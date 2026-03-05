Inside the 40th Annual Dallas Symphony Orchestra League Presentation Ball

For 40 years, the Dallas Symphony Orchestra League (DSOL) Presentation Ball has stood as one of Texas’ most enduring and elegant traditions. It’s a time-honored rite of passage celebrated throughout families and often passed on from generation to generation. This year, it was no different as 44 debutantes and their Honor Guard took the revered stage at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center.

Co-Chaired by Maggie Kipp and Kristin Hallam, with Fanchon and Howard Hallam serving as the Honorary Chairs, the 40th anniversary year delivered record underwriting dollars raised for the organization and a buzzing level of enthusiasm and energy, felt the moment guests entered the room. Red was chosen intentionally for the event’s 40th year, symbolizing bold, confident, and celebratory — all characteristics that define the League’s next chapter and 40 years. To reflect this color palette, Garden Gate and Tom Addis made the Meyerson a ruby-toned dream, from palest pinks to deepest burgundies, including a pink-and-burgundy dance floor.

Master of Ceremonies Stan Gardner formally introduced each of the debutantes, who performed the traditional Texas Dip bow — a full court bow, perfected under the guidance of Densil Adams and Mia Davis. An Honor Guard escort accompanied each debutante.

Following the formal presentation, the Debutantes and Honor Guard assembled on stage for a final tribute to their Presentation Season. The debutantes then joined their fathers on the dance floor for the cherished Grand Waltz. A formal seated dinner and dancing with music by the Jordan Kahn Orchestra concluded the unforgettable evening, keeping the dance floor rocking well past midnight.

Family legacies were woven throughout the 40th celebration year. Claire Catrino, herself a 2011 debutante leading the League during this milestone year, is the first past debutante to be President of the League. Through the years, Fanchon and Howard Hallam’s children and grandchildren have been Debutantes and Honor Guard. For this special evening, three Hallam Family Honor Guard members participated: Hite Hallam, Hale Hallam, and Benton Lynch.

Debutante mom Lee Thompson was presented in the second year of the Presentation Ball, and husband David was her Honor Guard Escort. They watched as their second daughter, Margaret, made her debut. The Cox family also celebrated a second debutante daughter with Cate’s debut. The Stiles family saw the presentation of a third daughter, Charlotte, a testament to the meaningful traditions that continue through generations.

The Allen Swipe













Next

Belinda and Lance Hancock experienced a full-circle moment watching their son, Mark, serve as an Honor Guard, 40 years after Lance served in the inaugural group of Honor Guards at the very first Presentation Ball. Co-Chair Kristin Hallam’s husband, James, is a former Honor Guard, and they watched with pride as their twin sons carried the tradition forward as well.

The 2026 Debutantes include: Claire Francis Andrews, Madeline Grace Behrens, Claire Louise Bradshaw, Ryan Ella Marie Brown, Eleanor Baxter Browne, Meredith Lilly Burkhart, Jaya Fields Cagle, Catherine Sophia Cox, Larkin McKay Devening, Marbella Mora Duarte, Sophie Elizabeth Dybala, Kathryne Grace Eastin, Gisele Mary Rose Enrico, Ashley Shannon Goldman, Stella Jane Grabham, MaKenna Loy Harvey, Elizabeth Ann Hautt, Jane Penny Hochman, Madeleine Christine Jenkins, Livia Grace Lange, Charlotte Bryant Lauten, Madeline Mae Mayer, Sue Sealy McGowin, Attales Grace Meyer, Elizabeth Catherine Nance, Madelyn Leigh Neuhoff, Carly Nicole Polka, Chloe Olivia Polka, Rachel Camille Rader, Sofia Marie Reyes, Marlo Elizabeth Rivas, Campbell Ann Schultz, Kathleen Brooks Searcy, Lindy Kate Smith, Sienna Alexis Stagen, Tessa Elizabeth Stephenson, Charlotte Spencer Stiles, Harper Catherine Tagg, Margaret Lee Thompson, Corinne Elizabeth Tinker, Georgia Bedell Williamson, Virginia Anne Wilson, Olivia Constance Zambrano, and Elena Catherine Zeballos.

Oh, what a night.