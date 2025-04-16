Dec My Room’s Room to Grow Luncheon Is a Roaring Success at Dallas’ NorthPark Center

Dec My Room North Texas Area Director Heather Smith with Julie Lechty, who accepted the Celebrate Flight Award on behalf of her late daughter, Ellison Leichty (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)

A spring look from the Neiman Marcus fashion presentation at Dec My Room (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)

Caroline Harrison trying out the Hästens King Maranga bed, which was up for bidding on the event's Big Board (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)

April rain couldn’t dampen the parade as an elegant herd of nearly 300 guests, “decked” in their springtime best, attended Dec My Room’s recent 7th annual Room to Grow luncheon. Typically, the beloved springtime event takes place in the Neiman Marcus Garden at NorthPark Center. Inclement weather, though, moved the event inside to SouthCourt under the watchful eye of artist Jonathan Borofsky’s iconic work from 1982, “Five Hammering Men.”

Even inside, the heartwarming event shined brighter than ever. As guests arrived, they sipped on Madre Prosecco and “Sunrise Sahara” cocktails made with LALO Tequila. Internationally renowned magician and mentalist Anthony Dempsey performed during the reception, adding even more magic to the already-special afternoon.

Charming duo Ashley O’Malley and Heather Winn co-chaired this year’s Room to Grow luncheon, which raised more than $150,000 for Dec My Room, an organization dedicated “to creating transformative, healing places for children and young adults in extended hospital stays.”

For her 13th birthday in 2019, the organization decorated Ellison Liechty’s safari-themed hospital room. “Despite her fierce will and fight,” Ellison tragically lost her battle with acute myeloid leukemia in 2020. Dec My Room themed this year’s “chic safari” Room to Grow luncheon in her memory and honored the late Ellison Liechty as the 2025 Celebrate Flight Awardee. Ellison’s mother, Julie Liechty, accepted the award in her daughter’s memory.

The theme — a wink to Ellison — could be seen in the event’s thoughtful design touches, from the safari-themed table linens to the menu, which included grilled chicken, plantains, and jollof rice from Bread Winner’s Café and Bakery. Even the raffle included an all-inclusive four-night Zambian safari for two courtesy of Jordan & Darryl Davy.

Recognized as this year’s Heart of Gold Volunteer Award recipients, Dec My Room honored mother-daughter duo Sofia Gonzalez and Aynalie Charron for their outstanding service to the organization (they “dec’d” 27 rooms in the past year alone!). For her steadfast support of their mission, the organization also awarded Kameron Westcott with the 2025 Monarch Servant Heart Award.

Following lunch and the awards, Jodi Kahn, Neiman Marcus’ Vice President of Luxury Fashion, moderated the fashion presentation alongside Bruce Pask, Neiman Marcus’ Senior Editorial Director, who flew in for the occasion. (I also spotted both Kahn and Pask later that night at an intimate dinner at Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek, celebrating the store’s first-ever collaboration with Ralph Lauren, “Patchwork Americana”). Models floated between tables, showcasing the best of the beloved retailer’s spring styles. An off-the-shoulder, pomegranate-colored seersucker dress by Talbot Runhof particularly captivated me. Paired with a show-stopping wide-brimmed hat, it would be perfect for the Kentucky Derby. For the first time, the fashion presentation also included men’s styles (an addition brought to fruition by the event’s co-chairs!).

As the luncheon ended, the shopping began. Naturally, Neiman Marcus invited guests back to the store to shop the looks from featured designers Brunello Cucinelli, Gabriela Hearst, Dries Van Noten, Akris, Jacquemus, Ralph Lauren, Oscar de La Renta, Ulla Johnson and Alexander McQueen.

As always, the Room to Grow luncheon expanded hearts for Dec My Room’s important mission.

PC Spotted: Nancy Nasher, Heather Smith, Susan Plank, Kendall Plank, Court Westcott, Nina Sachse, Courtney Derderian, Cathy James, Melissa Sherrill Martin, Erika Burton, Katy Brooks, Sharon Lee Clark, Pamela Stuart, Medley Turner, Karen Michlewicz, Lisa Ogle, Emily Billingsley, Mackenzie Brittingham, Merrick Huckin, Dawn Greiner, Terra Najork Peterson, Sue Fair, Jane Humphrey, Nancy Gopez, Andrea Nayfa, Kristen Gibbins, and Andrea Weber.