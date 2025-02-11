Inside Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center’s Fifth Annual “Mahjong For A Mission”

Guests jubilantly donned their most festive 'fits in every combination of red, pink, and purple imaginable. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

As mahjong surged in popularity during the past five years, the tournament grew in tandem. The inaugural event generated $30,000 for the organization. This year's event tripled that total, netting $90,000 to ensure that 90 Dallas County children will receive comprehensive therapy. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Mini Mahjers hosted an introduction to mahjong lesson in an adjacent room. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

After guests played three (spirited!) games, the co-chairs awarded prizes to the day’s highest scorers. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Table hosts happily supplied their own mahjong gear, with colorful Dallas-based brands like The Mahjong Line represented in abundance. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

When it comes to sending a PaperCity representative to cover a mahjong event, the choice is clear. To quote Justin Timberlake, “It’s gonna be me.”

Like many Dallasites, I learned the ancient Chinese tile game, which is a combination of luck and strategy, during the pandemic. I quickly drank the Kool-Aid and continue to play the four-person game with my “quad” regularly.

Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center (DCAC) recently hosted its fifth annual “Mahjong For a Mission” fundraiser, which invites supporters to DCAC’s Samuell Boulevard campus for a Galentines-themed, three-game tournament. DCAC always executes inventive and engaging fundraisers, and Mahjong For a Mission remains one of my favorite annual events.

In 2021, a few mahjong-obsessed DCAC supporters — Sally Pretorius Hodge, Katie Samler, and Leah Ewing — created the tournament to fundraise for the organization, which collaborates with both public and private agencies to investigate and prosecute criminal child abuse cases and provide healing services to survivors of abuse.

As mahjong surged in popularity during the past five years, the tournament grew in tandem. The inaugural event generated $30,000 for the organization. This year’s event tripled that total, netting $90,000 to ensure that 90 Dallas County children will receive comprehensive therapy.

Jane Wallingford, in a purple and red floral caftan, and Kate Cutshall, in a crisp white eyelet skirt with charming heart details, co-chaired this year’s sold-out event. I noticed many first-time guests in attendance, allowing CEO Irish Burch to share DCAC’s mission with even more folks.

SHOP Swipe Coco Zentner Serenade Fairmont Spa Austin The Beauty Way Eliza Page Milk + Honey Creekhaven Inn & Spa Season 2 Consign Austin













Next

“Everyone looks so cute!” I heard a newcomer remark upon arrival. “Oh, this is a fashion show!” Katie Sperry, DCAC’s Chief Advancement Officer, replied with a smile. Guests jubilantly donned their most festive ‘fits in every combination of red, pink, and purple imaginable.

After a quick spin in the photo booth, attendees sipped and noshed on brunch offerings, which included mimosas (of course), chicken and waffle bites, and miniature iced donuts. Table hosts happily supplied their own mahjong gear, with colorful Dallas-based brands like The Mahjong Line and Bam Bird Boutique represented in abundance. In an adjacent room, Mini Mahjers led an introductory mahjong lesson for the children in attendance.

After guests played three (spirited!) games, the co-chairs awarded prizes to the day’s highest scorers. No one enjoys a raffle more than me, so imagine my delight when I won the “Mahj All Day” package. My friend (and Table 29 mate) won a date-night raffle prize that included everything from tickets to the Dallas Symphony Orchestra to an overnight stay at The Mansion on Turtle Creek. What we lacked in high-scoring hands, we made up for in enthusiasm.

There are no ifs, ands, birds or bams about it — Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center’s Mahjong For a Mission continues to deliver a winning hand, year after year.

PC Spotted: Erika Burton, Bethany Holloway, Annie Roche, Laura Black, Julie Day, Ashley Youngblood, Mary Anne Wyly, Elizabeth Harris, Kelly Sporich, Kate Dorff, Abby Evans, Anabel Atkinson, Christy Ewert, Lauren Conway, Allison Austin, Mary Valuck, Sonia Aube, Shelley Anbouba, Renee Shoudel, Carol Loughlin, and Laura McCallan.