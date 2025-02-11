Inside Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center’s Fifth Annual “Mahjong For A Mission”
No Bams or Birds About It, This Valentine's Day Fundraiser Is a Winning HandBY Melissa Smrekar // 02.11.25
Table hosts happily supplied their own mahjong gear, with colorful Dallas-based brands like The Mahjong Line represented in abundance. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Mahjong for a Mission Co-Chairs Jane Wallingford & Kate Cutshall (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Abbey Dowdy, Kelsey Olson, Kylie Gilbert, Lauren Jones (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Abby Foshee, Host & Emcee Mary Valuck, Jenn Klaus (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Annie Roche & Melissa Smrekar (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Britte Terry, Kelly Ann Williams, Alexis Scarff, Carron Batt, Jane Wallingford, Jana Paul (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Brunch Bites! (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Co-chair Jane Wallingford with daughter Alexandra Shaw (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
DCAC CEO Irish Burch (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Erika Burton, Melissa Smrekar, Bethany Holloway, Annie Roche, Katie Sperry (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
First Place Prize courtesy of The Mahjong Line (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
After guests played three (spirited!) games, the co-chairs awarded prizes to the day’s highest scorers. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Guests enjoyed champagne and brunch cocktails. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Guests learning about DCAC Family Advocacy (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Co-Chair Jane Wallingford, DCAC CEO Irish Burch, Co-Chair Kate Cutshall (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Mini Mahjers hosted an introduction to mahjong lesson in an adjacent room. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Julie Day, Ashley Youngblood, Mary Anne Wyly, Elizabeth Harris (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Kelly Sporich, Kate Dorff, Abby Evans, Anabel Atkinson (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Laura Black, Christy Ewert, Lauren Conway, Allison Austin (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
As mahjong surged in popularity during the past five years, the tournament grew in tandem. The inaugural event generated $30,000 for the organization. This year's event tripled that total, netting $90,000 to ensure that 90 Dallas County children will receive comprehensive therapy. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Mary Valuck, Jane Wallingford, Kate Cutshall (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Guests jubilantly donned their most festive 'fits in every combination of red, pink, and purple imaginable. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Sonia Aube, Shelley Anbouba, Renee Shoudel, Carol Loughlin (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Young guests learned to play from Mini Mahjers (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Emily Guthrie, Katie Sperry, Stephanie Horne, Melinda Thompson, Faith Williamson, Liz Robertson, Allison Gaughan, Katherine Overstreet, Hannah Monger (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
When it comes to sending a PaperCity representative to cover a mahjong event, the choice is clear. To quote Justin Timberlake, “It’s gonna be me.”
Like many Dallasites, I learned the ancient Chinese tile game, which is a combination of luck and strategy, during the pandemic. I quickly drank the Kool-Aid and continue to play the four-person game with my “quad” regularly.
Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center (DCAC) recently hosted its fifth annual “Mahjong For a Mission” fundraiser, which invites supporters to DCAC’s Samuell Boulevard campus for a Galentines-themed, three-game tournament. DCAC always executes inventive and engaging fundraisers, and Mahjong For a Mission remains one of my favorite annual events.
In 2021, a few mahjong-obsessed DCAC supporters — Sally Pretorius Hodge, Katie Samler, and Leah Ewing — created the tournament to fundraise for the organization, which collaborates with both public and private agencies to investigate and prosecute criminal child abuse cases and provide healing services to survivors of abuse.
As mahjong surged in popularity during the past five years, the tournament grew in tandem. The inaugural event generated $30,000 for the organization. This year’s event tripled that total, netting $90,000 to ensure that 90 Dallas County children will receive comprehensive therapy.
Jane Wallingford, in a purple and red floral caftan, and Kate Cutshall, in a crisp white eyelet skirt with charming heart details, co-chaired this year’s sold-out event. I noticed many first-time guests in attendance, allowing CEO Irish Burch to share DCAC’s mission with even more folks.
“Everyone looks so cute!” I heard a newcomer remark upon arrival. “Oh, this is a fashion show!” Katie Sperry, DCAC’s Chief Advancement Officer, replied with a smile. Guests jubilantly donned their most festive ‘fits in every combination of red, pink, and purple imaginable.
After a quick spin in the photo booth, attendees sipped and noshed on brunch offerings, which included mimosas (of course), chicken and waffle bites, and miniature iced donuts. Table hosts happily supplied their own mahjong gear, with colorful Dallas-based brands like The Mahjong Line and Bam Bird Boutique represented in abundance. In an adjacent room, Mini Mahjers led an introductory mahjong lesson for the children in attendance.
After guests played three (spirited!) games, the co-chairs awarded prizes to the day’s highest scorers. No one enjoys a raffle more than me, so imagine my delight when I won the “Mahj All Day” package. My friend (and Table 29 mate) won a date-night raffle prize that included everything from tickets to the Dallas Symphony Orchestra to an overnight stay at The Mansion on Turtle Creek. What we lacked in high-scoring hands, we made up for in enthusiasm.
There are no ifs, ands, birds or bams about it — Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center’s Mahjong For a Mission continues to deliver a winning hand, year after year.
PC Spotted: Erika Burton, Bethany Holloway, Annie Roche, Laura Black, Julie Day, Ashley Youngblood, Mary Anne Wyly, Elizabeth Harris, Kelly Sporich, Kate Dorff, Abby Evans, Anabel Atkinson, Christy Ewert, Lauren Conway, Allison Austin, Mary Valuck, Sonia Aube, Shelley Anbouba, Renee Shoudel, Carol Loughlin, and Laura McCallan.