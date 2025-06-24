The Best of Dallas’ Spring Social Season, Part One — From Dazzling Celebrity Speakers to Legendary Entrances, These Parties Made an Impression

The cast of "Back to the Future: The Musical" attended Broadway Dallas' Gala After Party and line danced to "Footloose." (Photo by nbarrett photography)

In early January, after the conclusion of a wild and wonderful fall, I tied a bow on the social marathon by highlighting some of the best moments from a record-breaking fundraising season. Now that summer has officially begun, it seems fitting to reflect on Dallas’ spring social season and recognize the fabulous events where we dressed up, air kissed, toasted, shimmied on the dance floor, raised our paddles, and bid for the hope of a brighter future in North Texas.

Best Party

I’ve been trying to tell y’all— Broadway Dallas knows how to throw a party. In 2024, co-chairs Joseph DeMartino and John Quattrocchi hosted the Tina Turner-themed soirée that was simply the best. The proof is in the pudding because Broadway Dallas asked the powerhouse duo to once again chair this year’s gala, which took guests back to the future.

A DeLorean parked in front of the Music Hall at Fair Park set the stage for the event that included a full performance of “Back to the Future: The Musical.” After the show, DJ Lucy Wrubel spun a hit list of ’80s bangers while a robot be-bopped around the room delivering Whataburger.

At one point, the entire cast of the show held court on the dance floor, line dancing to “Footloose.” As I said before, it felt like a scene out of a John Hughes movie, and who doesn’t love a John Hughes movie?

Best Fashion

When I wrote about the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s signature February event, I called it “the most beguiling gathering of galentines.” In a season of events that invite the ladies of Dallas to don their most festive finery, the gals know to save their best pink and red look for the St. Valentine’s Day Luncheon & Fashion Show. This year, the perennially chic Courtney Petit and Caitlin Wilson served as co-chairs for the event, which honored former First Lady Laura Bush with the ICON Award.

The fashion show featured Highland Park Village retailers La Vie Style House, Veronica Beard, Simkhai, Lela Rose, Carolina Herrera, and LoveShackFancy. Attendees’ ensembles dazzled in equal measure. An Alaïa heart bag here, a pink mink there. What else can I say? I love the St. Valentine’s Day lewks.

Best Speaker

At Community Partners of Dallas’ 19th annual Chick Lit Luncheon, Hoda Kotb spellbound the audience from the second she graced the stage in a red jumpsuit. Matthew McConaughey and wife Camila Alves McConaughey took the prize for the fall fundraiser lineup, and Kotb seized it for Dallas’ spring social season, showcasing her signature sincerity, vulnerability, warmth, and sense of humor… all wrapped up in a megawatt smile.

Kotb FaceTimed Jenna Bush Hager, praised minivan life, and talked about becoming a mom “right on time.” She felt like the perfect choice for an event that raises critical funds for abused and neglected children in Dallas County. I cannot tell you how many times I heard someone say, “I love Hoda” that day, myself included. We do. We love Hoda!

Best Twist on Tradition

I attended Jewel Charity Ball for the first time, fresh off of reading Rena Pederson’s The King of Diamonds: The Search for the Elusive Texas Jewel Thief. The first heist took place on Saturday, January 24, 1959.

“Bruno and Josephine Graf were going to one of the year’s most glamorous social events. For him, that meant black tie. For her, it meant jewels, cascades of them. The Grafs were attending the Jewel Charity Ball in Fort Worth, where women were expected to sparkle.”

This year, for the first time in the event’s 72-year history, Fort Worth’s fanciest black tie affair invited guests to add a Texas spin — boots and bling encouraged — to their ‘fits. I did what any native Texan would do— I wore Miron Crosby cowboy boots with my Carolina Herrera taxi cab yellow ball gown and hit the town!

Jewel Charity President Peggy Sims chose the theme, “The Sky’s the Limit,” inspired by the beauty of a Texas sunset, and guests interpretations of the dress code were as expansive as our beloved state’s skyline. It was a fun twist on tradition, and I can’t wait to see what’s in store for 2026!

Best Entrance

AS IF I wouldn’t create an entirely new category just to use this photo of Safari Elaine!

For Senior Source’s Spirit of Generations luncheon, honoree (and banking legend) Elaine Agather entered the Chantilly Ballroom proudly perched on the back seat of a fire engine red 1966 Ford Mustang. The Hilton Anatole has never been cooler.

The program honored Agather and cleverly articulated her message, known as “Elaine’s Eight”:

Saddle your own horse. Like what you do. Turn on a dime. Stay connected. Practice free speech. Get over it. Develop your funny bone. Strengthen your backbone.

I’ll have what she’s having!

Editor’s Note: The spring was simply so fabulous that we cannot contain the highlights in one story alone. Stay tuned for part two of The Best of Dallas’ Spring Social Season…