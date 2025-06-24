The Best of Dallas’ Spring Social Season, Part One — From Dazzling Celebrity Speakers to Legendary Entrances, These Parties Made an Impression

Broadway Dallas (Photo by nbarrett photography)
A DeLorean parked in front of the Musical Hall at Fair Park (Photo by nbarrett photography)
St. Valentine’s Luncheon Laura Bush (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Lucy Price and Ellie Price in LoveShackFancy with mailman Jack Rugg (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
St. Valentine’s Luncheon (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
A Chick Lit conversation with NBC5’s Laura Harris and Hoda Kotb (Photo by Tamytha Cameron, Celeste Cass, Thomas Garza, and Nate Rehlander) (Photo by Tamytha Cameron, Celeste Cass, Thomas Garza, and Nate Rehlander)
Jewel Charity Ball
Jewel Charity Ball
Elaine Agather (Photo by Kristina Bowman)
01
09

The cast of "Back to the Future: The Musical" attended Broadway Dallas' Gala After Party and line danced to "Footloose." (Photo by nbarrett photography)

02
09

A DeLorean parked in front of the Musical Hall at Fair Park (Photo by nbarrett photography)

03
09

Caitlin Wilson, Former First Lady Mrs. Laura Bush, and Courtney Petit chat backstage. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

04
09

Lucy Price and Ellie Price in LoveShackFancy with mailman Jack Rugg (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

05
09

Liz Thrash and Victoria Snee (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

06
09

A Chick Lit conversation with NBC5's Laura Harris and Hoda Kotb (Photo by Tamytha Cameron, Celeste Cass, Thomas Garza, and Nate Rehlander)

07
09

Jordan and Ty Stimpson (Photo by Rachel DeLira)

08
09

Kelly Hanley, Lauren Harwell, Peggy Sims, Debbie Boudreaux (Photo by Rachel DeLira)

09
09

Elaine Agather entered the Chantilly Ballroom proudly perched on the back seat of a fire engine red 1966 Ford Mustang. (Photo by Kristina Bowman)

Broadway Dallas (Photo by nbarrett photography)
A DeLorean parked in front of the Musical Hall at Fair Park (Photo by nbarrett photography)
St. Valentine’s Luncheon Laura Bush (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Lucy Price and Ellie Price in LoveShackFancy with mailman Jack Rugg (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
St. Valentine’s Luncheon (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
A Chick Lit conversation with NBC5’s Laura Harris and Hoda Kotb (Photo by Tamytha Cameron, Celeste Cass, Thomas Garza, and Nate Rehlander) (Photo by Tamytha Cameron, Celeste Cass, Thomas Garza, and Nate Rehlander)
Jewel Charity Ball
Jewel Charity Ball
Elaine Agather (Photo by Kristina Bowman)
Society / Featured Parties

The Best of Dallas’ Spring Social Season, Part One — From Dazzling Celebrity Speakers to Legendary Entrances, These Parties Made an Impression

A Few Highlights From A Fabulous Fundraising Season

BY // 06.24.25
The cast of "Back to the Future: The Musical" attended Broadway Dallas' Gala After Party and line danced to "Footloose." (Photo by nbarrett photography)
A DeLorean parked in front of the Musical Hall at Fair Park (Photo by nbarrett photography)
Caitlin Wilson, Former First Lady Mrs. Laura Bush, and Courtney Petit chat backstage. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Lucy Price and Ellie Price in LoveShackFancy with mailman Jack Rugg (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Liz Thrash and Victoria Snee (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
A Chick Lit conversation with NBC5's Laura Harris and Hoda Kotb (Photo by Tamytha Cameron, Celeste Cass, Thomas Garza, and Nate Rehlander)
Jordan and Ty Stimpson (Photo by Rachel DeLira)
Kelly Hanley, Lauren Harwell, Peggy Sims, Debbie Boudreaux (Photo by Rachel DeLira)
Elaine Agather entered the Chantilly Ballroom proudly perched on the back seat of a fire engine red 1966 Ford Mustang. (Photo by Kristina Bowman)
1
9

The cast of "Back to the Future: The Musical" attended Broadway Dallas' Gala After Party and line danced to "Footloose." (Photo by nbarrett photography)

2
9

A DeLorean parked in front of the Musical Hall at Fair Park (Photo by nbarrett photography)

3
9

Caitlin Wilson, Former First Lady Mrs. Laura Bush, and Courtney Petit chat backstage. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

4
9

Lucy Price and Ellie Price in LoveShackFancy with mailman Jack Rugg (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

5
9

Liz Thrash and Victoria Snee (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

6
9

A Chick Lit conversation with NBC5's Laura Harris and Hoda Kotb (Photo by Tamytha Cameron, Celeste Cass, Thomas Garza, and Nate Rehlander)

7
9

Jordan and Ty Stimpson (Photo by Rachel DeLira)

8
9

Kelly Hanley, Lauren Harwell, Peggy Sims, Debbie Boudreaux (Photo by Rachel DeLira)

9
9

Elaine Agather entered the Chantilly Ballroom proudly perched on the back seat of a fire engine red 1966 Ford Mustang. (Photo by Kristina Bowman)

In early January, after the conclusion of a wild and wonderful fall, I tied a bow on the social marathon by highlighting some of the best moments from a record-breaking fundraising season. Now that summer has officially begun, it seems fitting to reflect on Dallas’ spring social season and recognize the fabulous events where we dressed up, air kissed, toasted, shimmied on the dance floor, raised our paddles, and bid for the hope of a brighter future in North Texas.

DJ Lucy Wrubel (Photo by nbarrett photography)
DJ Lucy Wrubel at Broadway Dallas’ annual gala (Photo by nbarrett photography)

Best Party

I’ve been trying to tell y’all— Broadway Dallas knows how to throw a party. In 2024, co-chairs Joseph DeMartino and John Quattrocchi hosted the Tina Turner-themed soirée that was simply the best. The proof is in the pudding because Broadway Dallas asked the powerhouse duo to once again chair this year’s gala, which took guests back to the future.

A DeLorean parked in front of the Music Hall at Fair Park set the stage for the event that included a full performance of “Back to the Future: The Musical.” After the show, DJ Lucy Wrubel spun a hit list of ’80s bangers while a robot be-bopped around the room delivering Whataburger.

At one point, the entire cast of the show held court on the dance floor, line dancing to “Footloose.” As I said before, it felt like a scene out of a John Hughes movie, and who doesn’t love a John Hughes movie?

St. Valentine’s Luncheon (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Maggie Kipp, Billy Fong and St. Valentine’s Day Luncheon co-chairs Courtney Petit and Caitlin Wilson (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Best Fashion

When I wrote about the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s signature February event, I called it “the most beguiling gathering of galentines.” In a season of events that invite the ladies of Dallas to don their most festive finery, the gals know to save their best pink and red look for the St. Valentine’s Day Luncheon & Fashion Show. This year, the perennially chic Courtney Petit and Caitlin Wilson served as co-chairs for the event, which honored former First Lady Laura Bush with the ICON Award.

The fashion show featured Highland Park Village retailers La Vie Style House, Veronica Beard, Simkhai, Lela Rose, Carolina Herrera, and LoveShackFancy. Attendees’ ensembles dazzled in equal measure. An Alaïa heart bag here, a pink mink there. What else can I say? I love the St. Valentine’s Day lewks.

Father's Day Gifts

Swipe
  • Bering's June 2025
  • Bering's June 2025
  • Bering's June 2025
  • Bering's June 2025
  • Bering's June 2025
  • Bering's June 2025
  • Bering's June 2025
  • Bering's June 2025
  • Bering's June 2025
Chick Lit Luncheon featured speaker Hoda Kotb (Photo by Tamytha Cameron, Celeste Cass, Thomas Garza, and Nate Rehlander) (Photo by Tamytha Cameron, Celeste Cass, Thomas Garza, and Nate Rehlander)
Chick Lit Luncheon featured speaker Hoda Kotb (Photo by Tamytha Cameron, Celeste Cass, Thomas Garza, and Nate Rehlander)

Best Speaker

At Community Partners of Dallas’ 19th annual Chick Lit Luncheon, Hoda Kotb spellbound the audience from the second she graced the stage in a red jumpsuit. Matthew McConaughey and wife Camila Alves McConaughey took the prize for the fall fundraiser lineup, and Kotb seized it for Dallas’ spring social season, showcasing her signature sincerity, vulnerability, warmth, and sense of humor… all wrapped up in a megawatt smile.

Kotb FaceTimed Jenna Bush Hager, praised minivan life, and talked about becoming a mom “right on time.” She felt like the perfect choice for an event that raises critical funds for abused and neglected children in Dallas County. I cannot tell you how many times I heard someone say, “I love Hoda” that day, myself included. We do. We love Hoda!

Jewel Charity Ball
Jordan and Ty Stimpson at Jewel Charity Ball in Fort Worth (Photo by Rachel DeLira)

Best Twist on Tradition

I attended Jewel Charity Ball for the first time, fresh off of reading Rena Pederson’s The King of Diamonds: The Search for the Elusive Texas Jewel Thief. The first heist took place on Saturday, January 24, 1959.

“Bruno and Josephine Graf were going to one of the year’s most glamorous social events. For him, that meant black tie. For her, it meant jewels, cascades of them. The Grafs were attending the Jewel Charity Ball in Fort Worth, where women were expected to sparkle.”

This year, for the first time in the event’s 72-year history, Fort Worth’s fanciest black tie affair invited guests to add a Texas spin — boots and bling encouraged — to their ‘fits. I did what any native Texan would do— I wore Miron Crosby cowboy boots with my Carolina Herrera taxi cab yellow ball gown and hit the town!

Jewel Charity President Peggy Sims chose the theme, “The Sky’s the Limit,” inspired by the beauty of a Texas sunset, and guests interpretations of the dress code were as expansive as our beloved state’s skyline. It was a fun twist on tradition, and I can’t wait to see what’s in store for 2026!

Elaine Agather (Photo by Kristina Bowman)
Elaine Agather entered the Chantilly Ballroom proudly perched on the back seat of a fire engine red 1966 Ford Mustang. (Photo by Kristina Bowman)

Best Entrance

AS IF I wouldn’t create an entirely new category just to use this photo of Safari Elaine!

For Senior Source’s Spirit of Generations luncheon, honoree (and banking legend) Elaine Agather entered the Chantilly Ballroom proudly perched on the back seat of a fire engine red 1966 Ford Mustang. The Hilton Anatole has never been cooler.

The program honored Agather and cleverly articulated her message, known as “Elaine’s Eight”:

Saddle your own horse. Like what you do. Turn on a dime. Stay connected. Practice free speech. Get over it. Develop your funny bone. Strengthen your backbone.

I’ll have what she’s having!

Editor’s Note: The spring was simply so fabulous that we cannot contain the highlights in one story alone. Stay tuned for part two of The Best of Dallas’ Spring Social Season…

We personalize your primary care.
Same-day appointments available.
Methodist_Leading_Medicine_White
LEARN MORE

Featured Properties

Swipe
2 Wexford Ct.
Piney Point
FOR SALE

2 Wexford Ct.
Piney Point, TX

$5,985,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
2 Wexford Ct.
2016 Dryden
Southgate
FOR SALE

2016 Dryden
HOUSTON, TX

$795,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
2016 Dryden
3266 Locke Lane
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3266 Locke Lane
HOUSTON, TX

$3,500,000 Learn More about this property
George Sutherland
This property is listed by: George Sutherland (832) 435-7942 Email Realtor
3266 Locke Lane
1023 Waverly
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

1023 Waverly
HOUSTON, TX

$1,325,000 Learn More about this property
Jason Knebel
This property is listed by: Jason Knebel (713) 232-9712 Email Realtor
1023 Waverly
34 Pravia Path Drive
Sienna Village Of Bees Creek
FOR SALE

34 Pravia Path Drive
Missouri City, TX

$1,225,000 Learn More about this property
Meg Greenwood Rife
This property is listed by: Meg Greenwood Rife (832) 578-2594 Email Realtor
34 Pravia Path Drive
2347 Glen Haven Boulevard
Braeswood
FOR SALE

2347 Glen Haven Boulevard
HOUSTON, TX

$1,850,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
2347 Glen Haven Boulevard
5712 Arabelle Lake
Cottage Grove
FOR SALE

5712 Arabelle Lake
HOUSTON, TX

$500,000 Learn More about this property
Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
5712 Arabelle Lake
1657 Banks
North Edgemont
FOR SALE

1657 Banks
Houston, TX

$1,725,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Jo Reid (713) 582-6150 Email Realtor
1657 Banks
9718 Checkerboard Street
Marilyn Estates
FOR SALE

9718 Checkerboard Street
HOUSTON, TX

$675,000 Learn More about this property
Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
9718 Checkerboard Street
2007 Bolsover Street
Southampton Place
FOR SALE

2007 Bolsover Street
Houston, TX

$1,725,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
2007 Bolsover Street
3653 Inverness
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3653 Inverness
HOUSTON, TX

$13,000,000 Learn More about this property
Beverly Berry
This property is listed by: Beverly Berry (713) 302-6999 Email Realtor
3653 Inverness
9314 Saddle Lane
Spring Branch Oaks
FOR SALE

9314 Saddle Lane
HOUSTON, TX

$1,275,000 Learn More about this property
Meg Greenwood Rife
This property is listed by: Meg Greenwood Rife (832) 578-2594 Email Realtor
9314 Saddle Lane
3717 Carlon
Southside Place
FOR SALE

3717 Carlon
Southside Place, TX

$3,550,000 Learn More about this property
Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
3717 Carlon
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X