Stanley Korshak Celebrates Italian Elegance at ‘With Love, From Italy’ Fashion Show and Luncheon

It isn’t spring without a fashion show or two. Thankfully, there’s no need to hop on a jet and travel around the world to Fashion Week when one of Dallas’ top fashion icons and retailers is bringing the latest styles to the catwalk right here to the heart of Uptown.

Stanley Korshak recently hosted its highly anticipated “With Love, From Italy” fashion show and luncheon, an unforgettable celebration of Italian craftsmanship, culture, and style. Of course, no one does it better or more genuinely than Stanley Korshak. The event was presented in partnership with the Italian Trade Agency, so you know it was simply divine.

Set against an atmosphere of refined luxury, the event brought together the store’s most valued clients and fashion enthusiasts for an afternoon immersed in the artistry of Italy’s most iconic designers.

The runway presentation showcased a stunning array of Italian collections, featuring designs from Brunello Cucinelli, Lunatica, Moncler, Kiton, Dolce & Gabbana, Zegna, Valentino, La Double J, Mattia Cielo, Missoni, and more. Each look reflected the heritage, innovation, and timeless sophistication synonymous with Italian fashion.

The elegant affair was graciously hosted by Kit Sawers, Jojo Fleiss, and Holly Krug. Several Italian-themed pop-up shops were sprinkled throughout the luxury retailer for guests to enjoy. Guests were also treated to a lively fashion presentation by Stanley Korshak’s Chuck Steelman with special guest speaker Michele Callegari, who shared insights into Italian fashion, craftsmanship, and the enduring influence of Italy on global style. Mr. Callegari is the owner of an Italian-based men’s grooming line, Barberino, which is sold at Stanley Korshak.

Adding to the immersive experience, attendees enjoyed a beautifully curated Italian-themed luncheon prepared by The Food Company, featuring authentic flavors that complemented the day’s theme. As a thoughtful takeaway, guests received custom cookies designed to replicate the Italian flag, along with copies of Vogue Italia, further celebrating Italy’s rich cultural and fashion heritage. The in-store event was a true expression of Stanley Korshak’s commitment to delivering exceptional experiences that blend fashion, culture, and community. The event not only highlighted the finest in Italian design but also created a memorable and meaningful gathering for clients and friends of the store.

No one does fashion quite like the Italians. And when you pair Italian designers with some of the best dressed in Dallas? Bellissima!

PC Seen: Stanley Korshak co-owners Chris Mitchell and Andrew Mitchell, Rachel Scoggins Taylor, Kristin Hallam, Darcy Ribman, Whitney Cameron, Olivia Mueller, LeeAnn White, Lucy Wrubel, Maria Venegas, and Joyce Goss.