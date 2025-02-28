Debutantes Perform the Iconic ‘Texas Dip’ At Dallas Symphony Orchestra League’s Largest Fundraiser

Elle Chavis does the "Texas Dip." (Photo by Gittings)
2025 Debutantes with Presentation Ball Co-chair Barbara Averitt, DSOL President Dixey Arterburn, Presentation Ball Co-chair Ginger Sager. (Photo by Gittings)
Lauren Brown and Steven Brown. (Photo by Gittings)
Honorary Chairs Shirley and Bill McIntyre. (Photo by Gittings)
Presentation Ball Co-chair Barbara Averitt, DSOL President Dixey Arterburn, Presentation Ball Co-chair Ginger Sager. (Photo by Gittings)
Winn family: Marigny, Christine, Annabeth, Lester, John. (Photo by Gittings)
Finley Galvin, Isabelle Eggart, Madeleine Hubach. (Photo by Gittings)
Grace Hoverman, Elle Chavis, Samantha Ward, Harper Knight (Photo by Gittings)
Mary Stone, Julia Montgomery. (Photo by Gittings)
Eliana Lourdes Garcia, Sophie Goelzer, Elizabeth Goelzer. (Photo by Gittings)
Terrence, Elle, and Audra Chavis. (Photo by Gittings)
Olivia Barber. (Photo by Gittings)
The tablescape at the 39th annual Presentation Ball. (Photo by Gittings)
A formal seated dinner and dancing concluded the evening. (Photo by Gittings)
Morgan, Julian, Vivian, and Jennifer Potter. (Photo by Gittings)
Abi, Ava, Fred, and Ali Perpall (Photo by Gittings)
Julia, Dawne, Ava, Patrick, and Celia Tribolet. (Photo by Gittings)
William, Cynthia, Annabel, and William Everitt, Sr. (Photo by Gittings)
Eryn, Maddy Grace, and Patrick Sporl. (Photo by Gittings)
Kristi, Sydney, and Ron Hoyl. (Photo by Gittings)
David, Janie and Jack Condon (Photo by Gittings)
Eduardo, Garcia, Jr., Eliana Lourdes, and Yolanda Garcia (Photo by Gittings)
Marshall, Katherine, Blainey, and Christopher Hess. (Photo by Gittings)
Carrie, Isabelle, and Miles Eggart. (Photo by Gittings)
Mitchell Ward, Samantha Ward, Patricia Wills-Ward. (Photo by Gittings)
Key, Coker Sr., Katherine Coker, Olivia Coker, Key Coker, Jr. (Photo by Gittings)
Matthew, Kaylie, Bitsy, and JB Hudnall. (Photo by Gittings)
Committee Chairs: Sandy Ammons, Claire Catrino, Emily Young, Nancy Gopez. (Photo by Gittings)
The Assembly: (front row) Margaret Bracken, Katherine Downing, Bronwyn Cordiak, Allie McWhorter, Isabella Cox, (back row): Katie Kottwitz, Danielle Ward, Paige Williams. (Photo by Gittings)
Honor Guard Officers: Thomas Liu, Ryan McCord, Matthew Melcher, John Liptack, Eric Hirschbrich, and Jack Schlafer. (Photo by Gittings)
Brooke Makenna Barnes (Photo by Gittings)
Sara Cashion and Richard Holden. (Photo by Gittings)
Sara and Matthew Cavey. (Photo by Gittings)
Eliana Lourdes Garcia. (Photo by Gittings)
Grace and John Morrison. (Photo by Gittings)
Alexandra Sargis, Michael Borens (Photo by Gittings)
Grace and Jack Schlafer (Photo by Gittings)
Ivy Mazzucchi and Thomas Liu. (Photo by Gittings)
Rebecca Ciarochi and Matthew Melcher. (Photo by Gittings)
Olivia and Key Coker, Jr. (Photo by Gittings)
Lauren Brown and Matthew Laza. (Photo by Gittings)
Hannah and Mitchell Jackson. (Photo by Gittings)
Elle Chavis does the "Texas Dip." (Photo by Gittings)

2025 Debutantes with Presentation Ball Co-chair Barbara Averitt, DSOL President Dixey Arterburn, Presentation Ball Co-chair Ginger Sager. (Photo by Gittings)

Lauren Brown and Steven Brown (Photo by Gittings)

Honorary Chairs Shirley and Bill McIntyre. (Photo by Gittings)

Presentation Ball Co-chair Barbara Averitt, DSOL President Dixey Arterburn, Presentation Ball Co-chair Ginger Sager. (Photo by Gittings)

Winn family: Marigny, Christine, Annabeth, Lester, John. (Photo by Gittings)

Finley Galvin, Isabelle Eggart, Madeleine Hubach. (Photo by Gittings)

Grace Hoverman, Elle Chavis, Samantha Ward, Harper Knight (Photo by Gittings)

Mary Stone, Julia Montgomery. (Photo by Gittings)

Eliana Lourdes Garcia, Sophie Goelzer, Elizabeth Goelzer. (Photo by Gittings)

Terrence, Elle, and Audra Chavis. (Photo by Gittings)

Olivia Barber. (Photo by Gittings)

The tablescape at the 39th annual Presentation Ball. (Photo by Gittings)

A formal seated dinner and dancing concluded the evening. (Photo by Gittings)

Morgan, Julian, Vivian, and Jennifer Potter. (Photo by Gittings)

Abi, Ava, Fred, and Ali Perpall (Photo by Gittings)

Julia, Dawne, Ava, Patrick, and Celia Tribolet. (Photo by Gittings)

William, Cynthia, Annabel, and William Everitt, Sr. (Photo by Gittings)

Eryn, Maddy Grace, and Patrick Sporl. (Photo by Gittings)

Kristi, Sydney, and Ron Hoyl. (Photo by Gittings)

David, Janie and Jack Condon (Photo by Gittings)

Eduardo, Garcia, Jr., Eliana Lourdes, and Yolanda Garcia (Photo by Gittings)

Marshall, Katherine, Blainey, and Christopher Hess. (Photo by Gittings)

Carrie, Isabelle, and Miles Eggart. (Photo by Gittings)

Mitchell Ward, Samantha Ward, Patricia Wills-Ward. (Photo by Gittings)

Key, Coker Sr., Katherine Coker, Olivia Coker, Key Coker, Jr. (Photo by Gittings)

Matthew, Kaylie, Bitsy, and JB Hudnall. (Photo by Gittings)

Committee Chairs: Sandy Ammons, Claire Catrino, Emily Young, Nancy Gopez. (Photo by Gittings)

The Assembly: (front row) Margaret Bracken, Katherine Downing, Bronwyn Cordiak, Allie McWhorter, Isabella Cox, (back row): Katie Kottwitz, Danielle Ward, Paige Williams. (Photo by Gittings)

Honor Guard Officers: Thomas Liu, Ryan McCord, Matthew Melcher, John Liptack, Eric Hirschbrich, and Jack Schlafer. (Photo by Gittings)

Brooke Makenna Barnes (Photo by Gittings)

Sara Cashion and Richard Holden. (Photo by Gittings)

Sara and Matthew Cavey. (Photo by Gittings)

Eliana Lourdes Garcia (Photo by Gittings)

Grace and John Morrison. (Photo by Gittings)

Alexandra Sargis, Michael Borens (Photo by Gittings)

Grace and Jack Schlafer (Photo by Gittings)

Ivy Mazzucchi and Thomas Liu (Photo by Gittings)

Rebecca Ciarochi and Matthew Melcher (Photo by Gittings)

Olivia and Key Coker, Jr. (Photo by Gittings)

Lauren Brown and Matthew Laza (Photo by Gittings)

Hannah and Mitchell Jackson (Photo by Gittings)

Society / The Seen

Debutantes Perform the Iconic ‘Texas Dip’ At Dallas Symphony Orchestra League’s Largest Fundraiser

Inside the 39th Annual Presentation Ball

BY // 02.28.25
photography Gittings
Elle Chavis does the "Texas Dip." (Photo by Gittings)

2025 Debutantes with Presentation Ball Co-chair Barbara Averitt, DSOL President Dixey Arterburn, Presentation Ball Co-chair Ginger Sager. (Photo by Gittings)

Lauren Brown and Steven Brown (Photo by Gittings)

Honorary Chairs Shirley and Bill McIntyre. (Photo by Gittings)

Presentation Ball Co-chair Barbara Averitt, DSOL President Dixey Arterburn, Presentation Ball Co-chair Ginger Sager. (Photo by Gittings)

Winn family: Marigny, Christine, Annabeth, Lester, John. (Photo by Gittings)

Finley Galvin, Isabelle Eggart, Madeleine Hubach. (Photo by Gittings)

Grace Hoverman, Elle Chavis, Samantha Ward, Harper Knight (Photo by Gittings)

Mary Stone, Julia Montgomery. (Photo by Gittings)

Eliana Lourdes Garcia, Sophie Goelzer, Elizabeth Goelzer. (Photo by Gittings)

Terrence, Elle, and Audra Chavis. (Photo by Gittings)

Olivia Barber. (Photo by Gittings)

The tablescape at the 39th annual Presentation Ball. (Photo by Gittings)

A formal seated dinner and dancing concluded the evening. (Photo by Gittings)

Morgan, Julian, Vivian, and Jennifer Potter. (Photo by Gittings)

Abi, Ava, Fred, and Ali Perpall (Photo by Gittings)

Julia, Dawne, Ava, Patrick, and Celia Tribolet. (Photo by Gittings)

William, Cynthia, Annabel, and William Everitt, Sr. (Photo by Gittings)

Eryn, Maddy Grace, and Patrick Sporl. (Photo by Gittings)

Kristi, Sydney, and Ron Hoyl. (Photo by Gittings)

David, Janie and Jack Condon (Photo by Gittings)

Eduardo, Garcia, Jr., Eliana Lourdes, and Yolanda Garcia (Photo by Gittings)

Marshall, Katherine, Blainey, and Christopher Hess. (Photo by Gittings)

Carrie, Isabelle, and Miles Eggart. (Photo by Gittings)

Mitchell Ward, Samantha Ward, Patricia Wills-Ward. (Photo by Gittings)

Key, Coker Sr., Katherine Coker, Olivia Coker, Key Coker, Jr. (Photo by Gittings)

Matthew, Kaylie, Bitsy, and JB Hudnall. (Photo by Gittings)

Committee Chairs: Sandy Ammons, Claire Catrino, Emily Young, Nancy Gopez. (Photo by Gittings)

The Assembly: (front row) Margaret Bracken, Katherine Downing, Bronwyn Cordiak, Allie McWhorter, Isabella Cox, (back row): Katie Kottwitz, Danielle Ward, Paige Williams. (Photo by Gittings)

Honor Guard Officers: Thomas Liu, Ryan McCord, Matthew Melcher, John Liptack, Eric Hirschbrich, and Jack Schlafer. (Photo by Gittings)

Brooke Makenna Barnes (Photo by Gittings)

Sara Cashion and Richard Holden. (Photo by Gittings)

Sara and Matthew Cavey. (Photo by Gittings)

Eliana Lourdes Garcia (Photo by Gittings)

Grace and John Morrison. (Photo by Gittings)

Alexandra Sargis, Michael Borens (Photo by Gittings)

Grace and Jack Schlafer (Photo by Gittings)

Ivy Mazzucchi and Thomas Liu (Photo by Gittings)

Rebecca Ciarochi and Matthew Melcher (Photo by Gittings)

Olivia and Key Coker, Jr. (Photo by Gittings)

Lauren Brown and Matthew Laza (Photo by Gittings)

Hannah and Mitchell Jackson (Photo by Gittings)

Sitting in the terrace (stage left) at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center provided a direct sightline to The Mothers, who were perfectly coiffed and smartly seated on the aisle of each row. The annual Dallas Symphony Orchestra League fundraiser is for the debutantes, but, from my vantage point, I couldn’t help but identify the best dressed guest in attendance. With her hair in an elegant French twist and wearing a black and white, off-the-shoulder Carolina Herrera gown with voluminous bows that cascaded down her shoulders, one mother stood out. I didn’t know her name, so I decided to play a game. Could I determine her identity by how widely she smiled when it was her daughter’s turn to take a bow?

My game proved to be impossibly easy. When one young lady graced the stage, her mother lit up. She didn’t raise her iPhone to snap photos; her only tell was the pride she radiated. Similarly, each debutante’s entourage revealed itself, one by one. Parents and grandparents applauded from the orchestra seats while college-age friends shouted their support from the rafters.

For the 39th annual Presentation Ball, 44 young women made their debut. Emcee Stan Gardner introduced each debutante, who performed the iconic “Texas Dip,” — a move perfected under the guidance of Densil Adams and Mia Davis. Though presumably practiced hundreds of times, the Texas Dip looks easy, but it isn’t (Google it and try. Stay humble.) Each debutante’s voluminous white ballgown largely hides the full-court bow’s intricacies. Shaking arms revealed the nerves underneath, though.

Both a father (or father figure) and Honor Guard escort accompanied each leading lady, adding yet another layer of old-world pomp and circumstance to one of the most formal affairs in Dallas’ spring social season. I particularly enjoyed the music choices, hand-picked by each debutante. Selections ranged from an instrumental version of Taylor Swift’s “Wildest Dreams” (à la Bridgerton) to daddy-daughter classics like “Brown Eyed Girl.”

After all 44 ladies made their debut, the mothers left their aisle seats first in order to obtain a front-row view for “a moment of elegance and sentiment” and the highlight of the evening — the father/daughter dance. Per tradition, the debutantes and their fathers performed a Grand Waltz to “Moon River.” It was, undoubtedly, a memory the families will cherish forever.

“A grand celebration of culture, family, and philanthropy,” the Presentation Ball, which Tincy Miller established in 1987, shines as the Dallas Symphony Orchestra League’s (DSOL) largest fundraiser. Since the DSOL’s founding in 1946, the organization has contributed more than $23 million to the Dallas Symphony Orchestra’s education and outreach programs.

Ginger Sager and Barbara Averitt co-chaired the 2025 ball, with longtime supporters Shirley & Bill McIntyre serving as honorary chairs. Other notable guests in attendance included DSOL President Dixey Arterburn, Michelle Miller Burns, who is the new Ross Perot President and CEO of the DSO, with husband Gary Burns, as well as Marena and Roger Gault, who is the new Chairman of the Board of the Dallas Symphony Association Board of Governors.

The 2025 Dallas Symphony Orchestra League’s Debutantes: Olivia Reese Chambers Barber, Brooke Lucille Barcus, Brooke Makenna Barnes, Lauren Elizabeth Brown, Abigail Claire Carlisle, Sara Grace Cashion, Sara Elizabeth Cavey, Elle Terese Chavis, Rebecca Lauren Ciarochi, Olivia Katherine Coker, Isabelle Catherine Eggart, Annabel Dianne Everitt, Finley Paige Galvin, Eliana Lourdes Garcia, Sophie Michelle Goelzer, Elizabeth Rose Goelzer, Alexa Christine Grabow, Camille LaClaire Gravel, Katherine Blaine Hess, Grace Alexandra Hoverman, Sydney Sherrill Hoyl, Madeleine Sutton Hubach, Katherine Anne Hudnall, Hannah Elizabeth Jackson, Harper Leigh Knight, Ella-Rose Marcus Levy, Lily Bauchet Lynch, Ivy Ann Mazzucchi, Julia Holliman Montgomery, Grace Cathryn Morrison, Natalie Brooke Newton, Anne Blanche Peacock, Ava Francis Perpall, Caroline Elizabeth Petrikas, Lauren Elizabeth Porray, Vivian Grace Potter, Alexandra Elise Sargis, Grace Isabelle Schlafer, Madelyn Grace Sporl, Mary Nash Stone, Ava Marie Tribolet, Natalie Elaine Van Arsdale, Samantha Renee Ward, and Annabeth Gracelyn Winn.

