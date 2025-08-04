Inside Dallas Symphony Orchestra League’s Casino Royale Party For Debutantes, Honor Guard, and Their Families

“Debutante. Dallas debutante.” Just as there is always speculation about who will play the next James Bond, it’s always fun to see which local ladies will make their formal debut as debutantes in the upcoming social season. The 40th Dallas Symphony Orchestra League (DSOL) Presentation Ball will take place on February 21, 2026, at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center.

If you’re unfamiliar with the event, it’s the DSOL’s largest annual fundraiser. Since the league’s founding in 1946, the organization has contributed more than $23 million to the Dallas Symphony Orchestra’s education and outreach programs. The culmination of a year-long schedule of events, the Presentation Ball includes debutantes doing the iconic “Texas Dip,” as well as a memorable father/daughter Grand Waltz to “Moon River.”

Positioned at the helm, Maggie Kipp and Kristin Hallam joyfully agreed to serve as the 2026 Presentation Ball co-chairs. Alongside DSOL President Claire Catrino, the Charlie’s Angels-esque trio will ensure that this ruby anniversary will shine brighter than ever.

Per tradition, the Dallas Symphony Orchestra League debutantes and honor guard gathered together with their families on a recent hot July night for a James Bond-themed Casino Royale party. Upon arrival, guests in summer 007 white tie finery admired the sexy green Aston Martin (on loan from Avondale Dealerships) parked in front of Arlington Hall as Kipp, Hallam, and Catrino greeted them. Inside, the glamorous guests enjoyed an evening of revelry that included flowing cocktails, a dinner buffet, lively casino games, and non-stop dancing. (Is there anything a college-aged man enjoys more than casino games? The packed tables said NO!)

Manhattan, a full band under the Jordan Kahn Music Company, turned the party into a raucous affair. The dance floor filled with guests donning illuminated Hawaiian leis and neon sunglasses while cutting a rug to soul classics and contemporary pop alike.

“We were elated to dance, dine, gamble, and laugh with our incredible 40th Debs, Honor Guard, and families,” said co-chair Kipp. “All completed the Casino Royale’s 007 mission of colorful, fabulous fashion and elegant fun!”

For the debutantes, it’s been a jam-packed few months, filled with “bow boot camps,” luncheons, and social mixers while many of them are home from college on summer break. The Dallas Symphony Orchestra League Presentation Ball is always celebratory, but this year feels particularly festive. In addition to it being the 40th Presentation Ball, it’s also the 80th anniversary of the DSOL and the 125th anniversary of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra.

That’s more than enough reason to throw on a ball gown and take a turn about the room. Let’s Waltz!

PC Spotted: Kerri Cleghorn Lai and Denton Bricker. 2026 debutantes in attendance included Claire Bradshaw, Stella Grabham, Livia Lange, Olivia Zambrano, Ryan Brown, Marlo Rivas. Cate Cox, Claire Andrews, Madeleine Jenkins, Madeline Mayer, Sofia Reyes, Rachel Rader, Lindy Smith, Campbell Schultz, Jane Hochman, Elena Zeballos, Ashley Goldman, Charlotte Lauten, Sealy McGowin, Tessa Stephenson, and Georgia Williamson. Honor Guard members in attendance included Key Coker, James Hallam, Hale Hallam, Knox Waggoner, Alan Hunt, John Bullard, Ryan McCord, Matthew Melcher, Burke Arthur, Daniel Waggoner, Jack Schlafer, Joseph Copeland, Knox Waggoner, Calder Sinak, Carter Weigand, Mark Hardaway, Will Collet, George Touris, Bennett Handler, Presley Matter, Kyle Hartman, Dale Booth, and Harrison Ward.