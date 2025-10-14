Honky Tonk Legend Powers the Ultimate Dec My Room Party In Houston — A Boot Scootin’ Record

Nina & Clint Rand at the Dec My Room 'Kick Up Your Boots for Kids' fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

What: The eight annual Dec My Room’s “Kick Up Your Boots for Kids”

Where: The Ballroom at Bayou Place

PC Moment: When honky tonk legend Mark Chesnutt, the singer/songwriter with 14 No. 1 hits and four platinum-certified albums, took the stage, the boot scootin’ fun at Dec My Room’s “Kick Up Your Boots for Kids” night began in earnest. Hosting the lively event were Dec My Room founders Susan Plank, her daughter Kendall Plank and event chair Chelsea Collmer.

It was a record-breaking night for the nonprofit that decorates the hospital rooms of longterm youthful patients with $400,000 raised for the program that extends across eight Texas cities, 26 states and Washington D.C. The beauty of this program is that volunteers decorate patient rooms with their favorite things be it Barbie, college and pro sports teams, their favorite colors, even Taylor Swift who made a Dec My Room visit in Hollywood, Florida.

So far Dec My Room has worked its magic in 10,000 rooms in more than 180 hospitals.

There were plenty of fresh faces in the throng as Kendall Plank and Collmer pulled in a young generation. And the ballroom was packed with activities for all. The fun included two sponsored ice bars, a raffle for gold and diamond earrings, a spirits pull, an appeal, a live auction, introduction of Loco tequila and a cigar rolling sponsored by Mike Plank‘s The Plank Companies.

The evening recognized Amiee and Wynne Snoots as Community Honorees and Jen and Matt Brice and their restaurant Federal American Grill as Corporate Honorees.

For the evening, Kirksey Gregg did the venue decor complete with painted horses, wooden fences and a general store set up for photos.

PC Seen: Lisa and Jerry Simon, Lindsay Love, Kat and Ryan Pressly, Gina and Dr. Devinder Bhatia, Laura Moore and Don Sanders, Gaye Lynn and Stuart Zarrow, Ashton Garrison, Jamie and Bobby Hillin, Dallas Garrison, Stacey and Al Lindseth, Brittany and Dana Wetterer, Jen and Matt Brice, Jennifer Cope, Bethany Buchanan, Laurie and Brett Sanders, Carley and Mike Stasney, and Courtney and Zac Harmon.