Dana Carvey Brings The Church Lady and Multiple Presidents to Houston For a Side-Splitting Night

Dana Carvey has them rolling in the aisles at the Children at Risk dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

What: Children at Risk “Stand Up for Children” dinner

Where: Hilton Americas-Houston

PC Moment: Laughter filled the ballroom as Emmy Award-winning comedian Dana Carvey delivered the best of the best of his impersonations with side-splitting Presidential take offs of Joe Biden, Donald Trump, Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and Bush 41. Carvey worked his hilarious Church Lady character from Saturday Night Live into the mix and concluded his performance playing the guitar and singing a song about Houston.

April and Wells McGee chaired the evening that was emceed by Khambrel Marshall. Their efforts raised $350,000 for the Children at Risk mission of serving as a catalyst for change improving children’s quality of life through strategic research, public policy analysis, education, collaboration and advocacy.

Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital was recognized as corporate honoree with senior vice president and CEO Marissa Kiefer accepting the award. Philanthropists Stacey and Al Lindseth, who focus much of their leadership on improving the lives of children, were presented with community award honorees on this Dana Carvey night.

Children at Risk CEO Bob Sanborn enthused the crowd to the extent that the entire ballroom was cheering “For the children! For the children!” Established in 1989 by Houston child advocates and researchers, Children at Risk has grown statewide and tackles the most pressing needs of children and families in Texas.

According to the nonprofit’s website that research drives the advocacy agenda and helps develop evidence-based policy recommendations that cover education, health, immigrant children, equity and justice, and safety and opportunity.

PC Seen: Ellen Sanborn, Florence McGee, Wade Upton, Doe and Henry Florsheim, Jenny and John Seo, Suzan and Jeremy Samuels, Deborah Gordon, Children at Risk board chairman Chris Wallace, Ghada Ali, Christine and Steve Johnson, Dr. Sippi and Ajay Khurana, Katy and Ed Wolff, Megan Hotze, Beth Wolff, Cynthia Wolff, Irma and Patrick Brindis, Michelle Reyna Wymes and Patrick Wymes, Jen Torres, Bethany Buchanan, and Kristen Cannon.