Co-Founders of Iconic Jewelry Brand, David Yurman, Celebrate Their New Book With Events in Dallas and Fort Worth
Come For a Q&A and Book Signing of "Sybil and David Yurman: Artists and Jewelers"BY Billy Fong // 05.15.25
"Sybil and David Yurman: Artists and Jewelers" ($150 Phaidon Press)
David and Sybil Yurman make stops in Dallas and Fort Worth next week. (Photo by Harry Benson)
Renaissance silver and gold bracelet with amethyst and rhodolite garnets, 1979. (Photo by Nicholas Alan Cope)
Sybil and David Yurman in the atelier at the Vestry Street headquarters, New York, 2023. (Photo by Norman Jean Roy)
David Yurman, Icarus I, 1974, Bronze. (© David Yurman, New York, 2004. Photo by Emil Larsson)
Kate Moss wearing Link curb chain necklace, oval ring with onyx and pavé-set diamonds, St. Barts, 2007. (© Peter Lindbergh Foundation)
25th Anniversary Mosaic cuff with garnet, pink tourmaline, peridot, and pavé-set diamonds, 2011. (Photo by Raymond Meier)
Sybil Yurman in her 25th Street painting studio, New York, 1962. (© Sybil and David Yurman Archives, New York, 2024)
David Yurman, New York, 2023 (Photo by Emil Larsson)
Amber Valletta wearing Rio Knot and Noblesse rings, St. Barts, 2001. (Photo by Peter Lindbergh)
Starburst Collection one-of-a-kind yellow and white gold and pavé-set diamond pendant necklaces with aquamarines, 2023. (Photo by Emil Larsson)
Sybil Yurman in her painting studio, New York, 2023. (Photo by Norman Jean Roy)
High Jewelry unique piece, pavé-set diamond Oval Link necklace, 2023. (Photo by Haw Lin)
Who doesn’t love a Tony tome. We adore an opportunity to meet authors and their recently published coffee-table creations. On Wednesday, May 21, make your way to one of our favorite Dallas Museum of Art programs, Arts & Letters Live, when the David Yurman jewelry founders share their new book, Sybil and David Yurman: Artists and Jewelers ($150 Phaidon Press).
It’s their personal story chronicling their creative journey, filled with never-before-seen artwork, family photographs, design sketches, and, of course, stunning jewelry. Showcasing the couple’s artistic backgrounds, Sybil’s as a painter and David’s as a sculptor, the book explores how their practices are inextricably intertwined with their jewelry-making process. Fusing their creative talents into signature designs, the Yurmans revolutionized the American jewelry industry when they founded their company in 1980 and ignited a lifelong partnership through art, innovation, and business. You’ll also get a glimpse behind the scenes of the brand’s advertising campaigns.
It’s only appropriate that they have a night at one of our favorite Dallas non-profit institutions, given the company’s extensive philanthropic work. They are proud partners with many charitable organizations and socially responsible initiatives. Annual
funds raised support a wide range of causes, including the arts, health, and education.
If you happen to find yourself in Fort Worth that day, come see me interview the Yurmans for an audience of shoppers at Neiman Marcus at the Shops at Clearfork. I plan on getting the whole scoop. How their journey began and perhaps what’s ahead on the horizon for the couple who have a legion of fans for their jewelry. Reach out to your Neiman Marcus advisor to RSVP for cocktails at 12 pm and then my chat with Sybil and David Yurman beginning at 1 pm.