, and their children tapped Lucy Liu to serve as their keynote speaker at this year’s event.

Liu brought an informed sense of urgency to her conversation with NBC5’s Laura Harris, encouraging attendees to take action, starting in Dallas. The Charlie’s Angels actress implored the audience, “Spread the word. It doesn’t cost a thing,” she advised, continuing, “Volunteer. Be part of something.”

There are few organizations in Dallas who bring their “mission moment” to life better than New Friends New Life. Liu served as an impactful speaker to shine light on the cause.

It was an unforgettable fall, but spring, you’re up.

