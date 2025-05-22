Dallas Theater Center Applauds Those Who Make the Magic Happen at 41st Annual CENTERSTAGE Gala

Guests admired the works on display in three curated private salons, which featured theatrical wigs from past productions, artworks by Public Works participants, and an archive of DTC’s Project Discovery legacy. (Photo by Thomas Garza and Tamytha Cameron)

When it comes to theater, it takes a lot of people to make the magic happen. For its 41st annual CENTERSTAGE fundraising gala, Dallas Theater Center (DTC) brought its "unsung heroes of the stage" front and center, inviting them to "Take a Bow."

Presented by Texas Instruments, CENTERSTAGE took place at Fashion Institute Gallery. As he did last year, Hamilton A. Sneed chaired this year’s stylish soirée, which honored “not only the performers who shine under the lights, but also the artisans, educators, and visionaries behind the scenes whose devotion brings each production to life.”

In 2017, DTC received the Regional Theatre Tony Award, which is awarded to one producing theater in the country annually. The Tony Awards® Administration Committee recognized DTC for “its sustained focus on producing new works, supporting a resident acting company, utilizing theatrical space in surprising ways, and engaging deeply with the diverse Dallas community.”

Upon arrival at the chic gallery space, the 300 attendees on the guest list sipped champagne while admiring the works on display in three curated private salons, which featured theatrical wigs from past productions, artworks by Public Works participants, and an archive of DTC’s Project Discovery legacy.

Welcoming guests to the gala as dinner service began, Sneed reminded the theater‘s most ardent supporters that the evening’s celebration doubled as a call to action to expand the reach of DTC’s education and community outreach programs.

“Tonight, is about celebrating everyone who makes theater happen at DTC — from wig makers to dressers, costume designers to technicians, woodworkers to musicians, ushers to actors, and everyone in between. DTC’s impact goes beyond the stage. It reaches into classrooms, neighborhoods, and communities across Dallas. I couldn’t be more excited to support the next generation of storytellers, theatergoers, and dreamers,” said Sneed.

In a particularly poignant and emotional moment during the evening, DTC’s Executive Director and CEO Kevin Moriarty paid tribute to the late Bill Custard, who was on a date with his future wife Linda on the theater‘s opening night in 1959. Moriarty said that DTC planned to dedicate its 2025-2026 season in Custard’s honor.

Multi-hyphenate creative (actor! director! choreographer! educator) and former Associate Artistic Director of DTC Joel Ferrell received the Linda and Bill Custard Award, the local producing theater’s highest honor. A three-course dinner by Vestals Catering followed, as well as a lively auction conducted by Morgan Hopson.

My favorite aspect of a DTC gala, though? The built-in entertainment is provided by the supremely talented members of the Brierley Resident Acting Company. (Editor’s Note: I saw Tiffany Solano perform as Jenna in DTC’s recent production of Waitress. She. Was. Sensational.) The company members performed a dazzling musical revue from productions shaped by Ferrell, including Cabaret, The Rocky Horror Show, “Dreamgirls,” and “Once On This Island.” Surprise guests included David Coffee, Julie Johnson, and Denise Lee.

The immersive evening spectacularly showcased the breadth and depth of the theater ecosystem. Take a bow, Dallas Theater Center. The spotlight looks as good on you now as it did in 1959!

PC Spotted: Notable guests in attendance included Linda Custard, Jon and Dawn Mellon, Kimberly Alexander, Andy Smith and Paul von Wupperfeld, Diane and Hal Brierley, Jennifer and Peter Altabef, Terri Provencal, Melinda Johnson, Grace Cook, Deborah McMurray and Glen Davison, Clare and Cal Chaney, Deedie Rose, and Donna Wilhelm.