Ashley Longshore, Harris Reed, and Local Gliterrati Celebrate a New Era for the Dallas Museum of Art

The Collection Gala featured an impressive selection of 37 works generously donated by leading contemporary artists and galleries, "reflecting both emerging voices and established names." (Photo by BFA and Steve Lucero)

A blue-hued after party sponsored by sponsored by Kástra Elión Vodka followed, as guests partook in late-night revelry fueled by martini fountains. (Photo by BFA and Steve Lucero)

Mark di Suvero’s "Ave" sculpture that permanently resides on the DMA's south lawn inspired Todd Fiscus' (of Todd Events) event design for the evening. (Photo by George Fiala)

I love the expression “paint the town red.” It means “to go out and enjoy oneself flamboyantly.” For Dallas Museum of Art’s inaugural The Collection Gala, the DMA and 420 of its most devoted patrons did just that.

Sixty-five years ago, Margaret McDermott created the Beaux Arts Ball, and the celebrated Art Ball followed it. TWO x TWO for AIDS and Art ended last year after 25 years. Artists constantly reinvent themselves, and the DMA recognized the opportunity to chisel “a new way forward.” The next iteration of their bold vision, The Collection Gala, presented by Sewell, will help the DMA fulfill its mission as North Texas’ only encyclopedic art museum.

Let Your Look Be ‘A Moment’

I recently purchased (for a small fortune, despite the sale price) a magnificent, over-the-top, completely impractical black and white Carolina Herrera ballgown. (I shop with a guiding mantra to “Buy the dress; find the occasion.”) I oscillated between two black tie events for her debut: The Collection Gala and, well, you can guess the other.

I asked my colleague, PaperCity magazine’s beloved editor-in-chief, Billy Fong, for his opinion. Without missing a beat, he replied, “Do you want it to be A Moment? Then wear it to The Collection Gala.”

The charismatic Javier Burkle joined me as my handsome date for the evening, dressed to the nines in a Ralph Lauren tuxedo (black jacket, white pants) and finished with my favorite “go to hell ankles” (I.e., no socks) and velvet Stubbs & Wootton smoking slippers embroidered with Scalamandre zebras. Artful black tie perfection.

Other “moments” that caught my attention include my favorite tiny dynamo, Elaine Agather, who shimmered in black sequins, Catalina Gonzalez Jorba in a deep red halter by Colombian designer Francesca Miranda, and Marlena English in 1960s vintage (my favorite words).

Holiday Gift Guide Swipe Little Torch The Gift Bag Lake Austin Spa Resort Haney Home Concierge Wexel Art Maison Palo Santo Amy’s Ice Creams Fonda San Miguel













Next

The ‘ART’ of the Party

Descending upon the DMA, guests immediately lined up for a spin in the Glambot. (And to think — Zendaya makes it look so easy!) During the cocktail hour, dirty martinis and blood orange margaritas flowed. A regal hot pink poodle named Bruno, dyed specifically for the occasion, paraded around. The well-heeled revelers admired star-studded guests like artist Ashley Longshore (in a voluminous canary yellow mini dress and sky-high platforms) and Nina Ricci Creative Director Harris Reed, who held court in a booth with Brian Bolke. Certainly, Longshore could teach us all a thing or two about how to strike a pose.

Mark di Suvero’s “Ave” sculpture that permanently resides on the DMA’s south lawn inspired Todd Fiscus‘ (of Todd Events) contemporary event design for the evening. You know the one. It’s big; it’s steel. And it is RED. The fiery hue colored all aspects of the evening, but dominated the tent, where DJ Romi Q spun the night away.

For the fare, Cassandra Moses (with her signature bob and bangs dipped in inky black, chic!) of Art 2 Catering imagined a dinner experience worthy of its distinguished guests. Highlights bookended the meal — starting with a sous vide egg brimming with Regiis Ova caviar for the amuse bouche and ending with a bittersweet chocolate pâté featuring a vanilla ice cream cigar that was more festive than photogenic (a sentiment I can relate to).

When Art, Creativity, and Generosity Come Together

“From the Beaux Arts Ball to the Art Ball, we continue to reimagine how an annual celebration of our important history, encyclopedic collections, generous patrons and engaged community will continue to inspire and sustain our mission for years to come,” said Dallas Museum of Art Board of Trustees Chairman Sharon Young. Board of Trustees President Gowri N. Sharma added, “We are deeply grateful to our sponsors, the galleries, the artists and everyone who made our vision for this special celebration a reality, demonstrating what can happen when art, creativity and generosity come together.” Young and Sharma then introduced Brian Ferriso, the DMA’s newly-appointed Eugene McDermott Director.

The Collection Gala featured an impressive selection of 37 works generously donated by leading contemporary artists and galleries, “reflecting both emerging voices and established names.” In the silent auction (conducted in the most retro of fashions– in pencil!), my standout favorite was Francisco Moreno‘s “Pensive Sun.” I told him so at dinner. Moreno replied, “You know what the sun was thinking? ‘Did I leave the oven on?'”

For the inaugural year, the DMA recognized collection artist Emmi Whitehorse as The Collection Gala’s featured artist. As the final offering in a spectacular five-lot live auction, Sotheby’s New York auctioneer Phyllis Kao sold Whitehorse’s 2025 piece “Forest Floor” for $225,000. Kao provided a Manhattan-specific level of precision to the live auction. A master of her craft, she stoically charmed the audience with her zesty one-liners (“the more you bid, the more you’ll like the painting!”). To start the auction, Kao said, “From the bottom of my heart, I hope you all are very drunk!”

A blue-hued after party sponsored by Kástra Elión Vodka followed, as guests partook in late-night revelry fueled by martini fountains. More than a few moments were, shall we say, “collected” during this star-studded night for Dallas’ most devoted patrons of the arts. With that, the DMA leaps into its next era, looking more glamorous than ever.

PC Spotted: Jessica Nowitzki, Christine Beauchamp, Moll and Charlie Anderson, Nancy Rogers, Cindy and Howard Rachofsky, Faisal Halum, Lisa and John Runyon, Deedie Rose, Marguerite Hoffman, Jacquelin Sewell Atkinson and William Atkinson, Christina and Sal Jafar II, Catalina Gonzalez Jorba and Santiago Jorba, Kasey and Todd Lemkin, Amanda and Charlie Shufeldt, Peggy Sewell, Mike and Aphrodite Camello, Leigh Anne and Dave Clark, Andy Smith and Paul von Wupperfeld, Megan Gratch, Meghan Looney, Illa Gaunt, Natalie Steen, and Bradley Agather Means and Coley Means.