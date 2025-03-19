Dallas Contemporary Brings Together Dallas’ Most Dynamic Creatives In Celebration of Its Upcoming Exhibit

John McReynolds, Ann McReynolds, Jessica Nowitzki, and Su Wu. (Photo by A Sea of Love for Dallas Contemporary)
Inside the moodily-lit dining room, SWOON designed the textural, earthy tablescape. (Photo by A Sea of Love for Dallas Contemporary)
Dallas Contemporary (Photo by A Sea of Love for Dallas Contemporary)
Dallas Contemporary (Photo by A Sea of Love for Dallas Contemporary)
The setting at Mirador (Photo by A Sea of Love for Dallas Contemporary)
Dallas Contemporary (Photo by A Sea of Love for Dallas Contemporary)
Dallas Contemporary (Photo by A Sea of Love for Dallas Contemporary)
Tablescape by SWOON. (Photo by A Sea of Love for Dallas Contemporary)
Janelle Pinnell (Photo by A Sea of Love for Dallas Contemporary)
Curator Su Wu and Dallas Contemporary's Executive Director Lucia Simek (Photo by A Sea of Love for Dallas Contemporary)
Dallas Contemporary (Photo by A Sea of Love for Dallas Contemporary)
Lucia Simek and Su Wu (Photo by A Sea of Love for Dallas Contemporary)
Shayna Fontana and Rand Horowitz (Photo by A Sea of Love for Dallas Contemporary)
Dallas Contemporary (Photo by A Sea of Love for Dallas Contemporary)
Upon arrival, guests enjoyed hors d'oeuvres, as well as wine from RG|MX and cocktails with LALO Tequila. (Photo by A Sea of Love for Dallas Contemporary)
I love attending DC events because I always meet Interesting People who do Interesting Things. (Photo by A Sea of Love for Dallas Contemporary)
Richard Delgado (Photo by A Sea of Love for Dallas Contemporary)
Details from Dallas Contemporary's dinner at Mirador. (Photo by A Sea of Love for Dallas Contemporary)
Robyn and Michael Siegel (Photo by A Sea of Love for Dallas Contemporary)
Leslie Baptista and Gray Borcherdin (Photo by A Sea of Love for Dallas Contemporary)
Dallas Contemporary (Photo by A Sea of Love for Dallas Contemporary)
Hannah Fagadau and Peter Augustus (Photo by A Sea of Love for Dallas Contemporary)
Su Wu, Sam Rubell, and Hannah Fagadau (Photo by A Sea of Love for Dallas Contemporary)
Dallas Contemporary (Photo by A Sea of Love for Dallas Contemporary)
Dallas Contemporary (Photo by A Sea of Love for Dallas Contemporary)
Joslyn Taylor (Photo by A Sea of Love for Dallas Contemporary)
Pablo Arellano and Ramiro Garcia (Photo by A Sea of Love for Dallas Contemporary)
Jill and Rod Sager (Photo by A Sea of Love for Dallas Contemporary)
The setting at Mirador (Photo by A Sea of Love for Dallas Contemporary)
Dallas Contemporary (Photo by A Sea of Love for Dallas Contemporary)
John McReynolds, Ann McReynolds, Jessica Nowitzki, and Su Wu. (Photo by A Sea of Love for Dallas Contemporary)

Inside the moodily-lit dining room, SWOON designed the textural, earthy tablescape. (Photo by A Sea of Love for Dallas Contemporary)

Mirador's Executive Chef Travis Wyatt collaborated with (James Beard semi-finalist!) Olivia Lopez of Molino Olōyō on the evening's thoughtful and inspired menu. (Photo by A Sea of Love for Dallas Contemporary)

Megan Delgado and Lucia Simek (Photo by A Sea of Love for Dallas Contemporary)

The setting at Mirador (Photo by A Sea of Love for Dallas Contemporary)

Carly and Micah Nance (Photo by A Sea of Love for Dallas Contemporary)

Presented in partnership with Pace Gallery, the dinner took place at Mirador, one of the most beautiful restaurants in Dallas. (Photo by A Sea of Love for Dallas Contemporary)

Tablescape by SWOON. (Photo by A Sea of Love for Dallas Contemporary)

Janelle Pinnell (Photo by A Sea of Love for Dallas Contemporary)

Curator Su Wu and Dallas Contemporary's Executive Director Lucia Simek (Photo by A Sea of Love for Dallas Contemporary)

Earthy and textural tablescape by SWOON. (Photo by A Sea of Love for Dallas Contemporary)

Lucia Simek and Su Wu (Photo by A Sea of Love for Dallas Contemporary)

Shayna Fontana and Rand Horowitz (Photo by A Sea of Love for Dallas Contemporary)

Details from SWOON's tablescape. (Photo by A Sea of Love for Dallas Contemporary)

Upon arrival, guests enjoyed hors d'oeuvres, as well as wine from RG|MX and cocktails with LALO Tequila. (Photo by A Sea of Love for Dallas Contemporary)

I love attending DC events because I always meet Interesting People who do Interesting Things. (Photo by A Sea of Love for Dallas Contemporary)

Richard Delgado (Photo by A Sea of Love for Dallas Contemporary)

Details from Dallas Contemporary's dinner at Mirador. (Photo by A Sea of Love for Dallas Contemporary)

Robyn and Michael Siegel (Photo by A Sea of Love for Dallas Contemporary)

Leslie Baptista and Gray Borcherdin (Photo by A Sea of Love for Dallas Contemporary)

Sam Sano and Jeny Bania (Photo by A Sea of Love for Dallas Contemporary)

Hannah Fagadau and Peter Augustus (Photo by A Sea of Love for Dallas Contemporary)

Su Wu, Sam Rubell, and Hannah Fagadau (Photo by A Sea of Love for Dallas Contemporary)

Cacao Nicuatole (Photo by A Sea of Love for Dallas Contemporary)

Rosin Saez and Marcello Andres (Photo by A Sea of Love for Dallas Contemporary)

Joslyn Taylor (Photo by A Sea of Love for Dallas Contemporary)

Pablo Arellano and Ramiro Garcia (Photo by A Sea of Love for Dallas Contemporary)

Jill and Rod Sager (Photo by A Sea of Love for Dallas Contemporary)

The setting at Mirador (Photo by A Sea of Love for Dallas Contemporary)

Aguachile with Bay Scallops (Photo by A Sea of Love for Dallas Contemporary)

Society / The Seen

Dallas Contemporary Brings Together Dallas’ Most Dynamic Creatives In Celebration of Its Upcoming Exhibit

Mirador, SWOON, Molino Olōyō, and Belmond Join Talents at An Exclusive Dinner

BY // 03.19.25
photography A Sea of Love for Dallas Contemporary
John McReynolds, Ann McReynolds, Jessica Nowitzki, and Su Wu. (Photo by A Sea of Love for Dallas Contemporary)
Inside the moodily-lit dining room, SWOON designed the textural, earthy tablescape. (Photo by A Sea of Love for Dallas Contemporary)
Mirador's Executive Chef Travis Wyatt collaborated with (James Beard semi-finalist!) Olivia Lopez of Molino Olōyō on the evening's thoughtful and inspired menu. (Photo by A Sea of Love for Dallas Contemporary)
Megan Delgado and Lucia Simek (Photo by A Sea of Love for Dallas Contemporary)
The setting at Mirador (Photo by A Sea of Love for Dallas Contemporary)
Carly and Micah Nance (Photo by A Sea of Love for Dallas Contemporary)
Presented in partnership with Pace Gallery, the dinner took place at Mirador, one of the most beautiful restaurants in Dallas. (Photo by A Sea of Love for Dallas Contemporary)
Tablescape by SWOON. (Photo by A Sea of Love for Dallas Contemporary)
Janelle Pinnell (Photo by A Sea of Love for Dallas Contemporary)
Curator Su Wu and Dallas Contemporary's Executive Director Lucia Simek (Photo by A Sea of Love for Dallas Contemporary)
Earthy and textural tablescape by SWOON. (Photo by A Sea of Love for Dallas Contemporary)
Lucia Simek and Su Wu (Photo by A Sea of Love for Dallas Contemporary)
Shayna Fontana and Rand Horowitz (Photo by A Sea of Love for Dallas Contemporary)
Details from SWOON's tablescape. (Photo by A Sea of Love for Dallas Contemporary)
Upon arrival, guests enjoyed hors d'oeuvres, as well as wine from RG|MX and cocktails with LALO Tequila. (Photo by A Sea of Love for Dallas Contemporary)
I love attending DC events because I always meet Interesting People who do Interesting Things. (Photo by A Sea of Love for Dallas Contemporary)
Richard Delgado (Photo by A Sea of Love for Dallas Contemporary)
Details from Dallas Contemporary's dinner at Mirador. (Photo by A Sea of Love for Dallas Contemporary)
Robyn and Michael Siegel (Photo by A Sea of Love for Dallas Contemporary)
Leslie Baptista and Gray Borcherdin (Photo by A Sea of Love for Dallas Contemporary)
Sam Sano and Jeny Bania (Photo by A Sea of Love for Dallas Contemporary)
Hannah Fagadau and Peter Augustus (Photo by A Sea of Love for Dallas Contemporary)
Su Wu, Sam Rubell, and Hannah Fagadau (Photo by A Sea of Love for Dallas Contemporary)
Cacao Nicuatole (Photo by A Sea of Love for Dallas Contemporary)
Rosin Saez and Marcello Andres (Photo by A Sea of Love for Dallas Contemporary)
Joslyn Taylor (Photo by A Sea of Love for Dallas Contemporary)
Pablo Arellano and Ramiro Garcia (Photo by A Sea of Love for Dallas Contemporary)
Jill and Rod Sager (Photo by A Sea of Love for Dallas Contemporary)
The setting at Mirador (Photo by A Sea of Love for Dallas Contemporary)
Aguachile with Bay Scallops (Photo by A Sea of Love for Dallas Contemporary)
John McReynolds, Ann McReynolds, Jessica Nowitzki, and Su Wu. (Photo by A Sea of Love for Dallas Contemporary)

Inside the moodily-lit dining room, SWOON designed the textural, earthy tablescape. (Photo by A Sea of Love for Dallas Contemporary)

Mirador's Executive Chef Travis Wyatt collaborated with (James Beard semi-finalist!) Olivia Lopez of Molino Olōyō on the evening's thoughtful and inspired menu. (Photo by A Sea of Love for Dallas Contemporary)

Megan Delgado and Lucia Simek (Photo by A Sea of Love for Dallas Contemporary)

The setting at Mirador (Photo by A Sea of Love for Dallas Contemporary)

Carly and Micah Nance (Photo by A Sea of Love for Dallas Contemporary)

Presented in partnership with Pace Gallery, the dinner took place at Mirador, one of the most beautiful restaurants in Dallas. (Photo by A Sea of Love for Dallas Contemporary)

Tablescape by SWOON. (Photo by A Sea of Love for Dallas Contemporary)

Janelle Pinnell (Photo by A Sea of Love for Dallas Contemporary)

Curator Su Wu and Dallas Contemporary's Executive Director Lucia Simek (Photo by A Sea of Love for Dallas Contemporary)

Earthy and textural tablescape by SWOON. (Photo by A Sea of Love for Dallas Contemporary)

Lucia Simek and Su Wu (Photo by A Sea of Love for Dallas Contemporary)

Shayna Fontana and Rand Horowitz (Photo by A Sea of Love for Dallas Contemporary)

Details from SWOON's tablescape. (Photo by A Sea of Love for Dallas Contemporary)

Upon arrival, guests enjoyed hors d'oeuvres, as well as wine from RG|MX and cocktails with LALO Tequila. (Photo by A Sea of Love for Dallas Contemporary)

I love attending DC events because I always meet Interesting People who do Interesting Things. (Photo by A Sea of Love for Dallas Contemporary)

Richard Delgado (Photo by A Sea of Love for Dallas Contemporary)

Details from Dallas Contemporary's dinner at Mirador. (Photo by A Sea of Love for Dallas Contemporary)

Robyn and Michael Siegel (Photo by A Sea of Love for Dallas Contemporary)

Leslie Baptista and Gray Borcherdin (Photo by A Sea of Love for Dallas Contemporary)

Sam Sano and Jeny Bania (Photo by A Sea of Love for Dallas Contemporary)

Hannah Fagadau and Peter Augustus (Photo by A Sea of Love for Dallas Contemporary)

Su Wu, Sam Rubell, and Hannah Fagadau (Photo by A Sea of Love for Dallas Contemporary)

Cacao Nicuatole (Photo by A Sea of Love for Dallas Contemporary)

Rosin Saez and Marcello Andres (Photo by A Sea of Love for Dallas Contemporary)

Joslyn Taylor (Photo by A Sea of Love for Dallas Contemporary)

Pablo Arellano and Ramiro Garcia (Photo by A Sea of Love for Dallas Contemporary)

Jill and Rod Sager (Photo by A Sea of Love for Dallas Contemporary)

The setting at Mirador (Photo by A Sea of Love for Dallas Contemporary)

Aguachile with Bay Scallops (Photo by A Sea of Love for Dallas Contemporary)

At the beginning of March, a cast of the most exciting and dynamic creatives in Dallas assembled for a dinner in support of Dallas Contemporary’s (DC) upcoming exhibition, “You Stretched Diagonally Across It: Contemporary Tapestry.” Curated by Su Wu, the exhibit opens on April 11. Wherever DC goes, a cool factor follows.

In partnership with LOEWE, Catalina Gonzalez Jorba and Santiago Jorba hosted an intimate dinner for Dallas Contemporary last month in the “yellow room” of their stunning Highland Park home (currently featured on the cover of PaperCity magazine’s March issue!).

Once again, DC’s Executive Director Lucia Simek invited Wu, who flew in from Mexico City, to join the kunsthalle’s patrons and partners. Added to the Dream Team: Mirador. SWOON. Molino Olōyō. Belmond.

Presented in partnership with Pace Gallery, the dinner took place at Mirador, one of the most beautiful restaurants in Dallas. Upon arrival, guests enjoyed wine from RG|MX and cocktails with LALO Tequila. Belmond generously gifted an exclusive San Miguel de Allende experience at Casa de Sierra Nevada that tequila-motivated guests bid on throughout the evening.

I love attending Dallas Contemporary events because I always meet Interesting People who do Interesting Things. The crowd inspires me to level up. Instead of wearing a boring dress, I reached for my burgundy velvet suit, adorned with peach-colored feathers.

Inside the moodily-lit dining room, SWOON designed the textural, earthy tablescape. (I recently wrote about the multi-hyphenate practice’s new shop at The Joule.)

Mirador’s Executive Chef Travis Wyatt collaborated with (James Beard semi-finalist!) Olivia Lopez of Molino Olōyō on the evening’s thoughtful and inspired menu. (As a Millennial, whenever I write about food, I internally cosplay as Julia Robert’s character in My Best Friend’s Wedding. As food critic Julianna Potter said, “I’m writing it up as inventive and confident.”)

Inventive highlights included Sopecito de Carne Asada, Hongo Chileatole, a Hamachi Tostadita, Aguachile with (tiny! divine!) bay scallops, Texas Squash con Mole, Pescado con Moles, and Cacao Nicuatole.

In many ways, enjoying an inspired meal is like viewing new-to-you art forms. While we don’t always yet possess the “correct” vocabulary to articulate our experience, we know it is beautiful and special. So, yes, I googled Cacao Nicuatole to learn that it is a “pre-Columbian gelatinous dessert made from ground maize and sugar, traditional in Oaxaca, Mexico.” However, I understood upon that first bite that it was an homage to home and family. Conveying that feeling in a bite? Art!

Dallas Contemporary continues to collaborate with the coolest kids in town. And they’re inviting YOU to sit at their table, literally and figuratively.

“You Stretched Diagonally Across It: Contemporary Tapestry” opens at Dallas Contemporary on April 11. 

PC Spotted: Lucia Simek, Ann McReynolds, Rod Sager, Jeny Bania,  Sam Rubell,  Jessica NowitzkiJoanna Williams, Sam and Bret SanoJoslyn TaylorMegan DelgadoRobyn and Michael SiegelShayna Fontana Horowitz and Rand HorowitzCindy and Armand Schwartz, and Hannah Fagadau.

