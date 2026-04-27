Dallas Contemporary Reveals 2026 Gala as a Celebration of Latin American Artists and Culture

As the spring social calendar winds down (and before you flock to cooler temperatures), let’s turn our eyes towards Dallas in the fall.

When Dallas Contemporary announced Catalina Gonzlez Jorba, Peter Augustus Owen, and Ramiro Garcia as the co-chairs for their 2026 annual fundraising gala, my ears perked up. I immediately blocked out the date in my calendar as one that cannot be missed with these three creative visionaries at the helm.

To celebrate the event’s kickoff, the trio recently hosted a vibrant luncheon at Dallas Contemporary, where they revealed the gala’s theme and all the fabulous details. A curated crowd of the city’s most influential arts patrons, including Dallas Contemporary’s board presidents Ann McReynolds and Rod Sager, arrived at the private luncheon, which intentionally coincided with the opening of Francisco Moreno‘s monumental solo exhibition, “Historia Sintética.” (Editor’s Note: I insist you prioritize viewing it immediately!) Surrounded by his creations, guests were immersed in Moreno’s surreal world, which explores “the complexities of cultural hybridity and belonging.” The truly sublime exhibition, which provokes awe, is on display at the Kunsthalle through August 30.

Pablo Arellano of Concepto Studio designed a magnificent king’s table in the middle of Moreno’s murals, adorning it with fluorescent linens and sculptural fruit and floral displays. The setting, along with the divine menu from Cassandra Moses of Art 2 Catering and beats from DJ Romi Q, offered guests a taste of what is to come.

Jorba, Owen, and Garcia revealed that Dallas Contemporary’s 2026 Gala, which will take place on Saturday, September 26, is inspired by a midcentury Latin American revival. (I don’t know about you, but upon hearing those words, I’m immediately transported to Havana in the 1950s.) Following the lunch, I caught up with the co-chairs to get the inside scoop on the can’t-miss affair, which will be presented by Ann & John McReynolds.

As the event’s co-chairs, what is your vision for the 2026 Gala?

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Jorba: The vision for the 2026 Dallas Contemporary Gala is to create an immersive, culturally rich evening that feels both elevated and deeply intentional. Inspired by a 1950s Latin American revival, we aim to bring together art, design, and community through music, architecture, and movement in a way that feels alive and relevant today.

At the center of this vision is the work of Iván Argote, whose practice reflects on history, memory, and power, particularly the lasting impact of colonization in Latin America. His work invites us to question inherited narratives and reconsider how monuments and cultural structures shape identity. This gala serves as a space where these ideas are both celebrated and thoughtfully engaged.

More broadly, the goal is to reflect our current cultural and artistic moment. As the market shifts, collectors are moving with greater intention and seeking deeper engagement with art. The gala is not just a celebration, but a platform to connect people to the museum, the artists, and each other.

What can guests expect at this year’s Gala?

Jorba: Guests can expect an immersive, vibrant, and transportive evening where every detail is designed to be a lasting memory. From the moment they arrive, they will enter a world inspired by Latin jazz and midcentury glamour. The experience will unfold in layers, from intimate moments in a cigar bar to the sound of live saxophone and unexpected pockets of energy throughout the night.

Layered into that experience is a narrative shaped by Iván Argote’s work and the broader cultural dialogue surrounding Latin American art. The room will be filled with artists, collectors, and supporters who are all purposeful in shaping the future of Dallas Contemporary. Guests will leave having experienced something culturally resonant, emotionally engaging, and truly meaningful.

Why is highlighting Latin American artists important to you?

Jorba: This is deeply personal to me. As a Colombian, I feel a strong responsibility to help amplify voices from Latin America. Many Latin American artists, especially those living and working in the United States, are telling complex, layered stories of identity, migration, and memory that deserve institutional validation and visibility.

We are seeing a broader cultural shift where the market is placing greater emphasis on curatorial depth. In this context, it is vital to ensure that Latin American voices are represented not merely as a trend but as an enduring force in contemporary art. Supporting artists like Iván Argote allows us to challenge traditional narratives and foster a deeper cultural understanding.

What are you excited about for the future direction of Dallas Contemporary?

Garcia: What I love about Dallas Contemporary is how it supports artists while creating a space that feels open and inclusive to so many different voices. That’s something I connected with early on, and a big part of why I’m so excited to be involved now. For the Gala, there’s a lot of energy around our theme and how we bring it to life. We’re being very intentional in how we plan it to create a really special night for the arts community in North Texas.

I’m excited about the exhibitions ahead and the momentum building around Dallas Contemporary. We’re continuing to create strong programming while bringing the community together in a way that feels inclusive and connected.

Owen: I’m so inspired by the future of Dallas Contemporary. Over nearly 50 years, the museum has evolved into a space that is both globally relevant and firmly grounded in its local community. This year, we will continue to elevate bold international voices while deepening our engagement with Dallas in thoughtful and enduring ways. A strong commitment to expanding educational programming while providing artists with the opportunity to present their work in an institutional setting remains central to this vision.

PC Seen: John Quattrocchi and Joseph DeMartino, Nadia Dabbakeh, Kaleta Blaffer Johnson, Sally Pretorius, Caroline Harrison, Tammy Cotten Hartnett, Charlie Caulkins, Amanda Dillard, Melanie Jabbour, Shayna Fontana, Ashley Varel, Erica Denton, Katherine Levy, Bettina Bronfman, Max Trowbridge, Annika Cail, and Wasan Alfalahi.

For underwriting and sponsorship opportunities, email gala@dallascontemporary.org.