Honky Tonk Legend Powers the Ultimate Dec My Room Party In Houston — A Boot Scootin’ Record

Chelsea Collmer, Laurie Sanders, Susan Plank, Kendall Plank (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jerry and Lisa Simon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Ryan and Kat Pressly (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Ashton Garrison, Jen Brice (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Mike Stasney, Mike Plank, Michael Roa (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Dallas Garrison, Ashton Garrison, Bruce Padilla (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Dana and Brittany Wetterer, Stacey and Al Lindseth (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Gina and DEvinder Bhatia (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jen and Matt Brice (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jennifer Cope and Bethany Buchanan (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Laura Moore and Don Sanders (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Aimee and Wynne Snoots (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Laurie and Bret Sanders (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Bobby and Jamie Hillin,Susan Plank Lyndsey Love (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Mike and Carley Stasney (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Ryan and Noelle Strickland (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Zac and Courtney Harmon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Tracy and Landon Ehlinger (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Stuart and Tammy Spence (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
STuart and Gaye Lynn Zarrow (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Donna Lewis and Jane Gillis (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Nina and Clint Rand (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Chelsea Collmer, Laurie Sanders, Susan Plank, Kendall Plank at the Dec My Room 'Kick Up Your Boots for Kids' fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Jerry & Lisa Simon at the Dec My Room 'Kick Up Your Boots for Kids' fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Ryan & Kat Pressly at the Dec My Room 'Kick Up Your Boots for Kids' fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Ashton Garrison, Jen Brice at the Dec My Room 'Kick Up Your Boots for Kids' fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Mike Stasney, Mike Plank, Michael Roa at the Dec My Room 'Kick Up Your Boots for Kids' fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Dallas Garrison, Ashton Garrison, Bruce Padilla at the Dec My Room 'Kick Up Your Boots for Kids' fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Dana & Brittany Wetterer, Stacey & Al Lindseth at the Dec My Room 'Kick Up Your Boots for Kids' fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Gina & Dr. Devinder Bhatia at the Dec My Room 'Kick Up Your Boots for Kids' fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Jen & Matt Brice at the Dec My Room 'Kick Up Your Boots for Kids' fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Jennifer Cope, Bethany Buchanan at the Dec My Room 'Kick Up Your Boots for Kids' fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Laura Moore & Don Sanders at the Dec My Room 'Kick Up Your Boots for Kids' fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Aimee & Wynne Snoots at the Dec My Room 'Kick Up Your Boots for Kids' fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Laurie & Bret Sanders at the Dec My Room 'Kick Up Your Boots for Kids' fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Bobby & Jamie Hillin, Susan Plank Lyndsey Love at the Dec My Room 'Kick Up Your Boots for Kids' fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Mike & Carley Stasney at the Dec My Room 'Kick Up Your Boots for Kids' fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Ryan & Noelle Strickland at the Dec My Room 'Kick Up Your Boots for Kids' fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Zac & Courtney Harmon at the Dec My Room 'Kick Up Your Boots for Kids' fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Tracy & Landon Ehlinger at the Dec My Room 'Kick Up Your Boots for Kids' fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Stuart & Tammy Spence at the Dec My Room 'Kick Up Your Boots for Kids' fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Stuart & Gaye Lynn Zarrow at the Dec My Room 'Kick Up Your Boots for Kids' fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Donna Lewis, Jane GIllis at the Dec My Room 'Kick Up Your Boots for Kids' fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Society / Featured Parties

Honky Tonk Legend Powers the Ultimate Dec My Room Party In Houston — A Boot Scootin’ Record

100,000 Magical Room Conversions In 180 Hospitals

BY //
photography Daniel Ortiz
What: The eight annual Dec My Room’s “Kick Up Your Boots for Kids”

Where: The Ballroom at Bayou Place

PC Moment: When honky tonk legend Mark Chesnutt, the singer/songwriter with 14 No. 1 hits and four platinum-certified albums, took the stage, the boot scootin’ fun at Dec My Room’s “Kick Up Your Boots for Kids” night began in earnest. Hosting the lively event were Dec My Room founders Susan Plank, her daughter Kendall Plank and event chair Chelsea Collmer.

Mike Stasney, Mike Plank, Michael Roa (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Mike Stasney, Mike Plank, Michael Roa at the Dec My Room ‘Kick Up Your Boots for Kids’ fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

It was a record-breaking night for the nonprofit that decorates the hospital rooms of  longterm youthful patients with $400,000 raised for the program that extends across eight Texas cities, 26 states and Washington D.C. The beauty of this program is that volunteers decorate patient rooms with their favorite things be it Barbie, college and pro sports teams, their favorite colors, even Taylor Swift who made a Dec My Room visit in Hollywood, Florida.

So far Dec My Room has worked its magic in 10,000 rooms in more than 180 hospitals.

Dana and Brittany Wetterer, Stacey and Al Lindseth (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Dana & Brittany Wetterer, Stacey & Al Lindseth at the Dec My Room ‘Kick Up Your Boots for Kids’ fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

There were plenty of fresh faces in the throng as Kendall Plank and Collmer pulled in a young generation.  And the ballroom was packed with activities for all. The fun included two sponsored ice bars, a raffle for gold and diamond earrings, a spirits pull, an appeal, a live auction, introduction of Loco tequila and a cigar rolling sponsored by Mike Plank‘s The Plank Companies.

The evening recognized Amiee and Wynne Snoots as Community Honorees and Jen and Matt Brice and their restaurant Federal American Grill as Corporate Honorees.

Ashton Garrison, Jen Brice (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Ashton Garrison, Jen Brice at the Dec My Room ‘Kick Up Your Boots for Kids’ fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

For the evening, Kirksey Gregg did the venue decor complete with painted horses, wooden fences and a general store set up for photos.

PC Seen: Lisa and Jerry Simon, Lindsay Love, Kat and Ryan Pressly, Gina and Dr. Devinder Bhatia, Laura Moore and Don Sanders, Gaye Lynn and Stuart Zarrow, Ashton Garrison, Jamie and Bobby Hillin, Dallas Garrison, Stacey and Al Lindseth, Brittany and Dana Wetterer, Jen and Matt Brice, Jennifer Cope, Bethany Buchanan, Laurie and Brett Sanders, Carley and Mike Stasney, and Courtney and Zac Harmon.

