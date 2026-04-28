Dallas’ Turtle Creek Association Celebrates Spring With Its 4th Annual Azalea Luncheon
A Fashion Show, Live Dress Sketches, and Pop-Up Shopping at the Historic Warwick Melrose Hotel
By Megan Ziots //
Photography Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio
Sharon Ballew, Luncheon Chair; Patricia Kozak, Honorary Chair; J.D. Trueblood, CEO, Turtle Creek Association (Photo by Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)
Maurice Ballew, Sharon Smith, Wayne Smith (Photo by Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)
Champagne flowed freely at the 4th Annual Turtle Creek Association Azaela Luncheon. (Photo by Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)
Karen Spencer, Betty Reiter, featured designer; Carolyn Blum (Photo by Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)
The 4th Annual Turtle Creek Association Azaela Luncheon featured lots of pink florals. (Photo by Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)
Kyle Crews, Patricia Meadows (Photo by Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)
Brigitte Chorey, Lauren Summerville (Photo by Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)
Madison Reilly, Jennifer Henley (Photo by Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)
Festive footwear worn by Madison Reilly and Jennifer Henley. (Photo by Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)
Venise Stuart, Mary Brinegar, Stacey Angel (Photo by Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)
Mari Epperson, Susan Fisk (Photo by Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)
The fashion presentation featured spring styles from Betty Reiter. (Photo by Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)
Michelle Myer, Andrea Willett (Photo by Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)
Dane Olson, Lisa Alder, Cory Alder from Vivante (Photo by Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)
The fashion presentation featured spring styles from Betty Reiter. (Photo by Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)
What: Turtle Creek Association (TCA) Azaela Luncheon
Where: Warwick Melrose Hotel
PC Moment: The 4th Annual Azaela Luncheon took place inside the ballroom at the historic Warwick Melrose Hotel in Dallas’ Oak Lawn on an elegant (and rain-free!) spring afternoon.
Chaired by TCA Vice President of Development Sharon Ballew, with Pat Kozak serving as Honorary Chair, the event kicked off with a champagne reception sponsored by Ann Stuart, Ph.D. It featured an interactive photo spot from Social Hub, pop-up shopping from Betty Reiter with hand-beaded jewelry by Betsy Simpson, and live dress sketching by Kristyn Potter, which guests could take home as a keepsake.
After guests were seated in the Turtle Creek Ballroom, Ballew opened the program, followed by remarks from TCA President and CEO J.D. Trueblood, who recognized TCA founding member Judith Lipscomb, as well as presented a special gift to Kozak. He also recognized fellow board members Karisti Julia, Ann Stuart, Ph.D., Wayne Smith, Andrea Willett, Kyle Crews, Donna Zick, and Deborah Stanford.
Trueblood then highlighted the recently completed The Bridges of Turtle Creek project, where seven bridges along the creek corridor received a facelift, and the Gateway Entrance Development, currently underway. He also presented the Association’s fall project — planting over 2,000 yellow daffodil bulbs across all 20 medians along the boulevard — and asked supporters to donate $50, which will provide 25 bulbs.
A fashion show, presented by Betty Reiter, then showcased the latest styles from Paris, London, and Milan. Lunch followed featuring a delicious Tuscan chicken breast stuffed with ricotta cheese, spinach, sundried tomatoes, and almonds, paired with Tuscan mushrooms & walnut risotto, and roasted red Brussels sprouts.
Impact: The Turtle Creek Association’s mission is to preserve, protect, and enhance the scenic beauty and environmental health of the beloved Dallas creek. When the Azaela Luncheon was first launched, it was born out of necessity to help bridge the funding gap between the organization’s Gala and Home Tour. At the time, Ballew said she could raise $50,000 with the luncheon, which she accomplished that first year. Today, this year’s luncheon sold out at 150 guests and raised about $100,000 (with final numbers still pending).
PC Seen: Allie Beth Allman, Maurice Ballew, Honorary Chair Emeritus Mary Brinegar, Kyle Crews, Mari Epperson, Patricia Meadows, Patrick Rea, Sharon Smith, and Elyce Walthall.
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