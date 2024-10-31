Scenes From Dallas Symphony Orchestra League’s 11th Annual Fashion Notes Fundraiser

fbpx
Dixie Arterburn, President, DSOL; Honorary Chairs Jane Gilmore, MD; Linda Burk, MD and Linda Gilmore (Photo by Thomas Garza and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)
Angie Kadesky, Carole Ann Brown, Kristin Cordiak (Photo by Thomas Garza and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)
Chloe Wilson, Caitlin Wilson (Photo by Thomas Garza and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)
Elah Grembowski, Esé Azénabor Grembowski, Designer Award Recipient (Photo by Thomas Garza and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)
Elise Graham, Melissa Graham, Isla Graham (Photo by Thomas Garza and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)
Gabi Herrick, Marena Gault (Photo by Thomas Garza and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)
Jen Huen, Vida Samii (Photo by Thomas Garza and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)
Judith Leiber handbag (Photo by Thomas Garza and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)
Kristin Hallam (Photo by Thomas Garza and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)
Mason Williams, Sarah Williams (Photo by Thomas Garza and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)
Michelle Miller Burns, Dallas Symphony Orchestra CEO and Ross Perot President (Photo by Thomas Garza and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)
Niki Turner, Claire Catrino (Photo by Thomas Garza and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)
Nikki Beneke, Fashion Notes Advisor; Barbara Bigham, Rose Gault (Photo by Thomas Garza and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)
Serena Castro, Ellie Castro, Siena Castro (Photo by Thomas Garza and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)
Sharon Lee Clark (Photo by Thomas Garza and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)
Tama Tran (Photo by Thomas Garza and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)
The Scene featuring student musician (Photo by Thomas Garza and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)
DSOL Fashion Notes (Photo by Thomas Garza and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)
Madelaine Lam, Luncheon Chair; Richard Eiseman, Eiseman Jewels, Jewelry Sponsor: Whitney Cameron, Luncheon Chair (Photo by Thomas Garza and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)

Society / The Seen

Scenes From Dallas Symphony Orchestra League’s 11th Annual Fashion Notes Fundraiser

Featuring Designer Esé Azénabor, The Birdsong-Themed Runway Show and Luncheon Delights

BY // 10.31.24
photography Thomas Garza and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio
Inside the front cover of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra League’s (DSOL) Fashion Notes program, I found a quote from an unexpected source — the late fashion visionary and streetwear designer, Virgil Abloh.

“Fashion and music are two great artistic forms that can be molded by the youth culture — our taste and our passion for evolving things in our limited time on earth allows us to look at things with fresh eyes.”

Patrons arrived at the beautiful, sun-drenched Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center on Thursday, October 10, for the DSOL’s 11th annual Fashion Notes Luncheon and Style Show. The event, which benefits the Dallas Symphony Orchestra’s education and outreach initiatives, celebrates the art of fashion and music.

Last year’s luncheon, which had a Bridgerton feel, hit all the right notes, so I was excited to return.

The Scene featuring student musician (Photo by Thomas Garza and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio) Dallas Symphony Orchestra League
The Scene featuring student musician (Photo by Thomas Garza and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)

Radiant blonde-and-brunette duo Whitney Cameron and Madeleine Lam, who served as this year’s co-chairs, chose “Birdsong” as the theme, acknowledging how life is both beautiful and fleeting.

Knowing this made Abloh’s words even more meaningful. The quote echoed something I’ve been quietly observing this fall — the next generation of philanthropists in Dallas is beginning to take the reins. With that, fresh eyes breathe new life into cherished events.

Fall Tabletop

Swipe
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024

Upon arrival at the Meyerson, guests swanned about, posing for photos between sips of “Bluebird 76,” the event’s signature cocktail. Perched on the central staircase? A 10-foot-tall gilded gazebo draped in blue and lilac flowers with cascading verdant vines. In the center was a stunning white gown by this year’s Fashion Notes Designer Award recipient, Esé Azénabor Grembowski, who is known for her bridal designs, as well as for her intricately hand-beaded bespoke gowns.

Beginning the program, which was emceed by Lesley McCaslin, DSOL President Dixey Arterburn shared that the volunteer-led organization has raised more than $22 million dollars for the DSO’s education and outreach initiatives, which includes Young Strings. (Members performed at Fashion Notes that morning!)

Elah Grembowski, Esé Azénabor Grembowski, Designer Award Recipient Dallas Symphony Orchestra League(Photo by Thomas Garza and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)
Elah Grembowski, Esé Azénabor Grembowski, Designer Award Recipient (Photo by Thomas Garza and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)

Dr. Linda Burk, along with her daughters, Dr. Jane Gilmore and Linda Gilmore, served as honorary chairs and walked the runway. Committee members and friends, resplendent in Esé Azénabor, also modeled in the fashion show, many of whom floated through the Meyerson alongside their children, per Fashion Notes tradition.

Supporters modeling looks from Esé Azénabor included the designer herself, along with Elah Grembowski; Whitney Cameron with Alex and Cole Cameron; Madelaine Lam with Preston Lam; Melissa Graham with Elise and Isla Graham; Tessa Smith and Kristin Hallam; Mandi Bonilla with Violet and Scarlet Wick; 2023 co-chair Laura Price with Ellie and Lucy Price; Sarah Williams with Mason Williams; Tama Tran and Erica McGraw and Sharon Lee Clark; Ellie Castro with Serena and Siena Castro; Jen Sanders with Jackson Sanders; Kelly Morgan with Myles Morgan; Vida Samii and Jen Huen; Katy Brooks with Sophia Brooks; Caitlin Wilson with Chloe Wilson; and Urvi Dalal and Desiree LuGurud.

A spirited live auction (which included a Judith Leiber birdcage minaudière) and passionate paddle raise followed lunch, as well as the announcement of the raffle winners. Packages included all the things girls want — Home decor! Mahjong! Facials!

To my continued shock, I once again failed to win the raffle but left with a new (bird)song in my heart… and a new gown on my wish list.

