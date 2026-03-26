Hearts Bloom at American Heart Association’s Dallas Go Red for Women Luncheon

Fashion sketches for guests at Dallas Go Red for Women Luncheon (Photo by See Pink, Inc)

Survivor Linda Potthoff and family at the Dallas Go Red for Women Luncheon. (Photo by See Pink, Inc)

Arriving at this year’s American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women Luncheon was like being transported straight onto the streets of Paris. One could hardly believe that they were indeed at the Fairmont Dallas. The yearly fundraiser is always gorgeous and next-level, but this year’s theme, “Hearts in Bloom,” was simply extraordinary. Our hats are off, or should we say, berets, to Co-Chairs Paoloa Arbour and Sandi Karrmann for leading such a phenomenal and inspiring event.

Upon stepping into the annual event, the sweet smell of florals and fauna filled the air within a chic French café-inspired setting. Beautiful flowers filled every corner of the room as 600 North Texans, adorned in their red from head to toe, mixed and mingled throughout pre-luncheon experiences. True to the theme, Parisian lampposts directed guests to the various experiences, and adorable, aesthetic European phone booths proved to be the perfect photo opportunities.

Of course, we must not forget the true reason for the afternoon, which was to inspire and educate attendees on the leading killer of women: cardiovascular disease (CVD). Nearly half of women over the age of 20 are living with some form of the disease. Through the Go Red for Women® movement, the American Heart Association continues to advance education, advocacy, and lifesaving research that support women at every age and stage of life.

What sets the Dallas Go Red for Women Luncheon apart from other local spring luncheons is the educational, experiential centers, and activations before the speakers take the stage.

This year, activations included: Gentle chair-yoga sessions by Studio Calme, a floral design studio where they crafted custom bouquets by Le Bloom Bar, along with a beauty touch-up bar offering hair and makeup enhancements, and a live fashion sketch artist capturing custom couture style illustrations.

A meaningful Know Your Family History stop encouraged guests to reflect on their roots with the reminder that your heart blooms brighter when you know your history. Nearby, an emotional Tribute Wall invited attendees to honor those they “Go Red” for, while a lively Silent Auction generated support for the future of women’s heart health. Hands-Only CPR demonstrations, Research Goes Red engagements, and Heart Powered advocacy activations connected guests directly with the lifesaving mission of the American Heart Association. Elegant photo moments and social vignettes were woven throughout the space, creating a fully immersive experience from start to finish.

The Allen Swipe













Next

The excitement continued as guests moved into the grand ballroom, where they dined on a heart-healthy lunch while listening to motivational speakers. Co-chairs Arbour, Chief Information Officer for Tenet Healthcare, and Karrmann, community philanthropist and retired Chief Human Resources Officer at Kimberly Clark, emphasized how urgent and personal this movement remains for women across North Texas.

The energy in the room continued with emcees Kristin Diaz, Anchor for NewsRadio 1080 KRLD, and Sam Gannon, Sports Co‑Host with FOX 4 News. The luncheon then honored Stacy Nahas as the 2026 Sandi Haddock Community Impact Honoree. Nahas, a longtime supporter of the American Heart Association, a former partner at KPMG, and past Dallas Go Red for Women Chair, has championed women’s cardiovascular health through her leadership, philanthropy, and service. Her dedication reflects the spirit and purpose of the award and the lasting impact she continues to make.

The program concluded with keynote speaker Dr. Jessica Shepherd, a board-certified OB/GYN and author of Generation M, the chart-topping book redefining women’s health, who offered compelling insights into prevention, early detection, and the importance of empowering women through accurate, accessible health information.

BuDhaGirl also presented guests with a special KOI Rouge Bangle to add to their stack — a duo-tone with red (representing strength and vitality) and gold (representing hope and enduring light).

In addition to national sponsor CVS Health, the Dallas Go Red for Women movement is supported locally by CMC, Kimberly-Clark, and Texas Health. So far, the 2026 campaign has raised $1.6 million and support continues to grow.

The Dallas Go Red for Women Luncheon was a reminder for women all year-long to grow strong, prioritize their health, and learn CPR. You may just save a life.

PC Seen: Beth Corl, Tom Greco, along with community leaders Regina Bruce, Susan Wetzel, Doreen Griffith, Stacy Murray, and Darlene Ellison. Also in attendance were survivor Linda Potthoff, global influencer and women’s heart health advocate Dr. ShantaQuilette Develle Carter Williams, Dr. Carla Russo, Shannon Freeze, Krista Farber Weinstein, Cristal Retana Lule, and Gabrielle “Gabe” Madison.