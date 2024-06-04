Dana Carvey Brings The Church Lady and Multiple Presidents to Houston For a Side-Splitting Night

Children at Risk dinner chairs Wells & April McGee with headliner Dana Carvey (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Stacey and Al Lindseth, Ellen and Dr. Bob Sanborn (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Abby Vanegas, Scott Gilden (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Chris Miller and Brittany Hernandez, (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Cynthia and Beth Wolff, Beth and Phil Lane (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Dana Carvey Performing (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Denise and Mike Maher (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Flo McGee and Wade Upton (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Henry and Doe Florsheim (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jen Torres, Bethany Buchanan and Kristen Cannon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jenny and John Seo (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Joseph George, Asha George, Char and Vish Iyengar (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Karen and Peter Remington (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Al and Stacey Lindseth (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Krista Frazier, Larry Wisniewski (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Leisa Holland Nelson Bowman , Kambrel Marshall ,Rashena Franklin (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Peter and Catherine Badger (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Sippi and Ajay Khurana (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Veronica and Dana Gompers (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Ed and Katy Wolff (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
01
20

Children at Risk dinner chairs Wells & April McGee with headliner Dana Carvey (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

02
20

Stacey & Al Lindseth, Ellen & Bob Sanborn at the Children at Risk dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

03
20

Abby Vanegas, Scott Gilden at the Children at Risk dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

04
20

Chris Miller, Brittany Hernandez at the Children at Risk dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

05
20

(Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

06
20

Dana Carvey has them rolling in the aisles at the Children at Risk dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

07
20

Denise & Mike Maher at the Children at Risk dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

08
20

Flo McGee & Wade Upton at the Children at Risk dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

09
20

Henry & Doe Florsheim at the Children at Risk dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

10
20

Jen Torres, Bethany Buchanan, Kristen Cannon at the Children at Risk dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

11
20

Jenny & John Seo at the Children at Risk dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

12
20

Joseph George, Asha George, Char & Vish Iyengar at the Children at Risk dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

13
20

Karen & Peter Remington at the Children at Risk dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

14
20

Community honorees Al & Stacey Lindseth at the Children at Risk dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

15
20

Krista Frazier, Larry Wisniewski at the Children at Risk dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

16
20

Leisa Holland Nelson Bowman , Kambrel Marshall, Rashena Franklin at the Children at Risk dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

17
20

Peter & Catherine Badger at the Children at Risk dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

18
20

Dr. Sippi & Ajay Khurana at the Children at Risk dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

19
20

Veronica & Dana Gompers at the Children at Risk dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

20
20

Ed & Katy Wolff at the Children at Risk dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Children at Risk dinner chairs Wells & April McGee with headliner Dana Carvey (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Stacey and Al Lindseth, Ellen and Dr. Bob Sanborn (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Abby Vanegas, Scott Gilden (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Chris Miller and Brittany Hernandez, (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Cynthia and Beth Wolff, Beth and Phil Lane (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Dana Carvey Performing (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Denise and Mike Maher (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Flo McGee and Wade Upton (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Henry and Doe Florsheim (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jen Torres, Bethany Buchanan and Kristen Cannon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jenny and John Seo (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Joseph George, Asha George, Char and Vish Iyengar (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Karen and Peter Remington (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Al and Stacey Lindseth (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Krista Frazier, Larry Wisniewski (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Leisa Holland Nelson Bowman , Kambrel Marshall ,Rashena Franklin (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Peter and Catherine Badger (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Sippi and Ajay Khurana (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Veronica and Dana Gompers (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Ed and Katy Wolff (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Society / Featured Parties

Dana Carvey Brings The Church Lady and Multiple Presidents to Houston For a Side-Splitting Night

Standing Up For Children Drives This Mission With Heart and Humor

BY // 06.04.24
photography Daniel Ortiz
Children at Risk dinner chairs Wells & April McGee with headliner Dana Carvey (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Stacey & Al Lindseth, Ellen & Bob Sanborn at the Children at Risk dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Abby Vanegas, Scott Gilden at the Children at Risk dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Chris Miller, Brittany Hernandez at the Children at Risk dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
(Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Dana Carvey has them rolling in the aisles at the Children at Risk dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Denise & Mike Maher at the Children at Risk dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Flo McGee & Wade Upton at the Children at Risk dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Henry & Doe Florsheim at the Children at Risk dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jen Torres, Bethany Buchanan, Kristen Cannon at the Children at Risk dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jenny & John Seo at the Children at Risk dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Joseph George, Asha George, Char & Vish Iyengar at the Children at Risk dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Karen & Peter Remington at the Children at Risk dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Community honorees Al & Stacey Lindseth at the Children at Risk dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Krista Frazier, Larry Wisniewski at the Children at Risk dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Leisa Holland Nelson Bowman , Kambrel Marshall, Rashena Franklin at the Children at Risk dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Peter & Catherine Badger at the Children at Risk dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Dr. Sippi & Ajay Khurana at the Children at Risk dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Veronica & Dana Gompers at the Children at Risk dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Ed & Katy Wolff at the Children at Risk dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
1
20

Children at Risk dinner chairs Wells & April McGee with headliner Dana Carvey (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

2
20

Stacey & Al Lindseth, Ellen & Bob Sanborn at the Children at Risk dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

3
20

Abby Vanegas, Scott Gilden at the Children at Risk dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

4
20

Chris Miller, Brittany Hernandez at the Children at Risk dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

5
20

(Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

6
20

Dana Carvey has them rolling in the aisles at the Children at Risk dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

7
20

Denise & Mike Maher at the Children at Risk dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

8
20

Flo McGee & Wade Upton at the Children at Risk dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

9
20

Henry & Doe Florsheim at the Children at Risk dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

10
20

Jen Torres, Bethany Buchanan, Kristen Cannon at the Children at Risk dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

11
20

Jenny & John Seo at the Children at Risk dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

12
20

Joseph George, Asha George, Char & Vish Iyengar at the Children at Risk dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

13
20

Karen & Peter Remington at the Children at Risk dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

14
20

Community honorees Al & Stacey Lindseth at the Children at Risk dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

15
20

Krista Frazier, Larry Wisniewski at the Children at Risk dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

16
20

Leisa Holland Nelson Bowman , Kambrel Marshall, Rashena Franklin at the Children at Risk dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

17
20

Peter & Catherine Badger at the Children at Risk dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

18
20

Dr. Sippi & Ajay Khurana at the Children at Risk dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

19
20

Veronica & Dana Gompers at the Children at Risk dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

20
20

Ed & Katy Wolff at the Children at Risk dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

What: Children at Risk “Stand Up for Children” dinner

Where: Hilton Americas-Houston

PC Moment: Laughter filled the ballroom as Emmy Award-winning comedian Dana Carvey delivered the best of the best of his impersonations with side-splitting Presidential take offs of Joe Biden, Donald Trump, Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and Bush 41. Carvey worked his hilarious Church Lady character from Saturday Night Live into the mix and concluded his performance playing the guitar and singing a song about Houston.

April and Wells McGee chaired the evening that was emceed by Khambrel Marshall. Their efforts raised $350,000 for the Children at Risk mission of serving as a catalyst for change improving children’s quality of life through strategic research, public policy analysis, education, collaboration and advocacy.

Stacey and Al Lindseth, Ellen and Dr. Bob Sanborn (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Stacey & Al Lindseth, Ellen & Bob Sanborn at the Children at Risk dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital was recognized as corporate honoree with senior vice president and CEO Marissa Kiefer accepting the award. Philanthropists Stacey and Al Lindseth, who focus much of their leadership on improving the lives of children, were presented with community award honorees on this Dana Carvey night.

Children at Risk CEO Bob Sanborn enthused the crowd to the extent that the entire ballroom was cheering “For the children! For the children!” Established in 1989 by Houston child advocates and researchers, Children at Risk has grown statewide and tackles the most pressing needs of children and families in Texas.

Gifts for Dad

Swipe
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024

According to the nonprofit’s website that research drives the advocacy agenda and helps develop evidence-based policy recommendations that cover education, health, immigrant children, equity and justice, and safety and opportunity.

Leisa Holland Nelson Bowman , Kambrel Marshall ,Rashena Franklin (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Leisa Holland Nelson Bowman , Kambrel Marshall, Rashena Franklin at the Children at Risk dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

PC Seen: Ellen Sanborn, Florence McGee, Wade Upton, Doe and Henry Florsheim, Jenny and John Seo, Suzan and Jeremy Samuels, Deborah Gordon, Children at Risk board chairman Chris Wallace, Ghada Ali, Christine and Steve Johnson, Dr. Sippi and Ajay Khurana, Katy and Ed Wolff, Megan Hotze, Beth Wolff, Cynthia Wolff, Irma and Patrick Brindis, Michelle Reyna Wymes and Patrick Wymes, Jen Torres, Bethany Buchanan, and Kristen Cannon. 

Discover Weber Pellet Grill at Bering's
SHOP NOW

Featured Properties

Swipe
4018 Childress
West University Area
FOR SALE

4018 Childress
Houston, TX

$685,000 Learn More about this property
Catherine York
This property is listed by: Catherine York (713) 471-4575 Email Realtor
4018 Childress
3126 Wroxton
West University
FOR SALE

3126 Wroxton
West University, TX

$1,950,000 Learn More about this property
Mary Rothwell
This property is listed by: Mary Rothwell (580) 777-0057 Email Realtor
3126 Wroxton
2708 Colquitt
Upper Kirby
FOR SALE

2708 Colquitt
Houston, TX

$1,125,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
2708 Colquitt
5554 Longmont Drive
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5554 Longmont Drive
Houston, TX

$5,499,000 Learn More about this property
Colleen Sherlock
This property is listed by: Colleen Sherlock (713) 858-6699 Email Realtor
5554 Longmont Drive
3425 Petite Circle
Pirates Cove
FOR SALE

3425 Petite Circle
Galveston, TX

$3,400,000 Learn More about this property
Bet Jennings
This property is listed by: Bet Jennings (281) 773-3477 Email Realtor
3425 Petite Circle
4211 Long Tom Court
Pirates Beach
FOR SALE

4211 Long Tom Court
Galveston, TX

$1,200,000 Learn More about this property
Mary Rothwell
This property is listed by: Mary Rothwell (580) 777-0057 Email Realtor
4211 Long Tom Court
9 Creekside Circle
Hunters Creek Village
FOR SALE

9 Creekside Circle
Hunters Creek , TX

$4,050,000 Learn More about this property
Pama Abercrombie
This property is listed by: Pama Abercrombie (832) 715-7995 Email Realtor
9 Creekside Circle
8 Dunnam Lane
Bunker Hill Village
FOR SALE

8 Dunnam Lane
BunkerHill, TX

$3,200,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
8 Dunnam Lane
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X