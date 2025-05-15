Co-Founders of Iconic Jewelry Brand, David Yurman, Celebrate Their New Book With Events in Dallas and Fort Worth

Who doesn’t love a Tony tome. We adore an opportunity to meet authors and their recently published coffee-table creations. On Wednesday, May 21, make your way to one of our favorite Dallas Museum of Art programs, Arts & Letters Live, when the David Yurman jewelry founders share their new book, Sybil and David Yurman: Artists and Jewelers ($150 Phaidon Press).

It’s their personal story chronicling their creative journey, filled with never-before-seen artwork, family photographs, design sketches, and, of course, stunning jewelry. Showcasing the couple’s artistic backgrounds, Sybil’s as a painter and David’s as a sculptor, the book explores how their practices are inextricably intertwined with their jewelry-making process. Fusing their creative talents into signature designs, the Yurmans revolutionized the American jewelry industry when they founded their company in 1980 and ignited a lifelong partnership through art, innovation, and business. You’ll also get a glimpse behind the scenes of the brand’s advertising campaigns.

It’s only appropriate that they have a night at one of our favorite Dallas non-profit institutions, given the company’s extensive philanthropic work. They are proud partners with many charitable organizations and socially responsible initiatives. Annual

funds raised support a wide range of causes, including the arts, health, and education.

If you happen to find yourself in Fort Worth that day, come see me interview the Yurmans for an audience of shoppers at Neiman Marcus at the Shops at Clearfork. I plan on getting the whole scoop. How their journey began and perhaps what’s ahead on the horizon for the couple who have a legion of fans for their jewelry. Reach out to your Neiman Marcus advisor to RSVP for cocktails at 12 pm and then my chat with Sybil and David Yurman beginning at 1 pm.