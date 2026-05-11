Dallas Symphony Orchestra League Hits All the Right “Fashion Notes”
The LimonCELLO-Themed Fundraiser Featured an Italian-Inspired Fashion Show From Mackenzie Brittingham
By Melissa Smrekar //
Photography Photos by Thomas Garza, David Truong, and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio
Amy Green, Meredith Allen Connally, Anne Seanor, Claire Catrino, Elizabeth St. Marie (Photo by Photos by Thomas Garza, David Truong, and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)
An Italian-inspired runway look from Mackenzie Brittingham (Photo by Photos by Thomas Garza, David Truong, and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)
Calvert Collins-Bratton, Nicole Russo (Photo by Photos by Thomas Garza, David Truong, and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)
Matt Severs, Mackenzie Brittingham (Photo by Photos by Thomas Garza, David Truong, and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)
Emma Boulle, Karen Boulle, Denis Boulle (Photo by Photos by Thomas Garza, David Truong, and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)
Faith Baldwin, Blake Baldwin (Photo by Photos by Thomas Garza, David Truong, and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)
Allison Brodnax, Katherine Smethie, Nikki Beneke (Photo by Photos by Thomas Garza, David Truong, and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)
A cellist from Dallas Symphony Orchestra's Young Strings (Photo by Photos by Thomas Garza, David Truong, and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)
Jennifer Cifuentes, Reagan Pace, Nathalie Barrera, Lauren Ross, Grecia Garza (Photo by Photos by Thomas Garza, David Truong, and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)
Maggie Kipp, Colby Baer (Photo by Photos by Thomas Garza, David Truong, and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)
An evening gown by Mackenzie Brittingham (Photo by Photos by Thomas Garza, David Truong, and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)
Melissa Smrekar, Samantha Wortley, Maggie Kipp (Photo by Photos by Thomas Garza, David Truong, and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)
Landry Shyler, Shane Peters (Photo by Photos by Thomas Garza, David Truong, and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)
"The Mediterranean Sea" by Mackenzie Brittingham captured the movement of water on the Amalfi coast with cascading beads in aquatic hues. (Photo by Photos by Thomas Garza, David Truong, and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)
Sherwood Wagner, Gabi Herrick, Merena Gault (Photo by Photos by Thomas Garza, David Truong, and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)
Nikki Turner, Lindsay Hall, Sarah Bowlby (Photo by Photos by Thomas Garza, David Truong, and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)
Chris Severs, Taylor Severs (Photo by Photos by Thomas Garza, David Truong, and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)
Gloria Gault Steves (Photo by Photos by Thomas Garza, David Truong, and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)
"The Anne" on Anne Seanor by Mackenzie Brittingham (Photo by Photos by Thomas Garza, David Truong, and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)
Charlotte Tripplehorn, Martha Peacock, Terri Brittingham (Photo by Photos by Thomas Garza, David Truong, and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)
Bailey Harrison, Natalie LaDrier (Photo by Photos by Thomas Garza, David Truong, and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)
Nancy Labadie, Leslie Roberts (Photo by Photos by Thomas Garza, David Truong, and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)
Alexa Jeffus, Amanda Lee, Joy Stroud (Photo by Photos by Thomas Garza, David Truong, and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)
Joanie Stephens, Sharon Ballew, Mari Epperson (Photo by Photos by Thomas Garza, David Truong, and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)
Lisa Lee, Jennifer Miller, Lindsay Simon (Photo by Photos by Thomas Garza, David Truong, and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)
Michelle Miller Burns, Rose Gault (Photo by Photos by Thomas Garza, David Truong, and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)
Talk about blonde ambition!
A host of golden-haired gals reignited the Dallas Symphony Orchestra League’s Fashion Notes… and transported guests to the coast of Italy in the process (without even going north of 635)!
Event co-chairs Meredith Allen Connally, Amy Green, and Elizabeth St. Marie *orchestrated* the whole affair, bringing an Italian sensibility to the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center for the cleverly themed “LimonCELLO” fashion show and luncheon, which returned after taking an intermission (or intermezzo, rather) last year. 2024’s “Birdsong”-themed event featured fashion from Esé Azénabor Grembowski.
Dallas Symphony Orchestra League (DSOL), which is celebrating its 80th anniversary, hosts Fashion Notes. The funds raised benefit the Dallas Symphony Orchestra’s education and outreach initiatives that introduce young musicians to the orchestra and expand access to music education. During the past 40 years, DSOL has raised more than $25 million in support of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra.
Despite chillier-than-expected temperatures, guests embraced the theme, dressing in citrus hues and sipping limoncello and Aperol spritzes as they posed for photos in front of a blue, white, and yellow tiled backdrop. Dallas Symphony Young Strings cellists Vincent Ramirez Boyce and Carlos Vargas serenaded guests during the cocktail hour, which also included indulgent crème brûlée cheesecake, espresso martinis, and ladyfingers.
Two towering arches with cascading greenery and yellow flowers created the magnificent fashion show entrance. Guests took their seats for the program that Calvert Collins-Bratton emceed. After welcoming and thanking attendees, DSOL President Claire Catrino said, “As we were planning this event, we embraced the theme ‘LimonCELLO’ — honoring both the ‘dolce vita’ of Italy, where the cello was invented, as well as the DSO’s Young Strings students whose dedication to their craft inspires us all.” Continuing, Claire said, “This season has been one of incredible momentum and meaningful impact, and I feel deeply grateful to be a part of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra League, a league that continues to grow, evolve, and make such a difference in our community.”
Mackenzie Brittingham received this year’s Fashion Design Award at Fashion Notes and presented a collection of 55(!) evening looks, as well as furs and handbags from her line. Brittingham’s custom collection drew inspiration from Italian landscapes. One standout — “The Mediterranean Sea” — captured the movement of water on the Amalfi coast with cascading beads in aquatic hues. Anne Seanor, who served as honorary chair alongside her husband Bill Seanor, dazzled in a namesake short-sleeved powder blue gown (“The Anne”) with a sequined lemon appliqué. In addition to the models who descended the Meyerson’s staircase, the event chairs and other DSOL leadership and their children walked the runway.
“Being recognized by the Dallas Symphony Orchestra League in this way is incredibly meaningful to me—especially after such a beautiful and inspiring event,” Brittingham said. “Seeing the collection come to life on the runway, surrounded by a community that values both artistry and philanthropy, was truly special. Fashion Notes represents the heart of what makes Dallas so unique, and I’m deeply honored to have been part of this year’s initiative.”
Following the fashion presentation, bright yellow tulips beckoned guests to their beautifully adorned tables. The afternoon’s menu featured a Caprese salad followed by the extremely rare and elusive *luncheon pasta!* Attendees enjoyed lemon garlic chicken on top of penne pasta with a zesty cream sauce with asparagus and lemon. (In a social world saturated with charity chicken, I advocate for more of this, please!) The event ended on a sweet note with a trio of desserts: lemon meringue, lemon posset, and a classic tiramisu. With all the Italian references, it felt fitting to have lemon desserts at the Meyerson!
The sweet life, indeed. Congratulations, Fashion Notes, on hitting all the right notes.
PC Seen: Sarah Bowlby, Fallon Hennessey, Jennifer Cifuentes, Reagan Pace, Lauren Ross, Nathalie Barrera, Sheridan Reeder, Niki Turner, Lindsay Hall, Allison Brodnax, Faith Baldwin, Patti Flowers, Kristen Hallam, Colby Baer, Sarah Mills, Rose Gault, Sharon Ballew, Mari Epperson, Sarah Schoonover, Sandy Secor, Nancy Labadie, and Joanie Stephens.
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