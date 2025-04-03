Miss Dallas, Stephanie Wendt – Miss Desoto, Caroline Cave – Miss Texas ,Annette Addo-Yobo – Miss Park Cities, Sarah Swift – Miss Richardson, Sadie Schiermeyer – Miss Spirit of Texas, Aliyah Birdow
Miss Dallas, Stephanie Wendt - Miss Desoto, Caroline Cave - Miss Texas ,Annette Addo-Yobo - Miss Park Cities, Sarah Swift - Miss Richardson, Sadie Schiermeyer - Miss Spirit of Texas, Aliyah Birdow

Doreen Griffith, incoming Dallas board chairperson, presented the Sandi Haddock Community Impact Award to Barclay Berdan, Texas Health Resources CEO (Photo by Cash Anglin Photography)

Mission supporters donating at the Go Red for Women luncheon (Photo by See Pink, Inc)

Nancy Brown, Shannon Murray

This year’s theme, “The Sky’s The Limit,” truly took the event to new heights as it educated, celebrated, and reflected upon the journey to change the future of women’s health. (Photo by Cash Anglin Photography)

Andrea Heid and family (Photo by See Pink, Inc)

Supporting women’s health has never been more important. (Photo by Cash Anglin Photography)

Survivors and volunteers at the Go Red for Women luncheon. (Photo by Cash Anglin Photography)

There were several activations during the luncheon. (Photo by Cash Anglin Photography)

Health Screenings & Assessments were sponsored by Texas Health. (Photo by Cash Anglin Photography)

Society / Featured Parties

Dallas Goes Red For Women With American Heart Association's Annual Luncheon

"The Sky's The Limit" Took The Fundraising Event to New Heights

BY // 04.03.25
Miss Dallas, Stephanie Wendt - Miss Desoto, Caroline Cave - Miss Texas ,Annette Addo-Yobo - Miss Park Cities, Sarah Swift - Miss Richardson, Sadie Schiermeyer - Miss Spirit of Texas, Aliyah Birdow
Doreen Griffith, incoming Dallas board chairperson, presented the Sandi Haddock Community Impact Award to Barclay Berdan, Texas Health Resources CEO (Photo by Cash Anglin Photography)
Mission supporters donating at the Go Red for Women luncheon (Photo by See Pink, Inc)
Nancy Brown, Shannon Murray
This year’s theme, “The Sky’s The Limit,” truly took the event to new heights as it educated, celebrated, and reflected upon the journey to change the future of women’s health. (Photo by Cash Anglin Photography)
Andrea Heid and family (Photo by See Pink, Inc)
Supporting women’s health has never been more important. (Photo by Cash Anglin Photography)
Survivors and volunteers at the Go Red for Women luncheon. (Photo by Cash Anglin Photography)
There were several activations during the luncheon. (Photo by Cash Anglin Photography)
Health Screenings & Assessments were sponsored by Texas Health. (Photo by Cash Anglin Photography)
Dr. Sarah Way (Photo by See Pink, Inc)
It was a sea of red as hundreds of men and women gathered at the Fairmont Dallas for the annual Go Red For Women Luncheon hosted by the American Heart Association. This year’s theme, “The Sky’s The Limit,” truly took the event to new heights as it educated, celebrated, and reflected upon the journey to change the future of women’s health.

Supporting women’s health has never been more important. The statistics are staggering. Cardiovascular disease is the number one killer of women, causing one in three deaths each year. Women are less likely than men to receive bystander CPR and 23 percent less likely to survive a cardiac arrest. Among females 20 years and older, nearly 45 percent are living with some form of cardiovascular disease. Less than 50 percent of women entering pregnancy in the United States have good heart health.

This spring, Dallas showed up to help change these numbers. Embracing the travel theme, each event attendee received a passport upon check-in, which they used to guide them through each of the inspiring on-site activations, featuring Mission Experience pop-ups at different “gates” including Health Screenings & Assessments sponsored by Texas Health, a Bubbly Bar sponsored by Forvis Mazars, Jet Set Photos, a Pledge Wall sponsored by KPMG, CPR sponsored by CMC, a Tribute to Heart Warriors sponsored by Arcosa, Somatic Breathing sponsored by Brown & Brown, CVS Minute Clinic, Strokes for Stroke (a painting pop-up) sponsored by Encompass Health, a Bead Bar (a place to make your own bracelets) and a Poem For You.

Supporting women’s health has never been more important. (Photo by Cash Anglin Photography)

As guests made their way through each gate’s Mission Experience, they were educated on different elements of women’s health, while also networking and socializing with other women’s health advocates. Of course, no one could miss the silent auction which ranged in a variety of items from sports packages to retail items to a stunning custom, tallHER floor-length red gown.

Doors to the red-adorned ballroom opened for lunch and guests mixed, mingled, and socialized as they took their seats for the program to begin.

The luncheon featured notable appearances by Nancy Brown, CEO of the American Heart Association, who engaged in a fireside chat titled “How the Go Red for Women Movement Is Advancing Women’s Health” with Shannon Murray from Fox 4 DFW, also the day’s emcee; Annette Addo-Yobo, Miss Texas 2024-2025, along with fellow titleholders from the Miss Texas organization. Various North Texans were honored for their work in the fight for women’s health including Barclay Berdan, CEO of Texas Health (Sandi Haddock Community Impact Honoree) — presented by incoming Dallas American Heart Association board chairperson Doreen Griffith.

It’s on all of us to recognize the signs, educate others, and help reverse these statistics to ensure a healthier, brighter Dallas for generations to come.

